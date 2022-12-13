Sports
Live Updates

Argentina vs Croatia and other World Cup news

By Aditi Sangal and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 1:24 p.m. ET, December 13, 2022
1 hr 34 min ago

Second journalist dies during Qatar World Cup 

From CNN's Alex Stambaugh in Hong Kong and Zayn Nabbi in London

A second journalist has died while covering the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to a tweet from Qatari outlet AlKass on Saturday

Photojournalist Khaled Saif Salem al-Misslam was working for the Qatari channel when he passed away over the weekend, with The Gulf Times reporting that he died suddenly while covering the tournament.

“We’re praying to the God Almighty to provide him with the vastness of His mercy and allow him in his spacious gardens and to provide his family and relatives with patience and solace,” AlKass tweeted. 

The circumstances around al-Misslam’s death are unclear. AlKass has not released any further information and has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

FIFA and the Qatari government have not responded to CNN's request for comment.

Khaled Saif Salem al-Misslam’s death comes after American journalist Grant Wahl died Friday after he collapsed while covering a match between Argentina and the Netherlands.

CNN’s Mostafa Salem contributed to this report 

1 hr 40 min ago

Qatar's World Cup chief says 400 to 500 migrant workers died in projects connected to the tournament

From CNN's Sammy Mngqosini

World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi said that between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died as a result of work done on projects connected to the tournament – a greater figure than Qatari officials have cited previously.

In an interview with Piers Morgan which aired on TalkTV on Monday, Al-Thawadi was asked about the number of fatalities among migrant workers as a result of the work to prepare Qatar for the tournament.

Al-Thawadi said three had died in incidents directly connected with the construction of the stadiums, and 37 deaths were attributed to other reasons.

Pressed by Morgan about the number of deaths among migrant workers in the wider efforts to get Qatar ready for the World Cup, he said:

“The estimate is around 400, between 400 and 500. I don’t have the exact number, that’s something that’s been discussed. One death is too many, it’s as simple as that.”

Al-Thawadi added: “I think every year the health and safety standards on the sites are improving, at least on our sites, the World Cup sites, the ones that we’re responsible for, most definitely.”

A spokesperson for Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy on Tuesday confirmed that there had been three work-related deaths during the construction of World Cup stadiums and 37 non-work-related deaths.

"Separate quotes regarding figures refer to national statistics covering the period of 2014-2020 for all work-related fatalities (414) nationwide in Qatar, covering all sectors and nationalities,” the spokesperson added in a statement

CNN asked the committee to explain the apparent discrepancy between Al-Thawadi’s reference to migrant workers and its statement’s reference to “all nationalities” but it did not provide a response.

Read more here