Mexico defeats Saudi Arabia 2-1 – but it's not enough to move to knockout round

Mexico's Orbelin Pineda, left, and Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Kanno challenge for the ball. (Moises Castillo/AP)

Mexico beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their final group stage match but it won't be enough to send El Tri through to the knockout stage.

Both Mexican goals came early in the second half. In the 47th minute, Henry Martín got on the end of an El Tri corner to get his team's first goal of the tournament. Five minutes later, Luis Chávez scored on a booming free kick to make it 2-0.

A goal by Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al Dawsari in extra time all but sealed Mexico’s elimination from the World Cup.

In the other Group C match, Argentina defeated Poland 2-0. With these results, Poland and Mexico finish even on points but Poland had a better goal differential.

Argentina and Poland finish first and second in Group C and move on to the round of 16.

Poland, which advanced into the knockout stage for the first time since 1986, will next play France on Sunday, while Argentina will face Australia on Saturday.