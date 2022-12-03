US coach says he is "really proud of this group but bitterly disappointed" after loss to Netherlands

Netherlands players celebrate their team's third goal against the US on Saturday. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)

And that's it for the US team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, after the Netherlands won 3-1 in the first match of the knockout round.

Netherlands striker Memphis Depay scored in the 10th minute of the match, and then Daley Blind pulled the Dutch ahead by two just seconds before halftime. The Americans had a brief glimmer of hope when they scored a goal in the 76th minute, narrowing the deficit to one. But the Netherlands squashed that, with Denzel Dumfries scoring minutes later.

The Dutch hunkered down and kept the US from ever climbing closer, winning 3-1.

Dumfries is the third player in Netherlands history to be directly involved (via assists or scoring) in three-plus goals in a single World Cup game. He joins Rob Rensenbrink, who did it twice in 1978, and Johan Cruyff in 1974.

The Oranje will next face the winner of Saturday’s Argentina-Australia match in the quarterfinals Friday.

It's a tough way to end the World Cup for a talented and youthful Team USA, which looked like it belonged in this tournament during the group stage.