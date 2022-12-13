It’s been dubbed the "Arabian Riviera," where the streets are immaculate and are interspersed with luxury hotels offering shimmering views across the marina. Welcome to "The Pearl."

Work on this artificial island – now one of Doha’s most exclusive areas – started in 2004 and was named after the traditional practice of pearl diving which was a dominant industry in the area before the discovery of oil.

People dressed in designer clothing walk their chi-chi dogs along the promenade while others relax on man-made beaches which sit near a harbor resplendent with shining yachts.

Many of the boats have a permanent mooring in the area but some have arrived to provide luxurious accommodation to soccer fans looking for the ultimate World Cup experience

The Saluzi, notable for the striking graffiti style design adorning its side, is one such superyacht.

It arrived in Doha on Nov. 24 and its army of 35 staff was busy getting ready for their first, confidential, booking of the tournament as CNN was invited on board for a tour.

A stay on the Saluzi costs nearly $500,000 per week and as soon as you step on board, you are enveloped by luxury.

Guests are invited to swap their shoes for white fluffy slippers and are greeted with a drink by the immaculately dressed staff who are on hand to tend to clients and ensure they’re happy.

From jacuzzis to self-playing pianos, this is a floating space with three floors to sleep, play and work across.

Many of the outdoor areas have hot tubs and guests can even play golf at the back of the boat – there is a pitching green for keen golfers, which comes complete with decomposing balls that turn into fish food when they hit the water.

Read more here