By Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 4:15 p.m. ET, November 29, 2022
54 min ago

Foden follows Rashford to get a second goal for England!

England's Phil Foden scores his country's second goal against Wales. (Paul Childs/Reuters)

Two minutes after Marcus Rashford's goal, fellow midfielder Phil Foden scored England's second goal, which came via an assist from Harry Kane.

England 2-0 Wales.

1 hr 1 min ago

USA's Pulisic subbed off at the half after scoring opening goal

American star Christian Pulisic went down hard after scoring the opening goal in the first half.

Brenden Aaronson came on for Pulisic to start the 2nd half.

56 min ago

Rashford scores for England!

England's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring a goal against Wales on Tuesday. (Hannah Mckay/Reuters)

Marcus Rashford delivered the opening goal for England, 5 minutes after the resumption of the second half, with a powerful free kick that crashed into the back of the net.

1 hr 7 min ago

Second half begins in USA vs Iran

The second half of the United States and Iran match is now underway.

The US took a 1-0 lead into the break. If this result holds, the USA would advance to the knockout stage and Iran would be going home.

1 hr 9 min ago

Second half of England vs. Wales is underway

England and Wales have resumed the second half of their final Group B match.

As a reminder, England will qualify for the knockout round with a win or a draw (and even with a loss depending on goal difference), while Wales must win to avoid going home.

During the first half, the Three Lions dominated play with more than 60% of ball possession and nine shots on goal.

1 hr 10 min ago

USA's Timothy Weah denied goal because he was offside. Here's what that means.

Timothy Weah of the United States reacts after scoring a goal which was later ruled offside. (Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

USA's Timothy Weah was denied a goal shortly before halftime because the referee flagged he was offside.

You might be confused as to what and how offside is defined, so here's an explanation:

First of all, only the team with possession of the ball in its opponent's half of the field can be offside. 

Let’s say a player on Team A is attacking with the ball. If this player’s teammate — head, arms, body and feet included — is ahead of the ball and doesn't have at least two of Team B’s players (including the goalkeeper) in line or in front of them when the ball is played, then this teammate is offside.

It’s kind of like conveniently camping out at the goal post, waiting to receive the ball.

Even if this teammate was not passed the ball, the fact that they were positioned this close to the goal or opposition goalkeeper ahead of time makes them offside, colloquially referred to as "still interfering with play."

And timing is of the essence. Because when the teammate receives the ball while onside, they are then free to outrun Team B’s players, get close to the goal and score.

The exception to this rule is corner kicks, goal kicks and throw-ins.

1 hr 14 min ago

USA leads Iran 1-0 at halftime

From CNN's Don Riddell

The United States leads Iran 1-0 at the half in their final group stage match.

It was a Christian Pulisic goal in the 39th minute that broke the tie for the US. After scoring, Pulisic stayed down on the field for a couple of minutes and had to be helped off. He was able to return to action but looked shaken up.

The US came out and attacked — and the statistics reveal a dominant performance from team USA in the first half. 

The US took 9 shots at the Iranian goal, three of which were on target, three off target, and three blocked. 

Iran didn’t get a single shot away and they’re lucky to be just one goal behind. During first half stoppage time, Timothy Weah actually found the back of the net a second time for the US but he was ruled offside. 

The USA can’t relax in the second half, remember — a draw will be good enough for Iran to finish above them and advance to the knockout round.

As things stand, the US would go through and face the Netherlands on Saturday in the round of 16.

1 hr 20 min ago

Scoreless first half in England vs Wales match

England and Wales are tied 0-0 after a first half that was almost entirely played in the Welsh half of the pitch – with the Three Lions dominating with more than 65% of the possession.

England recorded 9 shots on goal vs 2 for Wales.

1 hr 26 min ago

Team USA's Pulisic back in play after collision following key goal

Christian Pulisic of United States lies on the ground after scoring a goal on Tuesday. (Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Christian Pulisic went down after scoring the key goal for team USA when players collided in the net.

Pulisic was briefly taken off the field, but quickly came back on.

He is known as Captain America and is considered one of team USA's star players.

Team USA leads Iran 1-0. They need a win against Iran today to advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup.