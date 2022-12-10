Sports
1 hr 57 min ago

White flowers placed at Grant Wahl's press seat

From CNN's Homero De La Fuente

Flowers are placed in memory of American journalist Grant Wahl, who passed away Friday whilst reporting on the World Cup.
Flowers are placed in memory of American journalist Grant Wahl, who passed away Friday whilst reporting on the World Cup. (Hector Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images)

White flowers were placed at the press seat of the late American journalist Grant Wahl ahead of the England vs France World Cup quarterfinal match on Saturday.

Wahl died Friday after he collapsed while covering the Argentina-Netherlands match.

2 hr 2 min ago

Why Morocco's Atlas Lions are no fluke at the 2022 World Cup

From CNN's Alasdair Howorth

For many, Morocco has been the shock star of World Cup in Qatar. How did the Atlas Lions get to the final four of the most prestigious competition in world football?

Return of Morocco's chosen son

The heir to the Moroccan coaching throne may have taken his place at the perfect time.

Affectionately nicknamed “Rass l’Avocat” (Avocado Head) because of his bald head, Regragui was a hard-tackling defender who, despite being born in France, chose to represent the nation of his family, notching up 45 caps.

Once his coaching career began, it was a matter of when — not if — he would take charge of the national team. Many Moroccans thought it could be after the World Cup or in a few years. But none were unhappy when it was announced he would take over the national side fewer than 100 days before their first game at the World Cup.

In African football, Regragui has often been compared with José Mourinho thanks to his tactical discipline and stellar man-management skills. Both of those have been present in the World Cup.

Regragui is a French-born Moroccan. He has assembled the most nationally diverse team at the World Cup – 14 of the 26 players were born outside of Morocco, from six different countries – and has seamlessly integrated his group into one coherent unit.

World Cup tournaments can be tough emotionally to navigate – players are away from home for weeks. But Regragui has counteracted that by allowing the players’ families to stay with the team in camp in Qatar.

A federation taking soccer seriously

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FMRF) should also be credited with the Atlas Lions’ success at Qatar 2022.

After decades of footballing mediocrity, the FMRF – with the backing of King Mohammed VI – decided to overhaul the nation’s football structure.

In 2009 the FMRF opened its national football academy, which helped develop current international players like Nayef Aguerd and Youssef En-Nesryi, who scored in Saturday's epic victory over Portugal.

The crown jewel of Morocco’s football investment is the Mohamed VI Football Complex just outside Rabat.

The training complex contains four five-star hotels, eight FIFA standard pitches – one of which is indoor in a climate-controlled building – as well as a medical facility that includes a dentist.

That investment over the last decade has begun to pay off.

2 hr 26 min ago

Ronaldo likely just played in his last World Cup

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after he failed to score during the match against Morocco on Saturday.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after he failed to score during the match against Morocco on Saturday. (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

The defeat of Portugal by underdog Morocco likely ended superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's quest for a World Cup victory.

The 37-year-old, who was seen in tears after the stunning loss, started the match on the bench and was unable to equalize the game in the second half.

If, as expected, this was his last appearance on world soccer's biggest stage, it caps a career as one of the sport's premier attractions in international play. An imposing physical force, fans watched for two decades as the striker bulldozed his way through defenses, grafting and training until he was simply better than anyone else on the field.

View more of Ronaldo's career through the years here:

2 hr 30 min ago

History! Morocco beats Portugal to become Africa's first World Cup semifinalist

Morocco's players celebrate after winning the World Cup quarterfinal match against Portugal on Saturday, December 10.
Morocco's players celebrate after winning the World Cup quarterfinal match against Portugal on Saturday, December 10. (Martin Meissner/AP)

History has been made at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar: Morocco defeated favored Portugal to become the first African country to advance to a World Cup semifinals.

Morocco survived a tense second half, fending off constant Portugal attacks and preserving its 1-0 lead, even after star striker Cristiano Ronaldo was brought off the bench. Portugal dominated time of possession but simply could not find the back of the net.

In the end, a first-half goal scored on a pinpoint header from Youssef En-Nesyri was enough to win the match.

The underdog Atlas Lions have been one of the stories of this tournament, already becoming the first Arab nation to advance to the quarterfinals — and doing so in the first tournament hosted in an Arab country.

Now the team makes history as the first African nation to make the final four. Morocco will take on either France or England from today's 2 p.m. ET match.

2 hr 52 min ago

Portugal has a man advantage thanks to a late red card

Morocco's Walid Cheddira, far left, is shown a red card by referee Facundo Tello.
Morocco's Walid Cheddira, far left, is shown a red card by referee Facundo Tello. (Paul Childs/Reuters)

Morocco's Walid Cheddira has been sent off the pitch due to an indirect red card during stoppage time.

The Atlas Lions now must close out the match with 10 players.

3 hr 22 min ago

White House reacts to death of Grant Wahl, calling him "an inspiration to many”

From CNN's Sam Fossum 

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reacted to the death of American journalist Grant Wahl on Saturday, saying that the administration's thoughts are with his family and that senior State Department officials are in touch with Qatari officials and the Wahl family. 

The journalist died in Qatar after collapsing while covering Friday’s Argentina-Netherlands match.

"Grant Wahl was an inspiration to many. Our thoughts are with his wife Dr. Céline Gounder and all those who loved him. State Department officials are in touch with Grant’s family and with senior officials in the government of Qatar to ensure his family gets the support they need," Jean-Pierre wrote on Twitter.
3 hr 18 min ago

Cristiano Ronaldo is off the bench for Portugal

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo joins the match against Morocco on Saturday.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo joins the match against Morocco on Saturday. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images)

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most recognizable players in the sport, is on the pitch for Portugal after starting a second consecutive match on the bench.

His team trails 1-0, and Ronaldo looked immediately for an opportunity to equalize. He lofted a dangerous-looking cross into the box on one of his first touches.

It was collected without incident by Morocco's keeper.

Ronaldo makes history with this appearance: The influential striker now has 196 appearances for Portugal in international play. That ties him for most all-time with Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa.

3 hr 45 min ago

The second half is underway at Al Thumama Stadium

Morocco is some 45 minutes away from a potentially history-making semifinals berth. Can they keep the lead over favored Portugal? Let's find out.

3 hr 50 min ago

Morocco is looking to make history as the team leads Portugal 1-0 at halftime

Morocco’s Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates after scoring his team's first goal against Portugal on Saturday.
Morocco’s Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates after scoring his team's first goal against Portugal on Saturday. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Morocco finally broke through near the end of the first half, with a goal from Youssef En-Nesyri breaking a 0-0 deadlock and putting his side on top.

Portugal dominated possession to the tune of more than 60% in the first half, but the Atlas Lions had more attempts at goal and finally found the back of the net in the 42nd minute.

Morocco is the first Arab nation to advance to a World Cup quarterfinal — and they've done so in the first tournament hosted in an Arab nation.

They're eyeing another piece of history: becoming the first African country to advance to a World Cup semifinal.

Portugal isn't going to make it easy on them — this is a deeply talented team, even as superstar Cristiano Ronaldo sits on the bench, and Morocco is the underdog on paper.

This could shape up to be a thriller.