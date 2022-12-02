Here's why you're seeing players wear masks in the World Cup

South Korea's Son Heung-min in action against Portugal on Friday. (Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters)

Several players at this year's World Cup are pairing their seemingly superhuman speed and skills with superhero-like masks. The coverings might make them look like Batman, but the masks are purely for protection.

In today's match against Portugal, South Korea's Son Heung-Min can be seen donning a black mask that covers his nose and eyes. Son suffered a fractured eye socket during Tottenham’s win against Marseille in the Champions League on Nov. 1.

Jasko Gvardiol from Croatia has also been wearing one, due to a nose and eye problem from a similar head clash for his club Leipzig in Germany.

Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri broke his cheekbone in October for FC Koln in Germany, so he also wore a mask that covered his nose and sides of his face.

And Iran's Alireza Beiranvand kept a mask on during practices — but not in any games — after his head injury against England in Iran's first group game. He missed the match against Wales but played maskless against the US on Tuesday.