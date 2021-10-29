HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Carlos Correa #1 and Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrate the team's 7-2 win against the Atlanta Braves in Game Two of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Leaders from the Native community said this week it's past time for the Braves to join other professional sports teams such as the Cleveland Guardians and Washington Football Team in removing offensive imagery and mascots which they say reduce Native people down to caricatures.
Cleveland, formerly the Indians, and Washington, formerly the Redskins, announced last year they were changing their mascots when the nation faced a reckoning on racism. That reckoning was a catalyst for not only sports teams, but also for companies like Quaker Oats, for example, which changed branding and logos that it believed promoted racist stereotypes.
The Braves' name and "Tomahawk chop" have long garnered criticism from Native groups and tribal communities, but the team has stopped short of eliminating the name and Tomahawk symbol or chopping gesture that has been a game day tradition since 1991. Last summer, the Braves said they were reviewing the "chop" amid calls from the Native community.
The conversations about the "chop" were renewed earlier this week when Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred defended the Braves' name and symbol saying the Native American community in the Atlanta region is "wholly supportive of the Braves program, including the chop. For me, that's the end of the story."
"It's important to understand we have 30 markets around the country," Manfred said before Game 1 of the World Series, according to ESPN. "They're not all the same. The Braves have done a phenomenal job with the Native American community."
The Braves did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the recent criticism and the findings in their review of the "Tomahawk chop" last year.
Crystal EchoHawk, executive director and founder of IllumiNative, said the "Tomahawk chop" is both "racist" and "dehumanizing" for Native people and that the team needs to remove it. EchoHawk said the imagery used by the Braves and other sports teams has created toxic and harmful stereotypes of Native Americans. A lot of the imagery originated in Hollywood and doesn't accurately represent Native people or culture, she said.
"There's zero rationale for the team to hold on to this any longer," EchoHawk said. "I think it says that the franchise is very much a part of perpetuating and condoning racism full stop."
Tied at a game apiece following Wednesday night's dominant 7-2 Astros win — lit up by the ferocious pitching of right-hander José Urquidy — the Braves will be looking to capitalize on home advantage for Games 3, 4 and 5.
Home of the Braves since 2017, manager Brian Snitker expects the 41,000-seat capacity Truist Park — the crown jewel of The Battery Atlanta entertainment district — to be "wild" come first pitch.
"It's been really, really good, from the first year that we played here," Snitker said during Thursday's off-day.
"It's a good product — an exciting team, a fun team to watch. I think the whole Battery, Truist Park concept and all led to this being a really fun place to come and watch a game. It's wild in here.
"It has been all year really. We've had great crowds from the beginning of opening things up again. I didn't see, but they said even the last couple of nights it's just packed in the Battery, and I know one of the coach's wives that couldn't make the trip said she cracked her door and felt like we were playing the game here.
"It's an exciting place to play, to be at. It will be wild tomorrow."
Ian Anderson — the Braves' Game 3 starting pitcher — echoed his manager's excitement.
"I know that there hasn't been a World Series game here for quite some time now," Anderson said.
"It's definitely an honor to be starting the game tomorrow night. I think keeping my emotions in check and kind of just taking it all in is going to be a big factor."
"It's been awesome. We've kind of taken it on as an identity, and the fans and you guys and the media too have played a big part in that. I think the fans are excited. I think Atlanta sports fans are always into this time of year.
"We've had some success, the teams and the city have had some success. So we're looking to get it done for them."