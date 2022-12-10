General view of the presentation ahead of the match between Morocco and Portugal on December 10. (Juan Mabromata/AFP/Getty Images)

Morocco will try to keep its underdog run alive against a Portugal team that is taking on a different shape in the waning years of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's career.

The two teams clash in a quarterfinal at Al Thumama Stadium at 10 a.m. ET. Here's what to watch for from each squad:

Morocco

Morocco has been a revelation this tournament, defending valiantly and attacking with verve. The team is more than deserving of its place in the quarterfinals.

In Achraf Hakimi, who scored an audacious "Panenka" to win the penalty shootout against Spain, Morocco boasts a bonafide superstar. The Paris Saint-Germain fullback’s boundless energy down the right flank is the Atlas Lions’ greatest attacking threat.

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech provides Morocco’s creative spark, while Fioretina’s Sofyan Amrabat has undoubtedly been one of the best midfielders so far in this World Cup.

Head coach Walid Regragui has instilled belief and organization into his team. Morocco will justifiably feel confident it can beat Portgual and become the first African team in history to reach a World Cup semifinal.

Portugal

A loss in its final group game against South Korea raised questions about Portugal’s ability to progress far into this year’s World Cup, but its demolition of Switzerland in the last 16 answered them with aplomb. Fernando Santos’ side looked unstoppable with 21-year-old striker Gonçalo Ramos bursting onto the world stage with a brilliant hat-trick.

The youngster was replacing Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped to the bench for the Sweden match and remains there to start today's match. Portugal certainly didn’t miss the superstar striker on Tuesday, but fans will be watching closely for any signs of strife Saturday — and whether he eventually makes it onto the pitch.

More and more, this team is defined by the considerable abilities of younger stars, including defenders Rúben Dias and João Cancelo, and midfielder Bernardo Silva.