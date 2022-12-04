France vs Poland and more 2022 World Cup news

France comes in as the clear favorite against Poland, though this World Cup has already seen its share of upsets.

The two sides meet at 10 a.m. ET inside Al Thumama Stadium.

Les Bleus was the first squad to advance to the knockout stage and had the advantage of resting most of its stars heading into this match. The reigning champions are looking for an encore performance and are expected to last deep into this tournament.

All eyes will be on the team's captivating young star Kylian Mbappé, who at just 23 years old is widely renowned as one of the best players in the world.

Mbappé's squad faces a Poland side spearheaded by Robert Lewandowski, the country’s all-time top goalscorer.

However, France coach Didier Deschamps says Poland possesses many more threats than just the Barcelona striker.

“They’ve had to defend a lot in the group stage and they defended very well. Actually, they love it, but they’re not just a defensive team – just look at who they have up front,” Deschamps told a news conference, per Reuters.

“But there’s more. They have a backbone of players with great international experience, with Kamil Glik, Piotr Zieliński, Grzegorz Krychowiak and some youngsters who have shown they were up to the task. They deserve to be here.”