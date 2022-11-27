US Soccer changes Iran flag on social media to show support for Iranian protesters

US Soccer has changed Iran's flag on its social media accounts to show support for the protesters in Iran, the federation told CNN on Sunday.

US Soccer said that it wanted to change the official flag for 24 hours to show "support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights" but always planned to go back to the original flag.

The change "was a one-time graphic," US Soccer told CNN. "We have the main flag on our website and other places."

The emblem from Iran's flag is missing on US Soccer's social media, but the emblem is there on its main website.

Iran state media reported Sunday that the United States should be kicked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and suspended for 10 games for a "distorted image" of the country's flag.

"By posting a distorted image of the flag of the Islamic Republic of #Iran on its official account, the #US football team breached the @FIFAcom charter, for which a 10-game suspension is the appropriate penalty," Iran state-aligned Tasnim news agency wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "Team #USA should be kicked out of the #WorldCup2022."

FIFA did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

The United States faces Iran on Tuesday in Group B action for a spot in the round of 16.