Ronaldo likely just played in his last World Cup

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after he failed to score during the match against Morocco on Saturday. (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

The defeat of Portugal by underdog Morocco likely ended superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's quest for a World Cup victory.

The 37-year-old, who was seen in tears after the stunning loss, started the match on the bench and was unable to equalize the game in the second half.

If, as expected, this was his last appearance on world soccer's biggest stage, it caps a career as one of the sport's premier attractions in international play. An imposing physical force, fans watched for two decades as the striker bulldozed his way through defenses, grafting and training until he was simply better than anyone else on the field.

View more of Ronaldo's career through the years here: