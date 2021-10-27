Just how good were the Atlanta hitters in Game 1? Everyone in the starting lineup for the Braves had a hit last night.

Meanwhile, the Astros will look to return to the hitting form they had during the ALCS when they beat up on the Boston Red Sox pitchers to advance to the World Series.

Take a look at tonight's lineups for each squad:

Atlanta Braves:

Eddie Rosario, LF Freddie Freeman, 1B Ozzie Albies, 2B Austin Riley, 3B Jorge Soler, DH Joc Pederson, RF Adam Duvall, CF Travis d'Arnaud, C Dansby Swanson, SS

Houston Astros: