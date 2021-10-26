Sports
World Series game 1: Braves vs Astros

By Mike Hayes and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 12:28 a.m. ET, October 27, 2021
23 Posts
3 min ago

Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series

From CNN's Mike Hayes

The Atlanta Braves celebrate their win against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of baseball's World Series on October 26 in Houston.
The Atlanta Braves celebrate their win against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of baseball's World Series on October 26 in Houston. (Ashley Landis/AP)

The Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series, 6-2.

The Braves got on top of the Astros early, scoring a quick five runs off Houston starter Framber Valdez. The Astros’ left-hander was knocked out of the game in just the second inning after a disappointing outing.

Atlanta starter Charlie Morton looked good early but took a rocket comebacker off the bat of Yuli Gurriel to the shin the second inning, breaking his fibula. Morton actually stayed in the game until the next inning and left after striking out Jose Altuve. The Braves announced that he will miss the rest of the series.

After Morton was forced to exit, the Braves bullpen went to work, keeping the Astros potent lineup mostly at bay for the rest of the game. 

Game 2 is set for Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET.

21 min ago

It's the final chance for the Astros in Game 1

From CNN's Mike Hayes

It’s do or die for Houston in Game 1. They’re coming up in the bottom of the ninth down four runs, 6-2, to the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta’s bullpen has been brilliant tonight but the Astros' bats finally showed some life in the eighth inning. Let’s see if they have a late rally in them.

6 min ago

Houston scores, but Braves still lead heading into the ninth

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros hits a triple against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in Game One of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 26 in Houston.
Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros hits a triple against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in Game One of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 26 in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

We’re heading to the ninth inning with Atlanta up 6-2 on Houston.

The Astros got one back in the eighth after Yordan Alvarez tripled and Carlos Correa knocked him in. But the Braves still lead by four with just one inning to go.

47 min ago

Atlanta's relief pitching is dominating the Astros' hitters tonight

From CNN's Mike Hayes

The Astros’ big bats have been kept quiet tonight.

Houston leadoff man Jose Altuve is 0-4 has stuck-out three times. Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez have also failed to get hits in the game thus far. Altogether, the Astros have only managed 6 hits compared to Atlanta’s eleven.

Credit the Braves relief pitching, which has been outstanding since manager Brian Snitker was forced to go to his bullpen early after starter Charlie Morton was knocked out of the game in the third inning. Morton fractured his fibula when a Yuli Gurriel comeback ground ball hit him in the right leg in the second inning.

1 hr 8 min ago

Houston pitcher Jake Odorizzi was strong in relief in Game 1

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Houston Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi throws during the fourth inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on October 26 in Houston.
Houston Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi throws during the fourth inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on October 26 in Houston. (Ashley Landis/AP)

Houston Astros reliever Jake Odorizzi was brilliant tonight. 

He became the first pitcher since 2012 to have five strikeouts, zero walks, and give up zero or one hit in a World Series relief appearance, the team tweeted.

39 min ago

Here are some of the highlights from World Series Game 1 so far

From CNN's Leinz Vales

It's been an exciting start to the Fall Classic in Houston tonight!

If you're just reading in now here are some of the highlights from Game 1:

  • Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler hit the first leadoff home run in the top of the first inning in World Series history.
  • Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton was taken out of the game during the third inning with a right fibula fracture. The Braves organization tweeted that he will miss the remainder of the World Series.
  • Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez was removed from the game after giving up five early runs.

1 hr 24 min ago

Atlanta lead Houston 5-1 after six innings

From CNN's Mike Hayes

The Atlanta Braves are leading Game 1 of the World Series heading into the 7th inning in Houston. 

The Astros threatened in the sixth. Kyle Tucker got on with a one-out single to center. Yuli Gurriel advanced Tucker to second with a hit-and-run groundout. But Chas McCormick couldn’t knock him in, striking out to end the inning.

1 hr 48 min ago

Atlanta pitcher A.J. Minter does fantastic in relief

From CNN's Mike Hayes

A.J. Minter of the Atlanta Braves delivers the pitch against the Houston Astros during the third inning.
A.J. Minter of the Atlanta Braves delivers the pitch against the Houston Astros during the third inning. Elsa/Getty Images

Atlanta pitcher A.J. Minter has put in some crucial relief work after Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton was knocked out of the game in the third with a leg injury.

Minter got three strikeouts on 43 pitches — a new career-high for pitches thrown in a game for him.

Atlanta is holding onto a four-run lead heading to the sixth inning, up 5-1.

2 hr 2 min ago

Atlanta pitcher Charlie Morton is out for the rest of the World Series after fracturing his fibula

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton rubs his leg before leaving the game during the third inning.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton rubs his leg before leaving the game during the third inning. Ashley Landis/AP

Braves Game 1 starter Charlie Morton will miss the rest of the World Series after fracturing his right fibula, the team tweeted tonight.

Morton took a rocket comeback grounder to the right shin off the bat of Yuli Gurriel in the second inning. He left the game in the following inning after striking out Jose Altuve.

Morton got an X-ray after exiting, which revealed the fractured fibula. The team expects to have him back for Spring Training in 2022.

