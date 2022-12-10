Sports
56 min ago

Ronaldo likely just played in his last World Cup

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after he failed to score during the match against Morocco on Saturday.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after he failed to score during the match against Morocco on Saturday. (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

The defeat of Portugal by underdog Morocco likely ended superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's quest for a World Cup victory.

The 37-year-old, who was seen in tears after the stunning loss, started the match on the bench and was unable to equalize the game in the second half.

If, as expected, this was his last appearance on world soccer's biggest stage, it caps a career as one of the sport's premier attractions in international play. An imposing physical force, fans watched for two decades as the striker bulldozed his way through defenses, grafting and training until he was simply better than anyone else on the field.

View more of Ronaldo's career through the years here:

1 hr 1 min ago

History! Morocco beats Portugal to become Africa's first World Cup semifinalist

Morocco's players celebrate after winning the World Cup quarterfinal match against Portugal on Saturday, December 10.
Morocco's players celebrate after winning the World Cup quarterfinal match against Portugal on Saturday, December 10. (Martin Meissner/AP)

History has been made at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar: Morocco defeated favored Portugal to become the first African country to advance to a World Cup semifinals.

Morocco survived a tense second half, fending off constant Portugal attacks and preserving its 1-0 lead, even after star striker Cristiano Ronaldo was brought off the bench. Portugal dominated time of possession but simply could not find the back of the net.

In the end, a first-half goal scored on a pinpoint header from Youssef En-Nesyri was enough to win the match.

The underdog Atlas Lions have been one of the stories of this tournament, already becoming the first Arab nation to advance to the quarterfinals — and doing so in the first tournament hosted in an Arab country.

Now the team makes history as the first African nation to make the final four. Morocco will take on either France or England from today's 2 p.m. ET match.

1 hr 22 min ago

Portugal has a man advantage thanks to a late red card

Morocco's Walid Cheddira, far left, is shown a red card by referee Facundo Tello.
Morocco's Walid Cheddira, far left, is shown a red card by referee Facundo Tello. (Paul Childs/Reuters)

Morocco's Walid Cheddira has been sent off the pitch due to an indirect red card during stoppage time.

The Atlas Lions now must close out the match with 10 players.

1 hr 53 min ago

White House reacts to death of Grant Wahl, calling him "an inspiration to many”

From CNN's Sam Fossum 

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reacted to the death of American journalist Grant Wahl on Saturday, saying that the administration's thoughts are with his family and that senior State Department officials are in touch with Qatari officials and the Wahl family. 

The journalist died in Qatar after collapsing while covering Friday’s Argentina-Netherlands match.

"Grant Wahl was an inspiration to many. Our thoughts are with his wife Dr. Céline Gounder and all those who loved him. State Department officials are in touch with Grant’s family and with senior officials in the government of Qatar to ensure his family gets the support they need," Jean-Pierre wrote on Twitter.
1 hr 48 min ago

Cristiano Ronaldo is off the bench for Portugal

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo joins the match against Morocco on Saturday.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo joins the match against Morocco on Saturday. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images)

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most recognizable players in the sport, is on the pitch for Portugal after starting a second consecutive match on the bench.

His team trails 1-0, and Ronaldo looked immediately for an opportunity to equalize. He lofted a dangerous-looking cross into the box on one of his first touches.

It was collected without incident by Morocco's keeper.

Ronaldo makes history with this appearance: The influential striker now has 196 appearances for Portugal in international play. That ties him for most all-time with Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa.

2 hr 15 min ago

The second half is underway at Al Thumama Stadium

Morocco is some 45 minutes away from a potentially history-making semifinals berth. Can they keep the lead over favored Portugal? Let's find out.

2 hr 21 min ago

Morocco is looking to make history as the team leads Portugal 1-0 at halftime

Morocco’s Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates after scoring his team's first goal against Portugal on Saturday.
Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates after scoring his team's first goal against Portugal on Saturday. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Morocco finally broke through near the end of the first half, with a goal from Youssef En-Nesyri breaking a 0-0 deadlock and putting his side on top.

Portugal dominated possession to the tune of more than 60% in the first half, but the Atlas Lions had more attempts at goal and finally found the back of the net in the 42nd minute.

Morocco is the first Arab nation to advance to a World Cup quarterfinal — and they've done so in the first tournament hosted in an Arab nation.

They're eyeing another piece of history: becoming the first African country to advance to a World Cup semifinal.

Portugal isn't going to make it easy on them — this is a deeply talented team, even as superstar Cristiano Ronaldo sits on the bench, and Morocco is the underdog on paper.

This could shape up to be a thriller.

2 hr 22 min ago

Morocco scores! It's 1-0

Youssef En-Nesyri heads the ball to score Morocco’s first goal against Portugal on Saturday.
Youssef En-Nesyri heads the ball to score Morocco's first goal against Portugal on Saturday. (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri has just scored the first goal of this match in the waning minutes of the first half.

En-Nesyri's score was a pinpoint header. The Morocco striker defied gravity, winning the ball over a Portugal defender and the other side's keeper, who came crashing out to intercept him.

Al Thumama Stadium is rocking with supporters urging on the Atlas Lions.

3 hr 14 min ago

We're underway in Morocco vs Portugal

Morocco’s Jawad El Yamiq, left, battles for possession with Portugal’s Goncalo Ramos on Saturday.
Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq, left, battles for possession with Portugal's Goncalo Ramos on Saturday. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

This match is packed with intrigue, from the Cristiano Ronaldo benching saga to the Moroccan side's underdog tale.

All that's left is to play some soccer. Let's go!