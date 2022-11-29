England takes a knee before starting yet another match. Here’s why

England's players once again took a knee before the start of their match against Wales on Tuesday, a gesture the team's coach has described as an act of solidarity.
The England team and Premier League clubs have been taking a knee before matches for several years as an anti-racism gesture. They have done so in all the matches they have played so far at Qatar 2022.
After defeating Iran last week, manager Gareth Southgate said kneeling was a way for his players to make their voices heard.
“People know what we stand for,” Southgate said. “People know this group of players, you know, we’re taking the knee because it’s something we feel we can make a difference with. And there are some things that I’m not sure we’re going to be able to make a difference with and therefore we should channel our energies in the right directions.”
More context: Teams have been walking a fine line in Qatar, with players facing potential sanctions if they protest the country's treatment of LGBTQ people and other human rights issues.
England captain Harry Kane is among the most prominent players not wearing a “OneLove” armband during the tournament as originally planned, after learning players could receive yellow cards for the display. The armband features a striped heart in different colors to represent all heritages, backgrounds, genders and sexual identities.