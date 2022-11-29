Sports
By Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 1:10 p.m. ET, November 29, 2022
1 min ago

What it's like to "commute" from Dubai to Doha for the World Cup

From CNN's Ben Morse

Many fans who have watched World Cup games in Qatar have "commuted" from Dubai to Doha.

So-called “shuttle” planes have been put on for fans to fly from the United Arab Emirates to Qatar and back on game day.

Qatar Airways said it has put on more than 160 extra flights to shuttle spectators from the region to Doha and back each day — a decision which has been criticized by climate activists.

On those flights were many Wales fans — including my own family, a father and three sons.

First for the 1-1 draw against the US and then for the heartbreaking 2-0 loss to Iran, Welsh bucket hats were donned before a cab ride to Al Maktoum International Airport where we were met with many other Wales' red shirts and similar hats.

With an alcohol ban at Qatar's World Cup stadiums, many fans congregated around the Al Maktoum International Airport's Heineken bar — even at 5 a.m. local time — before boarding planes to travel across the Persian Gulf.

The official Welsh fan base is called the "Red Wall." But these were the Red Planes.

Full of fans, the vast majority of whom who have never seen Wales at World Cup, the flights took 50 minutes to reach Doha International Airport.

On arrival, a short bus ride to the terminal and a quick skip through immigration were the final obstacles before Welsh fans stepped onto the streets of Doha.

Before the US game, the emotion was one of wonderment, excitement and disbelief.

For my 58-year-old father, it was the first and only time he’s seen Wales at a World Cup.

Not one for displays of emotion, he had choked up when Wales qualified for the tournament by beating Ukraine in June in a World Cup playoff.

Ahead of the Iran game, there were nerves, anticipation and dread. “What if Wales lost? What if Wales won? This game can’t come quick enough!”

Both games were held at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and although other fans expressed difficulties in getting into grounds, we had no issues — we did arrive two hours before the US game.

Once inside, the atmosphere dripped with nerves. Both games, for different reasons, were nail-biting affairs, and the weight of history and the moment affected those in the stands.

As a result, after the adrenaline had worn off, both flights back to Dubai were tired affairs; one landing at 4 a.m. local time, the other coming just hours after Wales had conceded two late goals to Iran to practically extinguish its qualification hopes.

However, within less than an hour of getting on the plane, surrounded by fellow Welsh fans, we were back in Dubai and on the way back to our hotel.

True, both results and performances on the pitch left much to be desired, but in terms of a World Cup experience, as my younger brother put it: “My life has piqued now.”

7 min ago

Here's what happened when the US played Iran at the 1998 World Cup

From CNN's Aimee Lewis

The US and Iran soccer teams line up before their World Cup match in 1998 in Lyon, France.
The US and Iran soccer teams line up before their World Cup match in 1998 in Lyon, France. (Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

When the US and Iran teams meet in Qatar on Tuesday, they will be doing so with the protests and violence that have convulsed Iran – threatening the very nature of the regime that has been in power for more than 40 years – as its backdrop. But this is not the first time that the two countries have met on a soccer pitch under the strain of geopolitical tensions.

The US had qualified for the 1998 World Cup in France, and in December 1997, it was drawn in the same group as Germany, Yugoslavia and, most significantly, Iran. That was the first time that Iran and the US, sometimes described officially in Iran as the 'Great Satan.' Just like this time in 2022, when the US played Iran in 1998, it was a must-win match for the US if it was to progress to the knockout stages.

“That was a bit of a distraction,” Steve Sampson told CNN Sport, adding that FIFA wanted the build-up to solely be about the match and, as a relatively young 41-year-old coach, he ensured his team talks were about “football and nothing else.”

With hindsight, Sampson said he regrets that approach, adding that he could have motivated his side by talking about the political history between the two countries.

On the eve of the match, the Iranian team had received orders from its government not to shake hands, which was FIFA protocol, with the Americans.

“We came to the conclusion that instead of who walks towards who, we will have a joint team photo taken,” Younes Masoudi told FIFATV in 2018.

So on the evening of June 21, at Lyon’s Stade de Gerland, the players took to the pitch and in a choreographed pregame ceremony, Iranian players presented their opponents with white roses as a symbol of peace and the teams posed for a photo together.

“I’ll remember that photo for the rest of my life,” Jalal Talebi, Iran’s then-coach who resided in the US at the time, once said in an interview with the Guardian. But Sampson said the pre-match ceremony “slightly took away from our focus in the game.”

There was high security. “We had 150 armed police, which was unprecedented for a World Cup match. I said we need to bring these 150 and surround this group of fans in order to stop them from invading the pitch,” Masoudi told FIFATV in the 2018 interview.

Iran won 2-1 — its first at a World Cup — prompting wild celebrations in Tehran. The New York Times reported at the time that “thousands of celebrating fans took to the streets, some women without their scarves.”

The match remained at the forefront of Sampson’s mind for years. “It was devastating, heart-breaking to lose to Iran,” he said. “We were disappointed more so that we didn’t advance in the World Cup.”

“What happened on that pitch during those two hours was a lesson to the whole world at large that despite our differences, despite the fact that we may come from different backgrounds, we can live peacefully together,” Masoudi told FIFATV in 2018.

19 min ago

Bragging rights are at stake as Wales faces England

From CNN's George Ramsay

Wales may be on the verge of exiting the World Cup but still has plenty to play for – not least against historic rival England.

The second-smallest nation in the tournament after host Qatar, Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years has featured a 1-1 draw against the US and a 2-0 defeat against Iran.

The underwhelming start means Wales realistically must beat England and hope the US and Iran draw on Tuesday to qualify for the knockout stages.

But if the other Group B game doesn’t favor Rob Page’s side, a win against neighboring England would still give Welsh fans plenty of reasons to cheer.

“The history of Wales for 2,000 years is of being a nation on the western edge of the United Kingdom, cheek-by-jowl with a much larger and in many ways more powerful neighbor,” Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford told CNN Sport about the rivalry between the two nations.

While the rugby union teams of Wales and England go head-to-head at least once a year during the Six Nations Championship, it’s less common for the two soccer teams to face each other.

You have to go all the way to 1984 for the last time Wales beat England at soccer – a period of six consecutive victories for England.

That means there’s still a lot at stake for Wales in Qatar.

“The World Cup will find itself in the front rooms of five billion people around the world; many of those people will never have heard of Wales and will only have a very small understanding of the fact that the United Kingdom is made up of four different and distinct nations,” Drakeford added.

“When Wales play England on that World Cup stage, it will be a moment when we can improve that understanding and people's appreciation of the nature of the United Kingdom and the part that two different nations play inside it.”

Drakeford traveled to Qatar for Wales’ first World Cup game against the US. Some UK lawmakers – such as opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer – have declined to travel to Qatar given the country’s human rights record.

But Drakeford felt the historic nature of Wales’ World Cup qualification justified his appearance at the tournament.

“Whereas other nations qualify routinely for World Cup finals, it's a rarer event for us in Wales,” he said. “In the end, my judgment was that people in Wales would not expect to see an empty seat where their government could have been represented.”

22 min ago

Senegal and Netherlands advance to the World Cup knockout stages

From CNN's George Ramsay

Senegal's Ismaila Sarr celebrates qualifying for the knockout stages on Tuesday.
Senegal's Ismaila Sarr celebrates qualifying for the knockout stages on Tuesday. (Dylan Martinez/Reuters)

Netherlands and Senegal both qualified for the World Cup knockout stages from Group A on Tuesday at Qatar 2022.

For the Netherlands, a comfortable 2 - 0 victory against host nation Qatar ensured its progression to the last 16, while Senegal earned a hard-fought 2 - 1 victory against Ecuador.

In a tense, must-win game for Senegal, the Lions of Teranga went ahead through Ismaïla Sarr’s penalty before Moisés Caicedo leveled for Ecuador in the second half.

But the Africa Cup of Nations champion responded immediately as captain Kalidou Koulibaly struck home from a free-kick into the box.

It means the Netherlands and Senegal join Brazil, France and Portugal as the first five teams to qualify for the knockout stages.

Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay celebrate after their team's second goal against Qatar on Tuesday.
Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay celebrate after their team's second goal against Qatar on Tuesday. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

1 hr 2 min ago

Iran called for US to be kicked out of World Cup

From CNN's Ben Morse and Wayne Sterling

Iran state media called for the US to be kicked out of the 2022 World Cup after the United States Soccer Federation changed Iran’s flag on its social media platforms to show support for protesters in Iran.

The federation had temporarily displayed Iran’s national flag on its official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts without the emblem of the Islamic Republic. A now-deleted graphic of the Group B standings posted on Saturday displayed the Iranian flag only bearing its green, white and red colors.

US Soccer told CNN on Sunday that it wanted to change the official flag for 24 hours to show “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights” but always planned to go back to the original flag.

The change “was a one-time graphic,” US Soccer told CNN. “We have the main flag on our website and other places.” The emblem is currently back on the flag on US Soccer’s social media channels.

A spokesperson for the State Department told CNN it did not coordinate with US Soccer in the sporting body’s decision to change Iran’s flag on its social media accounts to show support for protesters in Iran.

“We look forward to a peaceful and competitive match on the field. The United States continues to find ways to support the Iranian people in the face of state-sponsored violence against women and a brutal crackdown against peaceful protestors,” the State Department told CNN.

To read more, click here.

1 hr 13 min ago

World Cup pitch invader banned from future matches

From CNN's Wayne Sterling

A pitch invader runs across the field during the match between Portugal and Uruguay in Lusail, Qatar, on Monday.
A pitch invader runs across the field during the match between Portugal and Uruguay in Lusail, Qatar, on Monday. (Abbie Parr/AP)

The pitch invader who waved a rainbow flag on the field during the Portugal vs. Uruguay World Cup match on Monday has been banned from attending future matches, tournament organizers told CNN Tuesday.

"The individual involved was released shortly after being removed from the pitch," Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) said in a statement. "His embassy has been informed. As a consequence of his actions, and as is standard practice, his Hayya Card has been cancelled and he has been banned from attending future matches at this tournament."

The incident involving the pitch invader happened in the 51st minute of the game at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar. Iranian referee Alireza Faghani was later seen picking the flag up off the turf.

Getty photos showed the flag carrier wearing a shirt with the words “RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN” written on the back and “SAVE UKRAINE” writing on the front.

1 hr 14 min ago

Iran faces US in winner-takes-all match to progress to World Cup knockout stages

From CNN's Issy Ronald

The knockout stage has already arrived for the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) at the World Cup – nothing less than a win on Tuesday will suffice when it takes on Iran in a winner-takes-all match.

Whichever team wins will reach the round-of-16 at Qatar 2022. Unlike their previous matches with England and Wales, Team US cannot afford to let this match end in a draw — that would eliminate them from the tournament.

It will be a match charged with political tension. In the build-up to the game, Iran state media called for the US to be kicked out of the 2022 World Cup after US Soccer changed Iran’s flag on its social media accounts to show support for the protestors in Iran. US Soccer told CNN that it wanted to change the official flag for 24 hours to show “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights” but always planned to go back to the original flag.

Although the USMNT is currently ranked four places above Iran in FIFA’s World Rankings, it will be wary of its opponent who kept its own World Cup qualification hopes alive with a dramatic 2-0 win against Wales on Friday.

Meanwhile, in the other Group B match, England looks to seal its almost certain place in the knockout stages against Wales. If England defeats Wales, the USMNT would qualify in second place in the group providing it beats Iran; while if England loses, the USMNT would finish first. Finishing second would make its most likely opponent the Netherlands, while finishing first would likely draw Ecuador or Senegal.