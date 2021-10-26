The Atlanta Braves celebrate their win against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of baseball's World Series on October 26 in Houston. (Ashley Landis/AP)

The Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series, 6-2.

The Braves got on top of the Astros early, scoring a quick five runs off Houston starter Framber Valdez. The Astros’ left-hander was knocked out of the game in just the second inning after a disappointing outing.

Atlanta starter Charlie Morton looked good early but took a rocket comebacker off the bat of Yuli Gurriel to the shin the second inning, breaking his fibula. Morton actually stayed in the game until the next inning and left after striking out Jose Altuve. The Braves announced that he will miss the rest of the series.

After Morton was forced to exit, the Braves bullpen went to work, keeping the Astros potent lineup mostly at bay for the rest of the game.

Game 2 is set for Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET.