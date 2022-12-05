Croatia and Japan have kicked off the first half in their knockout round match.
Japan vs Croatia and more 2022 World Cup news
By Aditi Sangal and Mike Hayes, CNN
We're underway in Croatia vs Japan
Here are the starting lineups for Croatia vs Japan
Croatia
Goalkeeper: Dominik Livakovic
Defenders: Borna Barisic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic
Midfielders: Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic
Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic
Japan
Goalkeeper: Shuichi Gonda
Defenders: Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Maya Yoshida
Midfielders: Yuto Nagatomo, Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Junya Ito
Forwards: Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Daizen Maeda
Japan hopes to stun Croatia to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time
From CNN's Aimee Lewis
Not many would have predicted that Japan would beat both Spain and Germany to top Group E in qualifying for the knockouts. But the team has been so impressive that not many would now raise an eyebrow if the Samurai Blue were to progress to the quarterfinals for the first time in its history when they play against Croatia — the 2018 World Cup finalist — in the Round of 16 at the Al Janoub Stadium today at 10 a.m. E.T.
Croatia is a team undefeated in nine of its last 10 World Cup matches. Its only loss in that run coming in Russia four years ago when a Kylian Mbappé-inspired France secured a 4-2 win in the final.
Meanwhile, Japan has never progressed beyond the round-of-16, suffering defeat in 2002, 2010 and 2018.
Defender Yuto Nagatomo said memories of the defeat by Belgium four years ago, when Japan let a 2-0 lead slip and lost to a stoppage-time goal, will drive the players on this time.
“I have never forgotten about that battle against Belgium. Sometimes, scenes from the match suddenly come back to me and the last four years have been very tough,” the full back told reporters Sunday. “But I think we have grown mentally as well as physically and … as far as I can see, this team is the best and the strongest that has ever competed for Japan at the World Cup.”
Since 1997, Japan and Croatia have played each other three times, with Japan winning a friendly 4-3, but losing to Croatia in the group stage at France 1998. At the 2006 World Cup in Germany, the two teams played out a 0-0 draw.
Croatia is a possession-based team, which might suit Japan given it beat Germany and Spain with 17.7% and 26.1% possession respectively.
Japan “will apply the samurai warrior philosophy. So will we. If we want to go further, we must apply that same attitude, do our best and never underestimate anyone," Coach Zlatko Dalić said. “Japan have the least ball possession in the world, but they make great transition. This is the most perseverant, persistent opponent. They simply do not give up. We have a similar mentality, Japan and Croatia. We stand on equal ground.”
England cruises past Senegal 3-0 to reach World Cup quarterfinals
From CNN's Matias Grez
England reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup for a second tournament in a row, thanks to a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Senegal.
It was a sluggish start from the Three Lions, but two quick-fire goals from Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane at the end of the first half sparked a brilliant performance and put Gareth Southgate’s men in complete control of the match.
Kane’s goal was his 11th for England at a major tournament, the most by any Three Lions player in history.
Bukayo Saka added gloss to the scoreline in the second half, dinking the ball wonderfully over Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy after being found by Phil Foden’s low cross.
Aliou Cissé’s side never looked like it was getting back into the game.
The result and performance are as good as England has produced in knockout soccer under Southgate, and undoubtedly set off renditions of "It’s Coming Home" up and down the country.
Reaching the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020 has given this side invaluable experience in the latter stages of tournament football. Fans will be hopeful this group of players can finally put an end to 56 years of hurt.
These are today's knockout round matches
It's the third day of World Cup knockout round matches, and four teams will play for two spots in the quarterfinals.
Japan plays Croatia in a knockout round match at 10 a.m. ET. Japan is looking to recapture the magic of its extraordinary ending to the group stage.
Brazil plays South Korea at 2 p.m. ET. The tournament favorite, Brazil hopes to avoid an upset and advance to the next round.
The Netherlands, Argentina, England and France have already secured spots in the quarterfinals.