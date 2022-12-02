Sports
World Cup news and highlights

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Matt Meyer and Leighton Rowell, CNN

Updated 2:55 p.m. ET, December 2, 2022
15 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 hr 54 min ago

Here's why you're seeing players wear masks in the World Cup

From CNN's Alasdair Howorth and Adrienne Vogt

South Korea's Son Heung-min in action against Portugal on Friday. (Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters)
South Korea's Son Heung-min in action against Portugal on Friday. (Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters)

Several players at this year's World Cup are pairing their seemingly superhuman speed and skills with superhero-like masks. The coverings might make them look like Batman, but the masks are purely for protection.

In today's match against Portugal, South Korea's Son Heung-Min can be seen donning a black mask that covers his nose and eyes. Son suffered a fractured eye socket during Tottenham’s win against Marseille in the Champions League on Nov. 1.

Jasko Gvardiol from Croatia has also been wearing one, due to a nose and eye problem from a similar head clash for his club Leipzig in Germany.

Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri broke his cheekbone in October for FC Koln in Germany, so he also wore a mask that covered his nose and sides of his face.

And Iran's Alireza Beiranvand kept a mask on during practices — but not in any games — after his head injury against England in Iran's first group game. He missed the match against Wales but played maskless against the US on Tuesday.

3 hr 59 min ago

Uruguay leads Ghana 2-0 at halftime 

Uruguay's Mathias Olivera, right, in action with Ghana's Mohammed Kudus on Friday. (Bernadett Szabo/Reuters)
Uruguay's Mathias Olivera, right, in action with Ghana's Mohammed Kudus on Friday. (Bernadett Szabo/Reuters)

Ghana will be playing catch up in the second half after Uruguay took control of the first. 

Midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored twice, delivering both of Uruguay's goals just six minutes apart.

What's at stake: 

Even if Uruguay wins, the team can only make it through to the knockout stage with a Portugal win or draw against South Korea. Uruguay will be out of the World Cup with a loss or tie against Ghana.

Ghana can still make it through if the team comes back to win in the second half. 

4 hr 8 min ago

It’s halftime as Portugal and South Korea are tied 1-1

Portugal's Ricardo Horta, left, and South Korea's Jinsu Kim battle for possession on Friday. (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
Portugal's Ricardo Horta, left, and South Korea's Jinsu Kim battle for possession on Friday. (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

It’s an exciting match with South Korea and Portugal tied at the half.

After Ricardo Horta’s first goal, the Koreans made more attempts at the Portuguese goal in an effort to equalize until Kim Young-gwon finally slipped the ball past goalkeeper Diogo Costa to score in the 27th minute.

South Korea will need to keep attacking and converting, because the team needs a win to get through to the knockout stage. A loss or a draw will deny them a spot in the knockouts.

4 hr 11 min ago

Uruguay scores again!

Uruguay's Giorgian de Arrascaeta scores his team's second goal against Ghana on Friday. (Ashley Landis/AP)
Uruguay's Giorgian de Arrascaeta scores his team's second goal against Ghana on Friday. (Ashley Landis/AP)

Goal! Uruguay doubled its lead over Ghana with Giorgian de Arrascaeta scoring again in the 32nd minute.

The midfielder's two goals came within a span of six minutes and put Uruguay in control of this match for now.

The nation's fans will continue to nervously monitor the other Group H match between South Korea and Portugal. Even with a win, they'll need help to advance.

4 hr 21 min ago

South Korea scores an equalizer!

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon celebrates scoring his team's first goal on Friday. (Lee Jin-man/AP)
South Korea's Kim Young-gwon celebrates scoring his team's first goal on Friday. (Lee Jin-man/AP)

South Korea isn't playing like an underdog, as Kim Young-gwon scored an equalizer in the 27th minute!

4 hr 23 min ago

GOAL! Uruguay takes 1-0 lead

Uruguay's Giorgian de Arrascaeta scores his team's first goal against Ghana on Friday. (Albert Gea/Reuters)
Uruguay's Giorgian de Arrascaeta scores his team's first goal against Ghana on Friday. (Albert Gea/Reuters)

Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored the first goal of the match in the 26th minute, giving Uruguay a 1-0 lead over Ghana.

4 hr 30 min ago

Offside ruled out South Korea's goal. Here's what it means

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Portugal players call for an offside ruling after South Korea's Kim Jin-su scored a goal on Friday. (Molly Darlington/Reuters)
Portugal players call for an offside ruling after South Korea's Kim Jin-su scored a goal on Friday. (Molly Darlington/Reuters)

South Korea's Kim Jin-su just pushed the ball in the back of the net, but the goal won't be counted in the match with Portugal because it was ruled offside.

If you're wondering what offside means, here's what you need to know:

First of all, only the team with possession of the ball in its opponent's half of the field can be offside. 

Let’s say a player on Team A is attacking with the ball. If this player’s teammate — head, arms, body and feet included — is ahead of the ball and doesn't have at least two of Team B’s players (including the goalkeeper) in line or in front of them when the ball is played, then this teammate is offside.

It’s kind of like conveniently camping out at the goal post, waiting to receive the ball.

Even if this teammate was not passed the ball, the fact that they were positioned this close to the goal or opposition goalkeeper ahead of time makes them offside, colloquially referred to as "still interfering with play."

And timing is of the essence. Because when the teammate receives the ball while onside, they are then free to outrun Team B’s players, get close to the goal and score.

The exception to this rule is corner kicks, goal kicks and throw-ins.

4 hr 46 min ago

Portugal scores!

Portugal's Ricardo Horta scores his team's first goal against South Korea. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)
Portugal's Ricardo Horta scores his team's first goal against South Korea. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)

Ricardo Horta gets an opening goal for Portugal on the scoresheet in the 5th minute of the game. The pressure is on early for South Korea.

Portugal now leads South Korea 1-0.

4 hr 55 min ago

The Group H matches just kicked off

The matches featuring Ghana vs Uruguay and South Korea vs Portugal are underway.

Portugal is already through to the knockout stage, but today's matches will determine which other team from Group H will secure a spot in the next round. 