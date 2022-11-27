The first 45 minutes between Japan and Costa Rica yielded lots of endeavor and collisions, but failed to yield many moments of quality as it ended 0-0.
Costa Rica's Joel Campbell has looked the most likely to pull a moment of magic out the bag, but his efforts have flown high and wide.
Let's hope, after a drink and a chat with their respective managers, we see an improvement after the break.
18 min ago
Chances at a premium
It's perhaps unsurprising that both team's have begun with an onus on not conceding and not making mistakes.
Japan -- having made five changes to the team that beat Germany -- has looked lively on the break, without creating any real chances in the opening 25 minutes.
Costa Rica has had the lion's share of possession, but has also failed to create any real openings.
Under the glaring Doha sun, with temperatures reaching approximately 91°F at kick off, it could be a case of one mistake making the difference.
9 min ago
Soccer fans stopped by security officials for wearing rainbow-colored items as LGBTQ rights issue won’t go away
From CNN's Ben Church in Doha
The World Cup is well underway in Qatar, but issues surrounding LGBTQ rights for the Gulf state, world soccer governing body FIFA, teams and fans just won’t go away.
On Saturday, two German soccer fans told CNN that they were asked by security officials at Qatar 2022 to remove the rainbow-colored items that they were wearing as they made their way to watch the World Cup match between France and Denmark on Saturday.
CNN witnessed the conclusion to the incident at the Msheireb Metro Station, in Doha, as Bengt Kunkel, who was wearing a rainbow-colored sweatband and his friend – sporting a similarly colored armband – refused to hand over the items. The rainbow is a symbol of LGBTQ pride.
After taking the Germans to one side, a group of security guards eventually let them go – on condition that they put the rainbow-colored items in their pockets, according to Kunkel.
“Out of nowhere. They took my friend quite aggressively on the arm and pushed him away from the crowd and told him to take it [the armband] off,” Kunkel told CNN, as he recounted details of the incident shortly after it happened. “Then they took me with him. They said: ‘You’re going to take it off and throw it in the bin or we’ll call the police.’”
The pair refused to throw their items in the bin and said they told security they could call the police.
“We had a little discussion, we were being respectful and said: ‘We’re not going to throw it away but we’re going to put it in our pockets’,” added Kunkel, who travelled to the World Cup to enjoy the soccer tournament, but also to use his social media platform to talk about LGBTQ issues and Qatar 2022.
Kunkel and his friend were then allowed to walk down to the station platform where CNN accompanied them to the match. Kunkel’s friend said he didn’t want to talk to CNN.
Once outside Stadium 974, Kunkel put the rainbow-colored armband and wristband back on and walked through security.
CNN witnessed Kunkel being allowed through, though the 23-year-old German was again taken to one side.
Kunkel then told CNN he was stopped four more times before being allowed to take his seat inside the stadium wearing the rainbow-colored items.
How the tug of war over "OneLove" armbands descended into a World Cup sideshow
From CNN's George Ramsay and Amy Woodyatt
Soccer’s global governing body has found itself at loggerheads with seven European nations over the threat of sanctions for any player wearing a “OneLove” armband during games.
The eleventh-hour announcement from FIFA has created a rift between the governing body and the seven nations involved, although neither side has emerged free from criticism.
The “OneLove” armband – which features the outline of a heart striped in different colors – was intended to be worn by captains from England, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and Wales at the World Cup to promote inclusion and display solidarity with people of different genders and sexual identities.
But hours before England captain Harry Kane was scheduled to wear the armband against Iran on Monday, FIFA said any player wearing the armbands would receive a yellow card, putting them in danger of being sent off or banned from a later game in the tournament.
FIFA regulations state that team captains must wear armbands provided by the governing body, even though it said it “supports all legitimate causes, such as ‘OneLove.’”
The debacle has rumbled on as a sideshow to the tournament itself.
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser also wore the armband as Infantino sat close by during her country’s 2-1 defeat against Japan.
In a joint statement, the seven European federations said they asked their captains not to wear the “OneLove” armband as they couldn’t “put players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings.”
But some former players believe it would have been a risk worth taking.
“That would have been a great statement,” said former Republic of Ireland midfielder Roy Keane, speaking as a pundit on ITV. “Do it for the first game, [and] if you get your yellow card, what a message that would have been."
But others have questioned how much impact the gesture might have in Qatar, a country where sex between men is illegal and punishable by up to three years in prison.
“Conversations I’ve had with people from the LGBTQI+ community have already described that messaging as vague and lacking in a real statement in what it’s actually trying to achieve,” Australian midfielder Jackson Irvine told reporters.
One campaign group agrees.
“The ‘OneLove’ armband was nothing more than a token gesture,” Khya Gott, a representative for Pride in Football, told CNN Sport.
“It didn’t make the dramatic statements they wanted it to. Gestures from players are important, and very much needed, but only if they’re done correctly.”
The Japan team has already made an impact on the pitch -- its 2-1 win over Germany was one of the World Cup's biggest shocks.
But the Japan fans and players are also making an impact off the pitch.
After the team's victory on Wednesday, FIFA, soccer's world governing body, tweeted a picture of Japan's dressing room which was left spotless after the players and the coaching staff cleaned up after themselves.
In the tweet, FIFA said: "After an historic victory against Germany at the FIFA World Cup on Match Day 4, Japan fans cleaned up their rubbish in the stadium, whilst the (Japan players) left their changing room at Khalifa International Stadium like this. Spotless.
"Domo Arigato."
A follow up tweet showed some origami cranes which the players had left behind too.
I think we're all Japan fans now, aren't we?
28 min ago
Kick off: Japan and Costa Rica get underway
We are underway in this crucial Group E match!
Will Japan advance to the round of 16? Or will Costa Rica rekindle its World Cup aspirations?
The next 90 minutes will prove pivotal.
1 hr 7 min ago
Here are the Japan and Costa Rica lineups ahead of today's Group E match
Japan
Manager: Hajime Moriyasu
Goalkeeper: Shuichi Gonda
Defenders: Miki Yamane, Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo
For the squad list for all the teams playing in the World Cup, click here.
1 hr 10 min ago
Progression to next round or elimination on the line as Japan face Costa Rica in first game of day
The first game today sees Japan face Costa Rica at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha.
The teams had differing fortunes in their opening round of fixtures in Group E, with Japan providing one of the shocks of the tournament by beating Germany. On the other hand, Costa Rica was thrashed 7-0 by Spain.
Knowing a win would send it through to the next phase of the competition, Japan enters the game full of confidence.
And with a final group game against Spain on the horizon, the Samurai Blue will want to head into that game with qualification already secured.
For Costa Rica, it could become the second team -- alongside Qatar -- to be knocked out if beaten today.
Los Ticos have generally acquitted themselves well on the World Cup stage, the high point coming during that historic quarterfinal run at Brazil 2014, and manager Luis Fernando Suárez will be keen to prove that the Spain result was just a bad day at the office.