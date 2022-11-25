Qatar becomes quickest host nation in history to be knocked out of the World Cup

Qatari players react at the end of their loss against Senegal on Friday. (Manan Vatsyayana/AFP/Getty Images)

Qatar's dream World Cup has quickly turned into a nightmare. The hosts have come under much criticism for events off the field, but they have now suffered humiliation on it.

The Maroon became the first host nation in World Cup history to be knocked out after only two games.

After losing 3-1 to Senegal earlier in the day, their fate was sealed when the Netherlands drew with Ecuador — meaning that even with a win against the Dutch in the final game, Qatar is out of the World Cup.

Qatari fans will be disappointed with a limp performance from a team that has been 12 years in the making and came into the tournament as Asian champions.

South Africa is the only other host nation to be knocked out in the group stage of the World Cup, but they were only knocked out in the final game of the group stage in 2010.