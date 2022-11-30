Sports
By Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 4:25 p.m. ET, November 30, 2022
1 min ago

Mexico defeats Saudi Arabia 2-1 – but it's not enough to move to knockout round

Mexico's Orbelin Pineda, left, and Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Kanno challenge for the ball. (Moises Castillo/AP)

Mexico beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 in their final group stage match but it won't be enough to send El Tri through to the knockout stage.

Both Mexican goals came early in the second half. In the 47th minute, Henry Martín got on the end of an El Tri corner to get his team's first goal of the tournament. Five minutes later, Luis Chávez scored on a booming free kick to make it 2-0.

A goal by Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al Dawsari in extra time all but sealed Mexico’s elimination from the World Cup.

In the other Group C match, Argentina defeated Poland 2-0. With these results, Poland and Mexico finish even on points but Poland had a better goal differential.

Argentina and Poland finish first and second in Group C and move on to the round of 16.

Poland, which advanced into the knockout stage for the first time since 1986, will next play France on Sunday, while Argentina will face Australia on Saturday.

19 min ago

Poland advances to the knockout round alongside Argentina

Poland's Karol Swiderski, left, and Argentina's Enzo Fernandez battle for the ball. (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

The fate of Poland's advance to the knockout stage rested on the result of the match between Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

After Argentina defeated Poland 2-0, Poland was level with Mexico on goal differential, and was going to the Round of 16 based purely on having fewer yellow cards (fair play points.)

Had Argentina or Mexico scored another goal, the outcome would have been different. But it was not meant to be.

Argentina advances atop Group C with Poland in the second spot. Mexico and Saudi Arabia go home.

27 min ago

Goal! Saudi Arabia scores late in the game

Saudi Arabia makes it 1-2 against Mexico late in 2nd half stoppage time.

11 min ago

Argentina advances to the knockout round with a 2-0 victory over Poland

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez embraces Julian Alvarez after Alvarez scored a goal against Poland. (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

Argentina has advanced to the Round of 16 after beating Poland 2-0 on Wednesday.

The Argentinians dominated the match and had several other near misses. Lionel Messi also failed to convert a penalty in the first half after Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny came up with a phenomenal right-hand save in the 39th minute.

Szczesny was spectacular in the first half, repelling Argentina's attack time after time. The Polish keeper recorded a remarkable nine saves in the opening half.

In the second half, Argentina’s attacking prowess finally broke through in the 46th minute, when Alexis Mac Allister one-timed a cross from Nahuel Molina past Szczesny.

Julian Alvarez doubled La Albiceleste’s lead in the 68th minute with a shot to the right top corner for the score. 

With the victory, Argentina advances out of Group C, winning it with six points. It will play Australia in the next round.

Despite the loss, Poland advances as runners-up and will next play France.

36 min ago

Argentinian fans go wild after team scores second goal of game

From CNN's Don Riddell

(Don Riddell/CNN)

After a frustrating first half, Argentinian fans are ecstatic after the team scored its second goal of the evening. The stands are filled with white and blue stripes cheering.

This World Cup has been a roller coaster of emotions for Argentina and the team's devoted fans. After being stunned in the first game by Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi then led them to a win they desperately needed against Mexico.

Messi missed a penalty against Poland, but now that they’re winning the game 2-0, these fans can relax and enjoy the game.

There were fans with tears in their eyes when Alexis MacAllister put Argentina ahead at Stadium 974, this second goal by Julian Alvarez means they can start making plans for the round of 16.

52 min ago

Argentina has a second goal!

Julian Alvarez of Argentina celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal against Poland. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Julian Alvarez scored Argentina's second goal in the 68th minute of the match! The pressure is on Poland to open its account.

What's at stake: At this moment, Poland and Mexico are even on goal differential. So Poland would advance to the Round of 16, based on fair play points, which is the number of yellow and red cards received by teams during the tournament.

But another goal from Argentina or a goal from Mexico in the other match would deny Poland a spot in the knockout rounds.

1 hr 6 min ago

Another goal! Mexico gets a second

Mexico's Luis Chavez celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Saudi Arabia. (Molly Darlington/Reuters)

Mexico has doubled its advantage on Saudi Arabia, 2-0.

Luis Chávez just hit a rocket from a free kick into the top corner of the Saudi goal.

1 hr 10 min ago

Goal! Mexico scores early in the second half

Mexico's Henry Martin scores a goal against Saudi Arabia. (Matthew Childs/Reuters)

Mexico has taken the lead 1-0 over Saudi Arabia.

Henry Martín converts after getting on the end of an El Tri corner kick. It's the Mexicans' first goal of the 2022 World Cup.

1 hr 13 min ago

Argentina scores the first goal!

Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal against Poland on Wednesday. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The half-time rest did the Argentinians some good.

In the second minute of play, Alexis Mac Allister buried the ball in the net after an assist from Nahuel Molina.