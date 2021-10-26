The Houston Astros advanced to the World Series for the third time in the last five seasons, defeating the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series in six games.

Houston last was in the World Series in 2019, losing in seven games to the Washington Nationals. The Astros won the World Series in 2017 against the Dodgers.

In January 2020, Major League Baseball said that an investigation subsequently found that the Astros had engaged in sign-stealing methods in 2017, saying the team created a system that decoded and communicated the opposing teams' pitching signs during their championship season. MLB opted not to strip the Astros of their World Series title.