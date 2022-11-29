England takes a knee before starting yet another match. Here’s why

Many fans who have watched World Cup games in Qatar have "commuted" from Dubai to Doha.

So-called “shuttle” planes have been put on for fans to fly from the United Arab Emirates to Qatar and back on game day.

Qatar Airways said it has put on more than 160 extra flights to shuttle spectators from the region to Doha and back each day — a decision which has been criticized by climate activists.

On those flights were many Wales fans — including my own family, a father and three sons.

First for the 1-1 draw against the US and then for the heartbreaking 2-0 loss to Iran, Welsh bucket hats were donned before a cab ride to Al Maktoum International Airport where we were met with many other Wales' red shirts and similar hats.

With an alcohol ban at Qatar's World Cup stadiums, many fans congregated around the Al Maktoum International Airport's Heineken bar — even at 5 a.m. local time — before boarding planes to travel across the Persian Gulf.

The official Welsh fan base is called the "Red Wall." But these were the Red Planes.

Full of fans, the vast majority of whom who have never seen Wales at World Cup, the flights took 50 minutes to reach Doha International Airport.

On arrival, a short bus ride to the terminal and a quick skip through immigration were the final obstacles before Welsh fans stepped onto the streets of Doha.

Before the US game, the emotion was one of wonderment, excitement and disbelief.

For my 58-year-old father, it was the first and only time he’s seen Wales at a World Cup.

Not one for displays of emotion, he had choked up when Wales qualified for the tournament by beating Ukraine in June in a World Cup playoff.

Ahead of the Iran game, there were nerves, anticipation and dread. “What if Wales lost? What if Wales won? This game can’t come quick enough!”

Both games were held at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and although other fans expressed difficulties in getting into grounds, we had no issues — we did arrive two hours before the US game.

Once inside, the atmosphere dripped with nerves. Both games, for different reasons, were nail-biting affairs, and the weight of history and the moment affected those in the stands.

As a result, after the adrenaline had worn off, both flights back to Dubai were tired affairs; one landing at 4 a.m. local time, the other coming just hours after Wales had conceded two late goals to Iran to practically extinguish its qualification hopes.

However, within less than an hour of getting on the plane, surrounded by fellow Welsh fans, we were back in Dubai and on the way back to our hotel.

True, both results and performances on the pitch left much to be desired, but in terms of a World Cup experience, as my younger brother put it: “My life has piqued now.”