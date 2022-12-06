Sports
By Aditi Sangal and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:22 AM ET, Tue December 6, 2022
5 min ago

Brazil dances its way into World Cup quarterfinals

From CNN's Matias Grez

Brazil danced its way past South Korea and into the World Cup quarterfinals on Monday, sweeping aside its opponent 4-1 in a dazzling performance at Qatar 2022.

This was a real statement of intent from Brazil, as Tite’s side showed why it was considered the favorite to lift the trophy coming into the tournament.

Four first-half goals from Vinicius Jr., Neymar Jr. , Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta ended this match as a contest soon after it had begun, with a combination of shambolic Korean defending and brilliant Brazilian attacking play leading to the most one-sided game of this World Cup so far.

However porous the Korean defense was, the opening 45 minutes were truly a football spectacle and encapsulated everything that has made Brazil both feared and admired at the World Cup over the years.

That included some perfectly-timed choreographed dancing as Brazil celebrated each of its four goals in style, even convincing head coach Tite to join in with Richarlison’s ‘pigeon dance’ for the third goal.

The second half was little more than a procession for Brazil, as its players took their foot off the gas and began conserving their energy for the much sterner test against Croatia that lies ahead on Friday.

Seung-Ho Paik grabbed a consolation goal for Korea 15 minutes from time as his long-range strike took a deflection off Thiago Silva that helped it past Alisson into the far corner.

With the recent news that soccer great Pelé had been admitted to hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s players celebrated the win at full time with a banner paying tribute to the three-time World Cup winner.

To read more, click here

17 min ago

Qatar will now allow some ticketless fans entry into the country during the World Cup

From CNN's Sammy Mngqosini in London

The Qatar Ministry of Interior has cancelled Hayya card requirements for Gulf Cooperation Council citizens and residents so that people can "enjoy" a "festive atmosphere" at the FIFA World Cup, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

A Hayya card is a personalized document that is issued by the hosting country and required by every single person attending any of the World Cup matches in Qatar.

But now visitors from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates who do not have World Cup tickets will not require a Hayya card. Instead, they will be able to enter Qatar by air starting Tuesday, while those with private vehicles can cross land borders starting Thursday with a pre-approved permit.

“The measures to simplify entry through different border crossings are part of the State of Qatar’s effort to help GCC citizens and residents enjoy the festive atmosphere and entertainment activities during the remaining part of the FIFA World Cup,” the GCC said. “They will be easily able to join thousands of fans in the stadiums, dedicated fan zones and match screening areas to cheer on the world’s footballers.”

However, fans wishing to attend World Cup matches will still need to register on the Hayya platform. A Hayya card and applicable match ticket are required to access the stadium on match day.

31 min ago

These are today's knockout round matches

Spain faces Morocco at 10 a.m. ET today, and Portugal takes on Switzerland at 2 p.m. ET in the final matches to determine the eight quarterfinalists.

The winners will play each other Saturday.

Who's already in: Croatia, Brazil, the Netherlands, Argentina, England and France have already qualified for the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinal round begins on Friday.