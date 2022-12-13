Sports
Live Updates

Argentina vs Croatia and other World Cup news

By Aditi Sangal and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 1:24 p.m. ET, December 13, 2022
1 min ago

A superyacht hosts the super rich at Qatar 2022

From CNN's  Ben Church

It’s been dubbed the "Arabian Riviera," where the streets are immaculate and are interspersed with luxury hotels offering shimmering views across the marina. Welcome to "The Pearl."

Work on this artificial island – now one of Doha’s most exclusive areas – started in 2004 and was named after the traditional practice of pearl diving which was a dominant industry in the area before the discovery of oil.

People dressed in designer clothing walk their chi-chi dogs along the promenade while others relax on man-made beaches which sit near a harbor resplendent with shining yachts.

Many of the boats have a permanent mooring in the area but some have arrived to provide luxurious accommodation to soccer fans looking for the ultimate World Cup experience

The Saluzi, notable for the striking graffiti style design adorning its side, is one such superyacht.

It arrived in Doha on Nov. 24 and its army of 35 staff was busy getting ready for their first, confidential, booking of the tournament as CNN was invited on board for a tour.

A stay on the Saluzi costs nearly $500,000 per week and as soon as you step on board, you are enveloped by luxury.

Guests are invited to swap their shoes for white fluffy slippers and are greeted with a drink by the immaculately dressed staff who are on hand to tend to clients and ensure they’re happy.

From jacuzzis to self-playing pianos, this is a floating space with three floors to sleep, play and work across.

Many of the outdoor areas have hot tubs and guests can even play golf at the back of the boat – there is a pitching green for keen golfers, which comes complete with decomposing balls that turn into fish food when they hit the water.

Read more here

14 min ago

Royal Air Maroc offers nearly 30 flights for Moroccan fans heading to historic World Cup semifinal

From CNN's Sammy Mngqosini

Morocco’s national airline Royal Air Maroc is offering nearly 30 flights to Doha ahead of country’s historic World Cup seminal match against France, state-run news agency MAP reported Monday.

“To allow the many Moroccans wishing to support the national selection in its epic and live the emotion of the semi-final of the World Cup scheduled for December 14, 2022, Royal Air Maroc has set up a real air bridge between Casablanca and Doha,” the airline said in a statement, the news agency reported.

The national airline will offer nearly 30 flights operated by large-capacity aircraft.

"We are proud to support this exceptional adventure of the Atlas Lions to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar,” Royal Air Maroc CEO Abdelhamid Addou said, according to MAP.

Morocco is the first African and first Arab country to reach the World Cup semifinals.

CNN has reached out to Royal Air Maroc for comment.

36 min ago

Remembering Grant Wahl, a charming, kind and talented journalist

From CNN's Don Riddell

Flowers and a picture of journalist Grant Wahl are seen during the Quarterfinal match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on Saturday.
Flowers and a picture of journalist Grant Wahl are seen during the Quarterfinal match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on Saturday. (Xu Zijian/Xinhua/Getty Images)

It was 5 a.m. and I couldn’t sleep; my mind was replaying the extraordinary drama of Argentina’s penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands, over and over again.

And then I checked my phone. I thought I was going to throw up.

The American soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who’d also been covering the game at Lusail Stadium, had died.

At first, social media was full of concerned rumors, but then came the horrifying confirmation. It all seemed so sudden, and too bizarre, to be true.

Grant had been tweeting about the match, he’d posted about the improbable stoppage-time Dutch equalizer which took the match into extra time. But then, as more than 80,000 fans were absorbed by the drama on the field, Grant was fighting for his life. As we now know, frantic efforts to revive him were tragically unsuccessful.

If my own personal experience is anything to go by, for many of the journalists covering the World Cup in Qatar, the hours since then have been a surreal and nauseating blur.

I can’t remember the first time that I met Grant. It might have been in New York for Jurgen Klinsmann’s appointment as the US soccer team’s head coach in 2011, or maybe we’d never actually met in person until this World Cup in Qatar.

But such is the nature of our business that we have circled each other’s orbits and interacted so often over social media and through our televised interviews that we became friends.

Read more here

1 hr 18 min ago

Human rights groups accuse FIFA of "misleading" world on migrant worker abuses

From CNN's Sammy Mngqosini

Human rights groups said FIFA misled the world on Qatar World Cup migrant worker abuses in a statement released on Monday.

The group — comprising of Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, FairSquare, and Equidem — said that “FIFA is still failing to [fufill] its human rights responsibilities by refusing to compensate migrant workers and their families while preparing and delivering the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.”

On the eve of the World Cup, FIFA announced a Legacy Fund to “benefit people most in need,” but it has no provision for worker compensation, the human rights groups said.

They argue that FIFA President Gianni Infantino made “misleading comments that workers can simply access compensation through an existing mechanism in Qatar, when this mechanism is in fact not set up to provide compensation on any meaningful scale related to deaths, injuries, and historic wage theft.”

Human Rights Watch’s acting Executive Director Tirana Hassan said, “FIFA’s egregious whitewashing of serious abuses against migrant workers in Qatar is both a global embarrassment and a sinister tactic to escape its human rights responsibility to compensate thousands of workers who faced abuse and the families of those who died to make this World Cup possible.”

“FIFA continues to cash in on billions of dollars in revenue but refuses to offer a single cent for the families of migrant workers who died or those workers who were cheated out of their wages,” Hassan added.

The Qatar Labor Ministry has a Workers Support and Insurance Fund that began operating in 2020, but the human rights coalition contended that “the fund is not currently set up to be able to provide compensation on any meaningful scale."

"Qatari authorities have also failed to provide disaggregated details about the announced $350 million reimbursed to migrant workers for wage theft, despite repeated requests by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International," they said.

With the World Cup entering its final, the group is calling on FIFA to use the fund for compensation to the families of workers who have died.

FIFA, World Cup organizers and the Qatari government have not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

What FIFA has said: Previously, FIFA President Gianni Infantino had told CNN “more needs to be done” regarding labour reforms, but said progress had been made in the country.

“I’ve seen the great evolution that has happened in Qatar, which was recognized – I mean not by FIFA – but by labor unions around the world, by international organizations,” said Infantino in an interview last year.

What Qatar has said: Meanwhile, Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) told CNN in November it had established what it claims is a “first-of-its-kind” Workers’ Welfare Forum, which it said allowed workers to elect a representative on their behalf and, when companies failed to comply with the WWF, it steps in and alerts the authorities.

Since 2016, the SC said 69 contractors had been demobilized, 235 contractors placed on a watch list and a further seven blacklisted. “We understand there is always room for improvement,” the statement added.

A Qatar government official also told CNN last month that work remained to be done but that “systemic reform does not happen overnight, and shifting the behavior of every company takes time as is the case with any country around the world."

“Over the last decade, Qatar has done more than any other country in the region to strengthen the rights of foreign workers, and we will continue to work in close consultation with international partners to strengthen reforms and enforcement,” the official said.

CNN's Aimee Lewis, Pramod Acharya and Sugam Pokharel contributed reporting to this post.

1 hr 34 min ago

Second journalist dies during Qatar World Cup 

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh in Hong Kong and Zayn Nabbi in London

A second journalist has died while covering the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to a tweet from Qatari outlet AlKass on Saturday

Photojournalist Khaled Saif Salem al-Misslam was working for the Qatari channel when he passed away over the weekend, with The Gulf Times reporting that he died suddenly while covering the tournament.

“We’re praying to the God Almighty to provide him with the vastness of His mercy and allow him in his spacious gardens and to provide his family and relatives with patience and solace,” AlKass tweeted. 

The circumstances around al-Misslam’s death are unclear. AlKass has not released any further information and has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

FIFA and the Qatari government have not responded to CNN's request for comment.

Khaled Saif Salem al-Misslam’s death comes after American journalist Grant Wahl died Friday after he collapsed while covering a match between Argentina and the Netherlands.

CNN’s Mostafa Salem contributed to this report 

1 hr 40 min ago

Qatar's World Cup chief says 400 to 500 migrant workers died in projects connected to the tournament

From CNN's Sammy Mngqosini

World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi said that between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died as a result of work done on projects connected to the tournament – a greater figure than Qatari officials have cited previously.

In an interview with Piers Morgan which aired on TalkTV on Monday, Al-Thawadi was asked about the number of fatalities among migrant workers as a result of the work to prepare Qatar for the tournament.

Al-Thawadi said three had died in incidents directly connected with the construction of the stadiums, and 37 deaths were attributed to other reasons.

Pressed by Morgan about the number of deaths among migrant workers in the wider efforts to get Qatar ready for the World Cup, he said:

“The estimate is around 400, between 400 and 500. I don’t have the exact number, that’s something that’s been discussed. One death is too many, it’s as simple as that.”

Al-Thawadi added: “I think every year the health and safety standards on the sites are improving, at least on our sites, the World Cup sites, the ones that we’re responsible for, most definitely.”

A spokesperson for Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy on Tuesday confirmed that there had been three work-related deaths during the construction of World Cup stadiums and 37 non-work-related deaths.

"Separate quotes regarding figures refer to national statistics covering the period of 2014-2020 for all work-related fatalities (414) nationwide in Qatar, covering all sectors and nationalities,” the spokesperson added in a statement

CNN asked the committee to explain the apparent discrepancy between Al-Thawadi’s reference to migrant workers and its statement’s reference to “all nationalities” but it did not provide a response.

Read more here