Play ball! The World Series is officially underway at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.
Framber Valdez is on the mound for the home team. The left-hander faces Jorge Soler, Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies at the top of visiting Atlanta Braves’ lineup.
Take a look at the starting lineups that Braves manager Brian Snitker and the Astros' Dusty Baker are sending out tonight.
Major League Baseball's next champion will soon be crowned as the Atlanta Braves take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven World Series starting tonight.
The Houston Astros advanced to the World Series for the third time in the last five seasons, defeating the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series in six games.
Houston last was in the World Series in 2019, losing in seven games to the Washington Nationals. The Astros won the World Series in 2017 against the Dodgers.
In January 2020, Major League Baseball said that an investigation subsequently found that the Astros had engaged in sign-stealing methods in 2017, saying the team created a system that decoded and communicated the opposing teams' pitching signs during their championship season. MLB opted not to strip the Astros of their World Series title.
For the first time since 1999, the Atlanta Braves are in the Fall Classic.
The Braves knocked out the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series by a score of 4-2 on Saturday.
They will face the American League champion Houston Astros, who defeated the Boston Red Sox in six games and moved on to their third World Series in five years.
The Braves will be competing for their first World Series title since 1995, the only championship for the franchise while in Atlanta.
