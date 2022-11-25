Sports
Gareth Bale and Wales take on Iran and other World Cup news and highlights

By Ben Church, Issy Ronald and Patrick Sung, CNN

Updated 6:13 a.m. ET, November 25, 2022
8 min ago

We are back underway at Wales v Iran!

Neither side can afford for this game to end in a draw.

We are all square after the first half, and the teams run back out onto the pitch knowing that they have to score in the last 45 minutes, setting up an enthralling end to the match.

Let's go!

3 min ago

Half-time: Still 0-0 at Wales vs Iran

It’s becoming a bit of a trend in this tournament for matches to remain 0-0 at half-time.

Both sides have had opportunities to score. Wales’ Kieffer Moore had a wide open goal early on but could not direct his header past Iran’s goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini while Ali Gholizadeh’s effort for Iran found the net but was ruled out by VAR for offside. Several late efforts by both squads also came to naught and we head into the break like we started!

53 min ago

VAR rules Iran goal offside!

Ali Gholizadeh of IR Iran scores a goal past Wayne Hennessey of Wales that was ruled offside during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 25.
Ali Gholizadeh of IR Iran scores a goal past Wayne Hennessey of Wales that was ruled offside during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 25. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Ali Gholizadeh looks like he makes it 1-0 to Iran but it's ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee (VAR)!

1 hr 4 min ago

Iranian players sing their national anthem

Iran players line up for the national anthem prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 25.
Iran players line up for the national anthem prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 25. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Some of Iran's players sang the national anthem loudly before kick-off in their match against Wales, but most remained subdued, barely moving their lips.

In the stands, Iranian fans cried listening to the anthem while the Welsh fans applauded them on.

1 hr 9 min ago

The heat is on for Iran and Wales

From CNN's Ben Church in Doha

This year’s World Cup was moved to the winter to combat the extreme heat in the Qatari summer, but it's far from cold as Iran kicks-off against Wales.

Temperatures are hovering around 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Farenheit) and the desert sun feels particularly strong today – standing directly in it quickly becomes uncomfortable.

The heat will certainly be a factor for the first match of the day – perhaps more so for Wales with its players less accustomed to such intensity.

Half the pitch at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium is covered with shade so at least some of the players will have some respite.

1 hr 10 min ago

And we're off between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Aaron Ramsey of Wales kicks off during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 25.
Aaron Ramsey of Wales kicks off during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 25. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Kick-off between Wales and Iran in a match which both teams need to get something out of, so expect some goals as the three points will be key to both teams' aspirations to make it to the knockout stage.

Let's go!

1 hr 18 min ago

Iran's focus is on more than soccer

Supporters of Iran attend the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, on November 25.
Supporters of Iran attend the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, on November 25. (Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images)

All eyes will be on Iran's players for reasons more than soccer before this game to see whether they sing their national anthem after they did not sing it before their opening game against England.

Outside the stadium of that game, CNN witnessed a number of Iran supporters wearing protest t-shirts, with slogans such as "Free Iran" or "Rise with the women of Iran."

Iran is appearing at this World Cup under the shadow of domestic turmoil, with its game against Wales taking place a day after the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Chief, Volker Turk, said that the country is in a "full-fledged human rights crisis" as authorities clamp down on anti-regime dissidents.

Some additional context:

Soccer, like everything else in Iran, has been affected by the widespread protests, chaos and violence convulsing the country and threatening the very nature of the regime that has been in power for more than 40 years.

In the buildup to the World Cup in Qatar, there were calls for Iran to be thrown out of the tournament. As the team prepared to play England in its opening World Cup match, all eyes were focused on its players for more than soccer.

Fans of Iran protest over the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, on November 25.
Fans of Iran protest over the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and IR Iran at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, on November 25. (Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images)

The protests, referred to by experts as the most significant since the establishment of clerical rule following the 1979 Iranian Revolution, were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died after being detained by Iran’s morality police allegedly for not abiding by the country’s conservative dress code.

What began as a clamor for women’s rights has morphed into a movement, still driven by women, demanding the end of a regime that "people no longer believe…is reformable," Abbas Milani, director of Iranian studies at Stanford University, told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour earlier this month. "They want a different social contract without the clergy claiming divine right."

1 hr 31 min ago

What can we expect from Wales v Iran

Wales fans in the stands before the match at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rajjan on November 25.
Wales fans in the stands before the match at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rajjan on November 25. (Federico Gambarini/picture alliance/Getty Images)

For both teams, who are side-by-side in FIFA’s ranking list, this feels like a must-win game in order to qualify for the knock-out stages from Group B.

Gareth Bale’s equalizer stole a late draw against the US Men's National Team for Wales in its opening game, keeping his side’s qualification hopes alive in its first World Cup in 64 years.

Iran, on the other hand, is looking to bounce back after a disappointing 6-2 defeat to England in its opening match and requires at least a draw today to maintain any chance of reaching the knockout stages.

1 hr 34 min ago

Here are the Wales and Iran squads ahead of today's Group B match

Wales

Manager: Rob Page

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies

Defenders: Ben Davies, Ben Cabango, Tom Lockyer, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Gunter, Neco Williams, Connor Roberts

Midfielders: Sorba Thomas, Joe Allen, Matt Smith, Dylan Levitt, Harry Wilson, Joe Morrell, Jonny Williams, Aaron Ramsey, Rubin Colwill

Forwards: Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Mark Harris, Brennan Johnson, Dan James

Starting XI: Hennessey, Davies, Mepham, Rodon, Williams, Ramsey, Roberts, Ampadu, Wilson, Bale, Moore

Iran

Manager: Carlos Queiroz

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand, Amir Abedzadeh, Hossein Hosseini, Payam Niazmand

Defenders: Majid Hosseini, Hossein Kananizadehgan, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Morteza Pouraliganji, Sadegh Moharrami, Ramin Rezaeian, Milad Mohammadi, Abolfazl Jalali

Midfielders: Ehsan Hajsafi, Saeed Ezatolahi, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Ali Karimi, Saman Ghoddos, Ahmad Noorollahi, Vahid Amiri

Forwards: Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ali Gholizadeh, Mehdi Taremi, Mahdi Torabi, Karim Ansarifard, Sardar Azmoun

Starting XI: Hosseini, Mohammadi, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Rezaeian, Haji Safi, Ezatolahi, Gholizadeh, Noorollahi, Taremi, Azmoun

