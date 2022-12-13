Second journalist dies during Qatar World Cup 

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh in Hong Kong and Zayn Nabbi in London

A second journalist has died while covering the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to a tweet from Qatari outlet AlKass on Saturday.

Photojournalist Khaled Saif Salem al-Misslam was working for the Qatari channel when he passed away over the weekend, with The Gulf Times reporting that he died suddenly while covering the tournament.

“We’re praying to the God Almighty to provide him with the vastness of His mercy and allow him in his spacious gardens and to provide his family and relatives with patience and solace,” AlKass tweeted.

The circumstances around al-Misslam’s death are unclear. AlKass has not released any further information and has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

FIFA and the Qatari government have not responded to CNN's request for comment.

Khaled Saif Salem al-Misslam’s death comes after American journalist Grant Wahl died Friday after he collapsed while covering a match between Argentina and the Netherlands.

CNN’s Mostafa Salem contributed to this report