World Cup quarterfinals

Brittney Griner lands in US

World Cup news and highlights

By Aditi Sangal and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 9:43 a.m. ET, December 9, 2022
3 min ago

Here's a reminder of how Brazil and Croatia reached the quarterfinals

From CNN Español 

Brazil and Croatia open the World Cup's quarterfinals on Friday, in a tough duel that pits one of the tournament's top favorites against another team that has also shown its strength.

The South American team arrives to the field today after defeating South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16, a match that was already defined in the first half.

Croatia, meanwhile, had a tough battle against Japan, which after drawing 1-1, ended up being decided by a penalty shootout.

8 min ago

Portugal denies report that Ronaldo threatened to leave World Cup squad

From CNN's Aleks Klosok

The Portuguese Football Federation on Thursday denied that star forward Cristiano Ronaldo had threatened to leave the World Cup squad after being named as a substitute against Switzerland earlier this week.

The Portuguese sports publication Record reported that the striker had previously threatened to leave the squad following a conversation with manager Fernando Santos. But the FPF later clarified in a statement "that at no time did the captain of the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the stay in Qatar."

“Every day, Cristiano Ronaldo is building up a unique track record of service to the national team and the country, which must be respected and which speaks to the unquestionable degree of commitment to the national team,” read the statement.

Ronaldo also took to social media just hours after the FPF statement to reaffirm his commitment to the team, saying: “A group too united to be broken by external forces. A nation too brave to be afraid of any adversary. A team in the true sense of the word, who will fight for the dream to the end! Believe with us!”

It’s still not clear exactly why Ronaldo was dropped to the bench, but his performances of late have been well below the lofty standards he has set for himself throughout his career.

Read more.

20 min ago

FIFA confirms death of migrant worker at Qatar World Cup training base

From CNN's Sammy Mngqosini

FIFA on Thursday confirmed the death of a migrant worker at the resort used by Saudi Arabia during the group stages at the World Cup in Qatar.

“FIFA is deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts and sympathies are with the worker’s family,” a spokesperson for the world football governing body told CNN in a statement.
“As soon as FIFA was made aware of the accident, we contacted the local authorities to request more details.
“FIFA will be in a position to comment further once the relevant processes in relation to the worker’s passing have been completed.”

It’s unclear what the worker was doing or the circumstances surrounding the person’s death.

A Qatari government official confirmed to CNN that the incident was being investigated by authorities.

Read more:

5 min ago

"I think we have nothing to fear," says Croatia's coach ahead of clash with Brazil

From CNN's Matias Grez

Croatia’s head coach Zlatko Dalić stands on the sidelines during his team’s match against Japan on December 5.
Croatia’s head coach Zlatko Dalić stands on the sidelines during his team’s match against Japan on December 5. (Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport/Getty Images)

Croatia’s head coach Zlatko Dalić says his team has “nothing to fear” ahead of today's quarterfinal clash against Brazil.

“Brazil is the favorite, let’s face it,” Dalić told reporters, per Reuters. “Brazil is the most powerful and the best national team at the World Cup. What I’ve seen so far, when you take a look at their selection of players, their quality, skills and value, then it is indeed terrifying.
“I think we have a great exam ahead of us, a tough task against the team which plays great soccer with so many good, quality and fast players. Brazil have self-confidence, a splendid atmosphere in the team, which is visible, as well as top players. However, we will not give in. I think we have nothing to fear."

Some background: Four years ago Dalić led his team to the final in Russia.

Just as in Russia in 2018, the Croatians are not pleasant to watch, but the players are battle-hardened and their pragmatic style of football has served the team well.

Four of Croatia’s last five World Cup knockout games – the 2018 final is the lone exception – have gone to extra time and three of the five have gone to penalties, with Croatia winning all three.

It is a remarkable record that speaks to the belief, experience and tenacity that this team possesses, characteristics Dalić knows his team will need to show in abundance against Brazil.

Read more.

54 min ago

Yes, there's been more stoppage time at the World Cup. Here's why.

From CNN's Ben Morse

In the past, there have been rumblings of football matches being shortened from their traditional 90-minute length to appeal to a younger generation, one used to digesting content quickly.

But, at the 2022 World Cup, audiences have watched games that have just got longer – a lot longer.

We’ve seen officials raising their electronic boards at the end of halves throughout games in Qatar signaling well over the usual four or five minutes.

Seven or eight minutes often seems to be the minimum. On a few occasions already, over 10 minutes have been added on.

It resulted in just one of the opening eight games of the tournament finishing in less than 100 minutes.

Aim of reducing time-wasting: The elongated games are part of a move by FIFA, the sport’s governing body, to fight against perceived time wasting and to reclaim time lost for goal celebrations, video assistant referee (VAR) reviews and substitutions.

Pierluigi Collina, famed former referee and the current chairman of FIFA’s referees' committee, explained before the start of the tournament that fans should expect games exceeding 100 minutes, with added time over “seven or eight minutes.”

“This is nothing new,” Collina said at a media conference. “(At the last World Cup) in Russia, it became quite normal for the fourth official to show the board with seven, eight, nine minutes on it.
“We recommended our referees to be very accurate in calculating the time to be added at the end of each half to compensate for time lost due to a specific kind of incident.
“What we want to avoid is to have a match with 42, 43, 44, 45 minutes of active play. This is not acceptable."

However, these lengthier games have prompted a mixed response from former players and soccer pundits.

Read more:

57 min ago

The World Cup quarterfinals kick off today

In the first World Cup quarterfinals, Croatia plays Brazil at 10 a.m. ET, and Argentina takes on the Netherlands at 2 p.m.

Tomorrow, surprise qualifiers Morocco plays Portugal, while England faces its cross-Channel rival France.

The four matches will determine which teams advance to the semifinals, which begin in Tuesday.