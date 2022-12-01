Sports
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

World Cup 2022

Live Updates

World Cup news and highlights

By Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 9:40 a.m. ET, December 1, 2022
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
7 min ago

Morocco's bid to upset Belgium and Croatia

A Morocco fan cheers ahead of the match between Canada and Morocco on Thursday.
A Morocco fan cheers ahead of the match between Canada and Morocco on Thursday. (Hannah Mckay/Reuters)

Belgium, Croatia and Morocco can all still qualify for the knockout rounds in what promises to be a fascinating round of matches. Belgium and Croatia will play each other, while Morocco faces Canada – which is already out of the tournament.

Many Moroccans will still be recovering from an emotional victory against Belgium on Sunday, in what was the country’s first World Cup win since 1998 – and its third ever.

“If we get through to the knockout stage, I think we will be very dangerous going forward,” Moroccan manager Walid Regragui told reporters earlier this week.

Anything other than a place in the round of 16 will be a major disappointment for both Belgium and Croatia.

The latter was the defeated finalist in 2018 and needs just a draw against Belgium to ensure progression through the group.

But coach Zlatko Dalić says he refuses to entertain playing for anything but a win.

“We must not accept the option of having only one point to end the match with Belgium,” he told reporters. “There are no easy games. Belgium need a win but we will also aim for a win.”

Belgium, meanwhile, has struggled to find its feet in the tournament so far.

It was largely outplayed despite beating Canada in its opening game and suffered a confidence-knocking defeat to Morocco the last time out.

However, coach Roberto Martinez says his team will be ready for the showdown and hopes his star players, such as Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, can turn its fortunes around.

“We have to stay together now and become stronger. I know this group, we will be ready for Croatia,” he told reporters. “We haven’t been the best Belgium at this World Cup yet.”

23 min ago

Here's what's at stake in the 2 World Cup matches at 10 a.m. ET

Teams in Group F — Croatia, Belgium, Canada and Morocco — are playing today at 10 a.m. ET.

Canada is eliminated from the World Cup, but the stakes for the other three teams remain high as they compete to advance to the knockout stages.

Here are the scenarios that could shake out:

  • Croatia is through if with a win or draw. Defeat would leave the team needing eliminated Canada to overcome Morocco, in which case goal difference would be required to separate Zlatko Dalic's side from the Atlas Lions.
  • Morocco is through if with a win or draw. Defeat would leave the team needing Belgium to overcome Croatia, in which case goal difference would be required to determine if Morocco or Croatia progress to the last 16.
  • Belgium will need a victory over Croatia to qualify for the Round of 16. Defeat will see the team knocked out. A draw will only be enough if Morocco is beaten by Canada, with goal difference then set to determine where Roberto Martinez’s side and Walid Regragui’s outfit finish in Group F.
  • Canada is already eliminated after losing their opening two fixtures.
1 min ago

All-women refereeing team to make history during Germany vs Costa Rica match later today

From CNN's Matt Foster in London

Stephanie Frappart is seen before the match between Portugal and Ghana on November 24.
Stephanie Frappart is seen before the match between Portugal and Ghana on November 24. (Hannah Mckay/Reuters)

Today's match between Costa Rica and Germany will feature an all-women refereeing team for the first time in men’s World Cup history.

Frenchwoman Stephanie Frappart will lead the refereeing team, making her the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup match.

Frappart, 38, became the first woman to referee a men’s UEFA Champions League game in December 2020. She refereed the women’s World Cup final in 2019 between the USA and the Netherlands, and the men’s UEFA Super Cup final the same year.

After Frappart officiated that UEFA Super Cup Final, she told CNN, “I didn’t think about breaking barriers or making history, only doing my job and only that.”

On the pressure of making history, Frappart said: “So this pressure, I know the feeling. I know how I can manage it – I think it was the same as the final of the [2019] World Cup. I always say the pressure is [from the] outside, not on my side.”

Rwandan official Salima Mukansanga and Yamashita Yoshimi from Japan are also part of the officiating pool for the 2022 men’s World Cup.

Germany takes on Costa Rica at the Al Bayt Stadium at 2 p.m. ET.

43 min ago

Catch up: Argentina books ticket to knockout phase. Poland loses match but advances on goal difference.

From CNN's Ben Morse

Lionel Messi had a penalty saved but Argentina booked its ticket to the knockout phase of the 2022 World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Poland on Wednesday

Alexis Mac Allister’s scuffed effort 60 seconds into the second half broke the deadlock before Julián Álvarez’s brilliant curled shot sealed the three points as Argentina advanced as Group C winners.

The opener came after Messi, Argentina’s all-time top goalscorer, had his penalty saved by Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny.

Álvarez’s sublime finish midway through the second half capped off a nail-biting evening for Argentina, who will now face Australia.

Poland advanced to the knockout stages by the skin of its teeth, qualifying on goal difference.

The other Group C game was a thrilling affair, Mexico beating Saudi Arabia 2-1, but the win wasn’t enough for the Central American team and Poland will now play France in a last-16 match on Sunday.

To read more, click here