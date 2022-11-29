Foden follows Rashford to get a second goal for England!

Two minutes after Marcus Rashford's goal, fellow midfielder Phil Foden scored England's second goal, which came via an assist from Harry Kane.
England 2-0 Wales.
By Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN
Two minutes after Marcus Rashford's goal, fellow midfielder Phil Foden scored England's second goal, which came via an assist from Harry Kane.
England 2-0 Wales.
American star Christian Pulisic went down hard after scoring the opening goal in the first half.
Brenden Aaronson came on for Pulisic to start the 2nd half.
Marcus Rashford delivered the opening goal for England, 5 minutes after the resumption of the second half, with a powerful free kick that crashed into the back of the net.
The second half of the United States and Iran match is now underway.
The US took a 1-0 lead into the break. If this result holds, the USA would advance to the knockout stage and Iran would be going home.
England and Wales have resumed the second half of their final Group B match.
As a reminder, England will qualify for the knockout round with a win or a draw (and even with a loss depending on goal difference), while Wales must win to avoid going home.
During the first half, the Three Lions dominated play with more than 60% of ball possession and nine shots on goal.
USA's Timothy Weah was denied a goal shortly before halftime because the referee flagged he was offside.
You might be confused as to what and how offside is defined, so here's an explanation:
First of all, only the team with possession of the ball in its opponent's half of the field can be offside.
Let’s say a player on Team A is attacking with the ball. If this player’s teammate — head, arms, body and feet included — is ahead of the ball and doesn't have at least two of Team B’s players (including the goalkeeper) in line or in front of them when the ball is played, then this teammate is offside.
It’s kind of like conveniently camping out at the goal post, waiting to receive the ball.
Even if this teammate was not passed the ball, the fact that they were positioned this close to the goal or opposition goalkeeper ahead of time makes them offside, colloquially referred to as "still interfering with play."
And timing is of the essence. Because when the teammate receives the ball while onside, they are then free to outrun Team B’s players, get close to the goal and score.
The exception to this rule is corner kicks, goal kicks and throw-ins.
From CNN's Don Riddell
The United States leads Iran 1-0 at the half in their final group stage match.
It was a Christian Pulisic goal in the 39th minute that broke the tie for the US. After scoring, Pulisic stayed down on the field for a couple of minutes and had to be helped off. He was able to return to action but looked shaken up.
The US came out and attacked — and the statistics reveal a dominant performance from team USA in the first half.
The US took 9 shots at the Iranian goal, three of which were on target, three off target, and three blocked.
Iran didn’t get a single shot away and they’re lucky to be just one goal behind. During first half stoppage time, Timothy Weah actually found the back of the net a second time for the US but he was ruled offside.
The USA can’t relax in the second half, remember — a draw will be good enough for Iran to finish above them and advance to the knockout round.
As things stand, the US would go through and face the Netherlands on Saturday in the round of 16.
England and Wales are tied 0-0 after a first half that was almost entirely played in the Welsh half of the pitch – with the Three Lions dominating with more than 65% of the possession.
England recorded 9 shots on goal vs 2 for Wales.
Christian Pulisic went down after scoring the key goal for team USA when players collided in the net.
Pulisic was briefly taken off the field, but quickly came back on.
He is known as Captain America and is considered one of team USA's star players.
Team USA leads Iran 1-0. They need a win against Iran today to advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup.