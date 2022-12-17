Sports
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

World Cup 2022

Live Updates

Croatia vs Morocco and more from the 2022 World Cup

By Matt Meyer and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 9:50 a.m. ET, December 17, 2022
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Here are the starting lineups for Morocco vs Croatia

Morocco

Goalkeeper: Bono

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Achraf Dari, Jawad El Yamiq, Yahia Attiyat Allah

Midfielders: Bilal El Khannous, Sofyan Amrabat, Abdelhamid Sabiri

Forwards: Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal

---------

Croatia

Goalkeeper: Dominik Livaković

Defenders: Josip Stanišić, Josip Šutalo, Joško Gvardiol

Midfielders: Mislav Oršić, Lovro Majer, Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, Ivan Perišić

Forwards: Marko Livaja, Andrej Kramarić

11 min ago

Why is there a third-place World Cup match, anyway? The game no one wants to play

From CNN's Matias Grez

You just lost in the semifinals at a World Cup. You and your teammates are understandably heartbroken, endlessly replaying the possibilities of what might have been.

After a monthlong stay ends in devastating defeat, you're looking forward to going back home to see family and friends. Instead, you have to stay and play in the third-place playoff.

To many, it seems a largely pointless exercise. Does it really matter which team comes third or fourth? The answer largely comes down to money.

Naturally, FIFA is eager to host an extra contest. The revenue from an additional broadcast’s worth of sponsorships cannot be ignored.

And for the teams, there is some glory to be had. The winner gets a bronze medal and bragging rights.

But if coming third instead of fourth isn't enough incentive, there's a bottom-line consideration for them, too. The winner of the match gets a slightly larger cash prize for its efforts — $27 million instead of $25 million.

All but two World Cup tournaments in history — the first edition in 1930 and then again in 1950 — have featured third-place playoffs.

On the field, the importance of the playoffs depends entirely on the teams contesting them. Four years ago in Russia, England played as if it couldn't have cared less. Meanwhile, Croatia in 1998 and Uruguay in 2010 (though it ultimately lost to Germany) showed much more effort.

This year, Morocco and Croatia each seem eager to continue asserting their presence on the sport's biggest stage. They'll have a chance to secure that bronze medal and $2 million extra for their federations.

22 min ago

The best photos of the 2022 World Cup

As ever, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar produced stirring moments on and off the pitch.

Check out some of the best images captured in the course of the tournament, and view a complete gallery of the best photos from Qatar 2022 here.

Brazil's Richarlison scores their second goal during the match against Serbia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on November 24.
Brazil's Richarlison scores their second goal during the match against Serbia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on November 24. (Amanda Perobelli/Reuters)

Senegal's Ismaïla Sarr eyes the ball during the match between Senegal and Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on November 21.
Senegal's Ismaïla Sarr eyes the ball during the match between Senegal and Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on November 21. (Petr David Josek/AP)

Referee Stéphanie Frappart warms up alongside assistant referees Neuza Back and Karen Diaz Medina before the match between Costa Rica and Germany in Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on December 1.
Referee Stéphanie Frappart warms up alongside assistant referees Neuza Back and Karen Diaz Medina before the match between Costa Rica and Germany in Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on December 1. (Matthew Childs/Reuters)

Croatia's Joško Gvardiol reacts after Julián Álvarez scores Argentina's second goal at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on December 13.
Croatia's Joško Gvardiol reacts after Julián Álvarez scores Argentina's second goal at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on December 13. (Martin Meissner/AP)

Players of Saudi Arabia celebrate their victory after the match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar on November 22.
Players of Saudi Arabia celebrate their victory after the match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar on November 22. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Sofiane Boufal of Morocco celebrates with a family member after the team's 1-0 victory against Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on December 10.
Sofiane Boufal of Morocco celebrates with a family member after the team's 1-0 victory against Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on December 10. (Mike Hewitt/FIFA/Getty Images)

45 min ago

The most shocking outcomes from the 2022 World Cup

From CNN Staff

Despite a final matchup featuring soccer giants Argentina and France, many fans will remember the 2022 World Cup for its unlikely heroes and upset outcomes.

As the tournament draws to a close, here's a look at some of the World Cup's most shocking victories and underdog moments:

Saudi Arabia beats Argentina

Saudi Arabia players celebrate their 2-1 win against Argentina at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar on November 22.
Saudi Arabia players celebrate their 2-1 win against Argentina at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar on November 22. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Messi and the rest of La Albiceleste are a win away from being crowned champions of this World Cup, but their journey got off to an inauspicious start.

When Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-1 in the tournament's group stage, it marked the biggest upset in World Cup history, according to sports data group Gracenote.

Many had expected Argentina to sweep aside Saudi Arabia, with 48 places separating the two teams in the world rankings. But second-half goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari turned the game on its head.

Al-Dawsari’s incredible winner from distance and subsequent acrobatic celebration was a defining moment of this World Cup, and the highlight for a Saudi Arabia team that was eliminated shortly after.

Japan beats Germany and Spain to top its group

Japan captain Maya Yoshida, center, and his teammates after defeating Spain 2-1 at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on December 2.
Japan captain Maya Yoshida, center, and his teammates after defeating Spain 2-1 at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on December 2. (Kyodo News/Getty Images)

Japan’s surprising 2-1 comeback win against Germany helped establish the idea that this tournament could be a showcase for the strength of soccer’s continents outside of Europe and South America.

Japan narrowly lost its second World Cup Group E game to Costa Rica, but then shocked Spain – one of the favorites to win the tournament – with a second 2-1 comeback win.

Ultimately, Japan finished the group stage on top of the Group E standings, a shock in its own right.

The Samurai Blue exited the tournament after a Group of 16 shootout loss to Croatia, but they endeared themselves to fans and fellow teams for their dramatic wins and their grace, on and off the pitch. Images went viral of the team's spotless locker rooms after victory celebrations and of their fans helping clean the stands after matches.

Morocco's upset victories propel historic run

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco celebrates with family members after defeating Spain at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on December 6.
Achraf Hakimi of Morocco celebrates with family members after defeating Spain at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on December 6. (Patrick Smith/FIFA/Getty Images)

Morocco shocked the world when it won its first World Cup match since 1998 – and its third ever – 2-0 over heavyweight Belgium, which entered ranked No. 2 in the world.

It turned out to be just the beginning of a magical run for the Atlas Lions, who captured hearts with their touching celebrations with family members who attended the tournament in Qatar.

Morocco went on to shock Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal with a 1-0 win in the Group of 16, becoming both the first African country and first Arab nation to reach the World Cup semifinals.

Though it ended in a heartbreaking loss to France, Morocco's deep run upended all expectations.

Read more about the tournament's big upsets, and the factors that may have contributed to them, here.

1 hr 22 min ago

David Beckham responds to criticism of his ambassadorial role at Qatar World Cup

From CNN's Sammy Mngqosini, Issy Ronald and Manveena Suri

David Beckham stands before the start of the quarterfinal match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on December 10.
David Beckham stands before the start of the quarterfinal match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on December 10. (Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport/Getty Images)

English soccer great David Beckham addressed criticism over his role as an ambassador for Qatar during the World Cup, saying Friday that it is “positive that debate about the key issues has been stimulated directly by the first World Cup being held in the region.”

British comedian Joe Lycett called on Beckham to step down from his role fronting the tournament due to Qatar’s human rights record, particularly its stance on homosexuality, which is illegal in the Gulf state, and said he that he would shred £10,000 ($11,800) if he did not receive a response from the football star.

Lycett said he did not receive a response from Beckham by his imposed deadline, which led to him sharing a video of himself appearing to shred the cash when the tournament kicked off on November 20. He later claimed he had “donated to LGBTQ+ charities” and not shredded any money.

“We understand that there are different and strongly held views about engagement in the Middle East but see it as positive that debate about the key issues has been stimulated directly by the first World Cup being held in the region,” Beckham’s spokesperson told CNN via a statement Friday.

“We hope that these conversations will lead to greater understanding and empathy towards all people and that progress will be achieved,” the statement went on to say.
“David has been involved in a number of World Cups and other major international tournaments both as a player and an ambassador and he has always believed that sport has the power to be a force for good in the world. Football, the most popular sport globally, has a genuine ability to bring people together and make a real contribution to communities,” Beckham’s spokesperson added.
1 hr 23 min ago

From bloody Balkan war to World Cup heavyweight: the making of Croatia as a soccer nation

From CNN's Ben Morse

Croatia fans show their support during the semi final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar on December 13.
Croatia fans show their support during the semi final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar on December 13. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Panama, Mauritania, Georgia and Eritrea are four countries with roughly the equivalent population sizes of Croatia.

Those four nations share one World Cup appearance between them, and that was when Panama played in Russia 2018, finishing the group stage with three defeats and conceding 11 goals.

Croatia’s World Cup pedigree is an altogether different story. In six World Cup appearances, the country has reached the semifinals on three occasions. Four years ago, Croatia contested the final, ultimately losing to France.

Croatia only gained independence in 1991, during the bloody Balkan war that lasted until 1995. Its population is just under four million, though you’d never have known given the way it traded blows with soccer superpower Brazil in this tournament's quarterfinals, ultimately winning in a penalty shootout.

That success was very much a case of David knocking out Goliath, given Brazil’s population is 214 million people.

Igor Štimac, who played in all of Croatia’s 1998 World Cup matches during its run to third place, told CNN that the country’s recent history has helped play a part in forging elite competitors.

“Our people went through many difficulties in its survival, in its independence, fighting for it, in the aggression which we suffered from our neighbors,” Štimac, who coached the Croatia national team between 2012 and 2013, told CNN.

“These things are helping to stay with a great mental strength, great discipline, staying humble and surviving with pride, whatever difficulties there are in front of us," he said.

“But we cannot say that only the last war which happened here helped in these things because the wars were going on through this region for many occasions. It’s something also about this region in regards to the climate, in regards to the culture,” he added.

Continue reading here.

1 hr 23 min ago

How Morocco’s unlikely World Cup success unified Arabs

From CNN's Don Riddell and Celine Alkhaldi

Morocco players celebrate after they beat Spain 3-0 from penalties at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on December 6.
Morocco players celebrate after they beat Spain 3-0 from penalties at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on December 6. (Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

The Atlas Lions, Morocco's soccer team, roared into the history books at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Though it ended in a heartbreaking loss to France, Morocco's run upended all expectations. The squad advanced deep into uncharted territory, further than any African team has ever managed before.

Cartographers of the beautiful game know that the world football map has been permanently redrawn in Qatar.

Morocco’s progress produced some memorable moments: A draw against the 2018 finalists Croatia, a stirring win against second-ranked Belgium and another victory against Canada saw the Lions top its group. Images of coach Walid Regragui being tossed joyfully into the air and the players prostrating on the turf in prayer have become iconic.

But arguably the most powerful and heartwarming scenes of the tournament have been of these battle-hardened conquering heroes celebrating so openly, and sometimes goofily, with their mothers.

It’s a feel-good vibe that has spread far beyond the stadiums and streets of Qatar — and is at odds with a more common narrative in an Arab world riddled with growing youth unemployment, ballooning inflation, rising poverty rates and political violence.

It’s “a source of joy for a region that’s been marred by violence and upheaval,” Samia Errazzouki, a PhD candidate in northwest African history at UC Davis, told CNN. “I think this moment of joy resonates with everyone who is downtrodden.”

Keep reading here.