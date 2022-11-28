Iran state media called for the US to be kicked out of the 2022 World Cup after the United States Soccer Federation changed Iran’s flag on its social media platforms to show support for protesters in Iran.

What happened? US Soccer had temporarily displayed Iran’s national flag on its official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts without the emblem of the Islamic Republic. A now-deleted graphic of the Group B standings posted on Saturday displayed the Iranian flag only bearing its green, white and red colors.

The change "was a one-time graphic," US Soccer told CNN. "We have the main flag on our website and other places." The emblem is currently back on the flag on US Soccer’s social media channels.

Here's some background: Iran is appearing at this World Cup under the shadow of domestic turmoil. The Islamic Republic has been gripped by a wave of anti-government protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman detained by the morality police in September allegedly for not wearing her hijab properly. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Chief, Volker Turk, has said that the country is in a "full-fledged human rights crisis" as authorities clamp down on anti-regime dissidents.

Iran state media reported Sunday that the United States should be immediately kicked out of the tournament and suspended for 10 games for a "distorted image" of the country’s flag.

"By posting a distorted image of the flag of the Islamic Republic of #Iran on its official account, the #US football team breached the @FIFAcom charter, for which a 10-game suspension is the appropriate penalty," Iran state-aligned Tasnim news agency wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "Team #USA should be kicked out of the #WorldCup2022."

A spokesperson for the State Department told CNN it did not coordinate with US Soccer in the sporting body’s decision to change Iran’s flag on its social media accounts to show support for protesters in Iran.

"We look forward to a peaceful and competitive match on the field. The United States continues to find ways to support the Iranian people in the face of state-sponsored violence against women and a brutal crackdown against peaceful protestors," the State Department told CNN.

What do players think? US defender Walker Zimmerman said that the team are firm believers in women's rights.

"We didn't know anything about the posts, but we are supporters of women's rights, we always have been," he said.

"We're focused a lot on Tuesday and the sporting side as well... but at the same time, we're firm believers in women's rights and support them.

"And we know that it's a lot of difficulties and a lot of heartbreak and in a very disturbing time," he added.

"We can't speak for them and their message. We know that they're all emotional," Zimmerman said. "They're all going through things right now, they're human. Again, we empathize with that human emotion and completely feel for them."

Iran and the US play each other on Tuesday in a crucial Group B match. It is a must-win tie for the US if it is to progress to the knockout stages.