World Series game 1: Braves vs Astros

By Mike Hayes and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 8:12 p.m. ET, October 26, 2021
1 min ago

World Series Game 1 begins in Houston

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Play ball! The World Series is officially underway at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

Framber Valdez is on the mound for the home team. The left-hander faces Jorge Soler, Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies at the top of visiting Atlanta Braves’ lineup.

33 min ago

Here are the starting lineups for both teams

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros takes batting practice prior to Game One of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park on October 26, in Houston.
Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros takes batting practice prior to Game One of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park on October 26, in Houston. Elsa/Getty Images

Take a look at the starting lineups that Braves manager Brian Snitker and the Astros' Dusty Baker are sending out tonight.

Atlanta Braves:

  1. Jorge Soler, DH
  2. Freddie Freeman, 1B
  3. Ozzie Albies, 2B
  4. Austin Riley, 3B
  5. Eddie Rosario, LF
  6. Adam Duvall, CF
  7. Travis d'Arnaud, C
  8. Joc Pederson, RF
  9. Dansby Swanson, SS

Houston Astros:

  1. Jose Altuve, 2B
  2. Michael Brantley, LF
  3. Alex Bregman, 3B
  4. Yordan Alvarez, DH
  5. Carlos Correa, SS
  6. Kyle Tucker, RF
  7. Yuli Gurriel, 1B
  8. Chas McCormick, CF
  9. Martín Maldonado, C

1 hr 50 min ago

The World Series begins today. Here's what you need to know ahead of the first pitch

From CNN's Eric Levenson

Major League Baseball's next champion will soon be crowned as the Atlanta Braves take on the Houston Astros in the best-of-seven World Series starting tonight.

Who's playing:

  • The Houston Astros won the American League West with a 95-67 record. They beat the Chicago White Sox in the best-of-five Division Series and then took down the Boston Red Sox in the best-of-seven Championship Series to get to the World Series.
  • The Atlanta Braves punched their ticket to the playoffs by winning the NL East with an underwhelming record of 88-73, the fewest wins of any playoff team. The Braves will be competing for their first World Series title since 1995, the only championship for the franchise while in Atlanta.

Schedule:

  • Game 1 is set for tonight, followed by Game 2 on Wednesday, both in Houston's Minute Maid Park.
  • Games 3, 4 and 5 are set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Trust Park in Atlanta, and then
  • Games 6 and 7 (if needed) will take place in Houston on Tuesday, Nov. 2 and Wednesday, Nov. 3.

How to watch:

  • All of the games will begin at 8:09 p.m. ET, except for Game 5, which will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET. The games will all be shown on TV by Fox.

1 hr 50 min ago

Houston Astros seek first World Series title since 2017

From CNN's Jill Martin

The Houston Astros advanced to the World Series for the third time in the last five seasons, defeating the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series in six games.

Houston last was in the World Series in 2019, losing in seven games to the Washington Nationals. The Astros won the World Series in 2017 against the Dodgers.

In January 2020, Major League Baseball said that an investigation subsequently found that the Astros had engaged in sign-stealing methods in 2017, saying the team created a system that decoded and communicated the opposing teams' pitching signs during their championship season. MLB opted not to strip the Astros of their World Series title.

 

1 hr 50 min ago

The Atlanta Braves advance to the World Series for the first time in 22 years

From CNN's Kevin Dotson in Atlanta

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith celebrates after the Braves won Game 6 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in Atlanta to move into the World Series.
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith celebrates after the Braves won Game 6 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in Atlanta to move into the World Series. Brynn Anderson/AP

For the first time since 1999, the Atlanta Braves are in the Fall Classic.

The Braves knocked out the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series by a score of 4-2 on Saturday. 

They will face the American League champion Houston Astros, who defeated the Boston Red Sox in six games and moved on to their third World Series in five years.

The Braves will be competing for their first World Series title since 1995, the only championship for the franchise while in Atlanta.

You can read the full report here.