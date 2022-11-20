Fans sing and dance before taking their seats inside the stunning Al Bayt Stadium
The first match at this year’s World Cup is being played at the newly-built Al Bayt Stadium.
The 60,000-capacity venue is stunning – an architectural triumph that takes its name and design from the traditional tents historically used in the country.
But the stadium sits 40 kilometers (about 25 miles) north of Doha, and getting there requires leaving the bright lights behind and entering the desert terrain.
There is no metro station nearby, so fans, media and officials are all getting here by road. That, of course, has led to heavy congestion on the one road leading to the stadium, but fans don’t seem to care.
Qatari and Ecuadorian supporters gather in groups to sing songs and pose for pictures before entering the stadium and taking their seats.
There also seems to be a large contingent of Mexican, Argentinian and even German fans who are joining in the celebrations.
Once fans get to their seats, they are treated to light shows and pumping music, as the atmosphere builds ahead of a World Cup like no other.
These men helped build Qatar’s World Cup. Now they are struggling to survive
Kamal was standing outside a shop with other migrant workers, having finished yet another grueling working day, when he and – he says – a few others were arrested this August. Without explanation, the 24-year-old says he was put into a vehicle and, for the next week, kept in a Qatari jail, the location and name of which he does not know.
“When they arrested me, I couldn’t say anything, not a single word, as I was so scared,” he told CNN Sport, speaking at home in southern Nepal where he has been working on a farm since being deported three months ago.
Kamal – CNN has changed the names of the Nepali workers to protect them from retaliation – is one of many migrant workers wanting to tell the world of their experiences in Qatar, a country that will this month host one of sport’s greatest, most lucrative, spectacles – the World Cup, a tournament which usually unites the world as millions watch the spectacular goals and carefully-choreographed celebrations.
It will be a historic event, the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East, but one also mired in controversy. Much of the build-up to this tournament has been on more sober matters, that of human rights, from the deaths of migrant workers and the conditions many have endured in Qatar, to LGBTQ and women’s rights.
Kamal says he has yet to be paid the 7,000 Qatari Riyal bonus (around $1,922) he says he is entitled to from his previous employers, nor 7,000 Riyal in insurance for injuring two fingers at work.
“I wasn’t told why I was being arrested. People are just standing there … some are walking with their grocery [sic], some are just sitting there consuming tobacco products … they just arrest you,” he adds, before explaining he could not ask questions as he does not speak Arabic.
"You will survive" without a beer, FIFA chief tells fans after ban on alcohol sales in World Cup stadiums
Addressing journalists at a press conference in Doha on Saturday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino stressed "every decision that is taken in this World Cup is a joint decision between Qatar and FIFA."
Infantino pointed to the more than 10 fan zones where he said over 100,000 people will be able to simultaneously drink alcohol in Qatar.
"I think personally, if for three hours a day you cannot drink a beer, you will survive,” Infantino said. “Especially because actually the same rules apply in France or in Spain or in Portugal or in Scotland, where no beer is allowed in stadiums now. It seems to become a big thing because it's a Muslim country,” he added.
Infantino stressed that FIFA “tried until the end to see whether it was possible” to facilitate alcohol sales in stadiums, in an attempt to account for the last-minute nature of Friday’s announcement.
Infantino added that FIFA’s partnership with beer company Budweiser will continue into 2026 as planned, saying, “partners are partners in good and bad times, in difficult and easy times.”
FIFA president slammed "hypocrisy" of Western criticism ahead of World Cup
On Saturday, the eve of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, FIFA President Gianni Infantino launched a tirade against Western critics of the controversial tournament in an explosive, hour-long monologue.
Infantino, the boss of world soccer’s governing body, looked on glumly as he addressed hundreds of journalists in Doha, Qatar, Saturday.
“We are taught many lessons from Europeans, from the Western world,” he said, referring to criticisms of Qatar’s human rights record. “What we Europeans have been doing for the last 3,000 years, we should be apologizing for the next 3,000 years before starting to give moral lessons.”
Infantino barely spoke about soccer and focused his attention on what he called the “hypocrisy” of Western criticism.
In a remarkable press conference, Infantino seemed exhausted. He has spent a lot of time defending FIFA’s decision in 2010 to award the World Cup to Qatar, a controversial decision made when he wasn’t the governing body’s president.
This tournament will be a historic event, the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East, but is also mired in controversy, with much of the buildup focusing on human rights, from the death of migrant workers and the conditions many have endured in Qatar, to LGBTQ and women’s rights.
Infantino, despite admitting things weren’t perfect, said some criticism was “profoundly unjust” and accused the West of double standards.
The Italian opened the news conference by speaking for an hour, telling journalists that he knew what it felt like to be discriminated against, saying he was bullied as a child for having red hair and freckles.
“Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker,” he said, in front of a stunned audience.
“I feel this, all this, because what I’ve been seeing and what I’ve been told, since I don’t read, otherwise I would be depressed I think," he said.
Organizers race to put last-minute touches on buildings and activities
Much of the infrastructure at this year’s World Cup has been built from scratch with organizers scrambling to get everything ready in time.
While the stadiums and training facilities seem to have made the deadline, there have been some finishing touches still going on around Doha.
People worked long into the night on Friday and Saturday to decorate streets with national flags as different fan activities were still being erected around the city.
Each country has a small pop-up center that celebrates their culture and entertainment. Many were still being worked on ahead of the opening game.
Fan villages, which have been the intrigue of the world in the buildup, are still being perfected as they brace to host thousands of fans over the course of the tournament.
Amid all the excitement, it’s easy to forget that thousands of migrant workers are the reason this country has been able to host this competition.
“One of the things that is not really covered in the coverage of the World Cup and the coverage of this enormous construction boom is the expertise and heroism of the workers who built it,” Natasha Iskander, professor of urban planning and public service at New York University, told CNN.
“They built buildings that were unimaginable to everyone, including the engineers and designers, until they were built,” she said.
“They are represented, generally speaking, as exploited and oppressed. And it’s true that they have been exploited and oppressed, but they are also the master craftsmen that built this Cup, and they are enormously proud of what they have built,” she added.
Everything certainly looks fantastic, from the pristinely clean streets to the jaw-dropping new buildings.
While Qatar and FIFA say all are welcome to the World Cup, some LGBTQ fans explain why they are staying away
As the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East, Qatar 2022 is undoubtedly a historic event, but it is also one clouded by controversy, particularly regarding LGBTQ rights.
Homosexuality in Qatar is illegal and punishable by up to three years in prison. A report from Human Rights Watch published last month documented cases as recently as September of Qatari security forces arbitrarily arresting LGBTQ people and subjecting them to “ill-treatment in detention.”
In September, German soccer fan Dario Minden, in a room full of dignitaries and sponsors at a human rights conference in Frankfurt hosted by the German Football Association, said: “I’m a man and I love men. I do – please don’t be shocked – have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football.”
Minden looked directly at Qatar’s ambassador to Germany, Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud al-Than, while he spoke.
Minden told CNN that he would not be going to Qatar and would not be watching the competition on television.
“When we talk about the situation for the LGBTQ+ rights, we mean not only the football tourists, but also the situation before, and especially after, the World Cup,” he said.
After the conference, Minden said he spoke privately with the ambassador, who he said told him all were welcome to Qatar. But Minden told CNN, “It’s not safe and it’s not right.”
What Qatar and FIFA say: A Qatar government official told CNN in a statement that the World Cup host is an inclusive country. “Everyone is welcome in Qatar,” the statement read, adding that “our track record has shown that we have warmly welcomed all people regardless of background.”
Measures were being implemented to ensure discrimination of any kind did not happen, such as human rights training sessions with public and private security forces, and the enacting of legal provisions for the protection of everyone, according to FIFA.
A statement sent to CNN on behalf of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, which, since its formation in 2011, has been responsible for overseeing the infrastructure projects and planning for the World Cup, said it was committed to “an inclusive and discriminatory-free” World Cup, pointing to the fact that the country had, it said, hosted hundreds of international and regional sporting events since being awarded the World Cup in 2010.
“Everyone is welcome in Qatar, but we are a conservative country and any public display of affection, regardless of orientation, is frowned upon. We simply ask for people to respect our culture,” according to the statement.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino also said that “everyone is welcome” on Saturday during a press conference.
“The LGBT situation I have been speaking about this topic with the highest leadership of the country several times, not just once. They have confirmed and I can confirm that everyone is welcome,” Infantino said.
A "two-way street": But for Englishman Rob Sanderson, the respecting of cultures is a “two-way street.”
Sanderson is special projects officer of Pride in Football, a network of UK LGBTQ fan groups and one of the supporter groups that joined forces in an open letter to condemn both FIFA and the Supreme Committee, refuting the world governing body and Qatar’s claims that it would be a World Cup for all.
“They said ‘everyone’s welcome’ but they’ve signed that line off by saying ‘you must respect our culture,’” he added.
“I don’t feel comfortable being used as an excuse for any hostility that would be around after the tournament. It doesn’t sit right with me,” he said.
Fewer fans, but more noise: Supporters enjoy marketplace in downtown Doha
Soccer fans have questioned whether Qatar can provide the same sort of atmosphere that is usually witnessed at World Cups.
It’s true, for a number of reasons, that there will be fewer fans than at previous tournaments — but those who are in Doha have certainly been making their voices heard.
A lot of the reveling so far has been centered around Souq Waqif, a beautiful area in downtown Doha. The traditional marketplace is a stunning display of Qatari architecture, and it's easy to get lost through its maze of narrow streets.
Stalls selling spices, souvenirs and plenty of soccer shirts spill out onto the street, where the smells of food and — more potently — sweet shisha fill the air.
It’s also where fans gather in the evenings to parade their country’s flags and share their culture with supporters from all around the world.
Groups walk up and down chanting songs late into the night. The louder they are, the more followers they tend to pick up until foot traffic is all but stopped in the souk.
Interactions between supporters have so far been respectful as strangers sing, hug and dance together into the night.
There is plenty of security on hand throughout the city but there has been precious little for them to do so far.
Players and fans ready to get sweaty in warm temperatures at the World Cup
The reason that the Qatar World Cup 2022 was moved to the winter months was because it was deemed unsafe for players and fans to enjoy the tournament in the summer, when temperatures regularly soar above 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius).
But Qatar is having a rather warm winter.
Temperatures have been hovering above 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius) in the days running up to Sunday’s kickoff, which is much hotter than some of the players are used to playing and training in.
It’s been energy-sapping heat, as well. Walk too far, too quickly and you’ll quickly find yourself drenched in sweat and in need of a drink.
Shade is king, and tournament staff dotted around Doha are very quick to suggest you get out of direct sunlight.
The heat tends to die down a little — though not much — in the evenings, but the nights are still humid and sticky.
These warm temperatures could be a factor for the games that are played during daylight hours, as there will be plenty of sunshine and no rain expected in the coming week.
However, temperatures are in the process of cooling down, which will come as much relief to many of the players and fans over the course of the tournament. High temperatures are forecast to be in the low-to-mid 80s Fahrenheit for the remainder of this week.