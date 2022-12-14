Lionel Messi’s lifelong dream of guiding Argentina to World Cup glory will remain alive until the last day of Qatar 2022, as La Albiceleste outclassed a weary-looking Croatia in a 3-0 victory in Tuesday’s semifinal.

Two first-half goals, the first a Messi penalty and the second a solo effort from Julián Álvarez put Argentina in a commanding position at the interval, a position that Croatia never looked like recovering from.

Álvarez secured the victory with Argentina’s third goal in the second half following a wonderful Messi assist, providing the South American team and its 35-year-old captain with a chance to banish the demons of the 2014 final defeat, as well as securing the country’s first World Cup title since 1986.

Messi’s near-superhuman powers are undoubtedly dwindling as he plays into the twilight of his career, but the little magician still has the ability to deliver moments of genius just when his country needs him most.

Directly after the victory, Messi said: “It's very exciting to see all of this."