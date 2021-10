Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies celebrates after scoring on a double by Austin Riley during the first inning. Ashley Landis/AP

The Braves extended their lead over Houston in the top of the second as Jorge Soler knocked in another run with a ground ball to shortstop.

Atlanta might’ve had more in the inning if not for a poor baserunning decision by Joc Pederson, allowing himself to be tagged out between second and third for the second out on the Soler grounder.

The Braves loaded the bases up with two outs. But Framber Valdez managed to strike out Austin Riley to get himself out of the inning.

Houston’s Valdez, who pitched brilliantly in Game 5 of the ALCS vs. Boston, looks to be struggling early.