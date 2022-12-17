Here are the starting lineups for Morocco vs Croatia
Morocco
Goalkeeper: Bono
Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Achraf Dari, Jawad El Yamiq, Yahia Attiyat Allah
Midfielders: Bilal El Khannous, Sofyan Amrabat, Abdelhamid Sabiri
Forwards: Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal
Croatia
Goalkeeper: Dominik Livaković
Defenders: Josip Stanišić, Josip Šutalo, Joško Gvardiol
Midfielders: Mislav Oršić, Lovro Majer, Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, Ivan Perišić
Forwards: Marko Livaja, Andrej Kramarić
Why is there a third-place World Cup match, anyway? The game no one wants to play
You just lost in the semifinals at a World Cup. You and your teammates are understandably heartbroken, endlessly replaying the possibilities of what might have been.
After a monthlong stay ends in devastating defeat, you're looking forward to going back home to see family and friends. Instead, you have to stay and play in the third-place playoff.
To many, it seems a largely pointless exercise. Does it really matter which team comes third or fourth? The answer largely comes down to money.
Naturally, FIFA is eager to host an extra contest. The revenue from an additional broadcast’s worth of sponsorships cannot be ignored.
And for the teams, there is some glory to be had. The winner gets a bronze medal and bragging rights.
But if coming third instead of fourth isn't enough incentive, there's a bottom-line consideration for them, too. The winner of the match gets a slightly larger cash prize for its efforts — $27 million instead of $25 million.
All but two World Cup tournaments in history — the first edition in 1930 and then again in 1950 — have featured third-place playoffs.
On the field, the importance of the playoffs depends entirely on the teams contesting them. Four years ago in Russia, England played as if it couldn't have cared less. Meanwhile, Croatia in 1998 and Uruguay in 2010 (though it ultimately lost to Germany) showed much more effort.
This year, Morocco and Croatia each seem eager to continue asserting their presence on the sport's biggest stage. They'll have a chance to secure that bronze medal and $2 million extra for their federations.
The best photos of the 2022 World Cup
As ever, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar produced stirring moments on and off the pitch.
The most shocking outcomes from the 2022 World Cup
Despite a final matchup featuring soccer giants Argentina and France, many fans will remember the 2022 World Cup for its unlikely heroes and upset outcomes.
As the tournament draws to a close, here's a look at some of the World Cup's most shocking victories and underdog moments:
Saudi Arabia beats Argentina
Messi and the rest of La Albiceleste are a win away from being crowned champions of this World Cup, but their journey got off to an inauspicious start.
Many had expected Argentina to sweep aside Saudi Arabia, with 48 places separating the two teams in the world rankings. But second-half goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari turned the game on its head.
Al-Dawsari’s incredible winner from distance and subsequent acrobatic celebration was a defining moment of this World Cup, and the highlight for a Saudi Arabia team that was eliminated shortly after.
Japan beats Germany and Spain to top its group
Japan’s surprising 2-1 comeback win against Germany helped establish the idea that this tournament could be a showcase for the strength of soccer’s continents outside of Europe and South America.
Japan narrowly lost its second World Cup Group E game to Costa Rica, but then shocked Spain – one of the favorites to win the tournament – with a second 2-1 comeback win.
Ultimately, Japan finished the group stage on top of the Group E standings, a shock in its own right.
The Samurai Blue exited the tournament after a Group of 16 shootout loss to Croatia, but they endeared themselves to fans and fellow teams for their dramatic wins and their grace, on and off the pitch. Images went viral of the team's spotless locker rooms after victory celebrations and of their fans helping clean the stands after matches.
Morocco's upset victories propel historic run
Morocco shocked the world when it won its first World Cup match since 1998 – and its third ever – 2-0 over heavyweight Belgium, which entered ranked No. 2 in the world.
It turned out to be just the beginning of a magical run for the Atlas Lions, who captured hearts with their touching celebrations with family members who attended the tournament in Qatar.
Morocco went on to shock Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal with a 1-0 win in the Group of 16, becoming both the first African country and first Arab nation to reach the World Cup semifinals.
Though it ended in a heartbreaking loss to France, Morocco's deep run upended all expectations.
David Beckham responds to criticism of his ambassadorial role at Qatar World Cup
English soccer great David Beckham addressed criticism over his role as an ambassador for Qatar during the World Cup, saying Friday that it is “positive that debate about the key issues has been stimulated directly by the first World Cup being held in the region.”
British comedian Joe Lycett called on Beckham to step down from his role fronting the tournament due to Qatar’s human rights record, particularly its stance on homosexuality, which is illegal in the Gulf state, and said he that he would shred £10,000 ($11,800) if he did not receive a response from the football star.
Lycett said he did not receive a response from Beckham by his imposed deadline, which led to him sharing a video of himself appearing to shred the cash when the tournament kicked off on November 20. He later claimed he had “donated to LGBTQ+ charities” and not shredded any money.
“We understand that there are different and strongly held views about engagement in the Middle East but see it as positive that debate about the key issues has been stimulated directly by the first World Cup being held in the region,” Beckham’s spokesperson told CNN via a statement Friday.
“We hope that these conversations will lead to greater understanding and empathy towards all people and that progress will be achieved,” the statement went on to say. “David has been involved in a number of World Cups and other major international tournaments both as a player and an ambassador and he has always believed that sport has the power to be a force for good in the world. Football, the most popular sport globally, has a genuine ability to bring people together and make a real contribution to communities,” Beckham’s spokesperson added.
From bloody Balkan war to World Cup heavyweight: the making of Croatia as a soccer nation
Panama, Mauritania, Georgia and Eritrea are four countries with roughly the equivalent population sizes of Croatia.
Those four nations share one World Cup appearance between them, and that was when Panama played in Russia 2018, finishing the group stage with three defeats and conceding 11 goals.
Croatia’s World Cup pedigree is an altogether different story. In six World Cup appearances, the country has reached the semifinals on three occasions. Four years ago, Croatia contested the final, ultimately losing to France.
Croatia only gained independence in 1991, during the bloody Balkan war that lasted until 1995. Its population is just under four million, though you’d never have known given the way it traded blows with soccer superpower Brazil in this tournament's quarterfinals, ultimately winning in a penalty shootout.
That success was very much a case of David knocking out Goliath, given Brazil’s population is 214 million people.
Igor Štimac, who played in all of Croatia’s 1998 World Cup matches during its run to third place, told CNN that the country’s recent history has helped play a part in forging elite competitors.
“Our people went through many difficulties in its survival, in its independence, fighting for it, in the aggression which we suffered from our neighbors,” Štimac, who coached the Croatia national team between 2012 and 2013, told CNN.
“These things are helping to stay with a great mental strength, great discipline, staying humble and surviving with pride, whatever difficulties there are in front of us," he said.
“But we cannot say that only the last war which happened here helped in these things because the wars were going on through this region for many occasions. It’s something also about this region in regards to the climate, in regards to the culture,” he added.
Cartographers of the beautiful game know that the world football map has been permanently redrawn in Qatar.
Morocco’s progress produced some memorable moments: A draw against the 2018 finalists Croatia, a stirring win against second-ranked Belgium and another victory against Canada saw the Lions top its group. Images of coach Walid Regragui being tossed joyfully into the air and the players prostrating on the turf in prayer have become iconic.
But arguably the most powerful and heartwarming scenes of the tournament have been of these battle-hardened conquering heroes celebrating so openly, and sometimes goofily, with their mothers.
It’s a feel-good vibe that has spread far beyond the stadiums and streets of Qatar — and is at odds with a more common narrative in an Arab world riddled with growing youth unemployment, ballooning inflation, rising poverty rates and political violence.
It’s “a source of joy for a region that’s been marred by violence and upheaval,” Samia Errazzouki, a PhD candidate in northwest African history at UC Davis, told CNN. “I think this moment of joy resonates with everyone who is downtrodden.”