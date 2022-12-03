The Round of 16 is now set for the 2022 Qatar World Cup after Brazil and Switzerland booked their tickets on Friday.

Here's a recap of Friday's matches:

Considered one of the favorites to win the tournament, Brazil and its opponent Cameroon were held goalless until the second minute of stoppage time. Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar scored the first and only goal of the game with a well-placed header.

Despite hanging on to defeat Brazil 1-0, Cameroon is going home due to finishing third in the group. The defeat is Brazil's first loss in the group stage since 1998 against Norway, snapping a 17-match unbeaten streak. Brazil will face South Korea in the next round on Monday.

Switzerland advanced after defeating Serbia 3-2 at Stadium 974. This is the third straight World Cup in which the Swiss men advanced to the Round of 16.

Tensions grew between both teams in the closing minutes after players were pushing and shoving each other. There were 11 total yellow cards given between both teams during the match.

Switzerland will face superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal on Tuesday.

Here are the teams who qualified for the Round of 16: