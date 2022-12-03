US coach says he is "really proud of this group but bitterly disappointed" after loss to Netherlands
Following the US men's national team’s elimination from the 2022 Qatar World Cup, coach Gregg Berhalter was stoic in defeat.
"This is a difficult one to handle. It’s such a good group of guys, such a close group of guys. We came up short today but not for the lack of trying, not for the lack of effort," Berhalter said. "I think the guys poured everything they had into this game. Unfortunately, we lost it."
The coach, who has managed the squad for the last four years, said he is "really proud of this group but bitterly disappointed in the result tonight."
With the 3-1 win over the US on Saturday, the Netherlands advances to the Qatar World Cup quarterfinals.
And that's it for the US team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, after the Netherlands won 3-1 in the first match of the knockout round.
Netherlands striker Memphis Depay scored in the 10th minute of the match, and then Daley Blind pulled the Dutch ahead by two just seconds before halftime. The Americans had a brief glimmer of hope when they scored a goal in the 76th minute, narrowing the deficit to one. But the Netherlands squashed that, with Denzel Dumfries scoring minutes later.
The Dutch hunkered down and kept the US from ever climbing closer, winning 3-1.
Dumfries is the third player in Netherlands history to be directly involved (via assists or scoring) in three-plus goals in a single World Cup game. He joins Rob Rensenbrink, who did it twice in 1978, and Johan Cruyff in 1974.
The Oranje will next face the winner of Saturday’s Argentina-Australia match in the quarterfinals Friday.
It's a tough way to end the World Cup for a talented and youthful Team USA, which looked like it belonged in this tournament during the group stage.
Netherlands scores again!
The Netherlands may have just dashed the US team's hopes with another goal, pushing the team ahead by 3-1.
It was defender Denzel Dumfries, who already had an assist early in this matchup, who volleyed the ball in at the far post after a brilliant cross from Daley Blind.
The score came in the 81st minute and just after the US squad seemed to have clawed back into this match.
America's so-called Golden Generation is now on the brink of elimination.
The US scores! It's now 2-1
The US is back in this match! In the 76th minute, Haji Wright found the net to make it 2-1 against the Netherlands.
World Cup stars and FIFA send Pelé well-wishes as soccer great remains hospitalized
Past and present soccer stars have been wishing Pelé well online after local media reports in Brazil that his health has worsened.
The news comes during the World Cup in Qatar, drawing the soccer world's attention to one of the sport's icons.
The 82-year-old Pelé, who is one of the greatest players of all time, was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment after he had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021.
While Pelé, who helped Brazil win three World Cup titles – in 1958, 1962 and 1970 – has suffered health issues in recent years, he has remained active on social media.
FIFA also posted a video of a drone tribute to the icon Friday. The drones depicted Pelé's iconic No. 10 jersey and then spelled out "Pelé get well soon."
England captain Harry Kane sent his thoughts to Brazilian football legend Pelé amid concerns over his health.
Kane called Pelé an “inspiration amongst our game, an incredible footballer, an incredible person.”
Paris Saint-Germain and French national team forward Kylian Mbappé urged his Twitter followers on Saturday to “Pray for the King” – a reference to the Brazil great’s nickname – tagging Pelé in his tweet.
Meanwhile, Brazilian soccer star Vinicius Jr., who is playing for the national team at Qatar 2022, and former Brazil great Rivaldo also posted on social media to urge the legend to “stay strong.”
The USA tries to mount a comeback as the second half gets underway
For a US team that had not allowed a goal in the run of play entering Saturday's match, a 2-0 deficit to the Dutch represents the toughest test of this tournament.
The young USA squad has controlled the ball through much of this match, but they'll need to find the net quickly in the second half. The Netherlands is in control, 2-0.
Football ➡️ soccer ➡️ football: How the name for "the beautiful game" has changed
Football, or soccer, has been around for centuries with its roots dating back over 2,000 years ago, but it was not until 1863 that England’s Football Association (the FA) cemented the sport’s full name of Association Football when they established the game’s first rules.
Ebenezer Morley spearheaded the idea “that football should have a set of rules in the same way that the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) had them for cricket” … unifying the game under a consistent set of rules and regulations.
The addition of the word association was to prevent confusion with other popular forms of football played at that time, most notably rugby football.
According to Encyclopedia Britannica, “linguistically creative students at the University of Oxford in the 1880s distinguished between the sports of rugger (rugby football) and ‘assoccer’ (association football). “The latter term was further shortened to “soccer” (sometimes spelled “socker”), and the name quickly spread beyond the campus.”
By the time association football and its round ball made its way across the Atlantic, American Football was already the popular game claiming the name of football.
Unlike association football, American football is a game played mostly with one’s hands and uses an oval ball.
Fast forward to 1974 and the United States Soccer Football Association (USSFA) – the sport’s governing body in the US – distanced itself from the word football by changing its name to the United States Soccer Federation, commonly referred to as the USSF (US Soccer).
By the 1980s, the term soccer became less and less favored by the British as the word to describe the global sport and today is rarely used throughout the United Kingdom and also for much of the world.