USA vs England and other World Cup news and highlights

By Ben Church, Issy Ronald, Patrick Sung, Alasdair Howorth, Adrienne Vogt, Matt Meyer and Seán Federico O'Murchú, CNN

Updated 3:29 p.m. ET, November 25, 2022
2 hr 17 min ago

Qatar becomes quickest host nation in history to be knocked out of the World Cup

Qatari players react at the end of their loss against Senegal on Friday.
Qatari players react at the end of their loss against Senegal on Friday.

Qatar's dream World Cup has quickly turned into a nightmare. The hosts have come under much criticism for events off the field, but they have now suffered humiliation on it.

The Maroon became the first host nation in World Cup history to be knocked out after only two games.

After losing 3-1 to Senegal earlier in the day, their fate was sealed when the Netherlands drew with Ecuador — meaning that even with a win against the Dutch in the final game, Qatar is out of the World Cup.

Qatari fans will be disappointed with a limp performance from a team that has been 12 years in the making and came into the tournament as Asian champions.

South Africa is the only other host nation to be knocked out in the group stage of the World Cup, but they were only knocked out in the final game of the group stage in 2010.

2 hr 30 min ago

The Netherlands and Ecuador share the spoils in 1-1 draw

The Netherlands' Frankie de Jong is swarmed by Ecuador players during their 1-1 draw on Friday.
The Netherlands' Frankie de Jong is swarmed by Ecuador players during their 1-1 draw on Friday.

It ends all square between the Netherlands and Ecuador, leaving the two teams joint-top of Group A on four points each.

The Dutch raced into a lead, scoring the quickest goal of the tournament from new star Cody Gakpo's stellar strike.

But the Oranje were unable to control the game as the young Ecuador team fought its way back into the game.

The Ecuador fans thought that they had equalized right on the stroke of halftime, but were denied by the offside flag before grabbing a deserved equalizer early in the second half through talisman Enner Valencia.

The forward scored his third goal of the tournament when following up on Pervis Estupinan's shot that was initially saved.

But the evening ended early for Valencia, who was carried off the field on a stretcher. The South American nation will have an anxious wait to see if its captain will be able to continue at the World Cup.

3 hr 13 min ago

GOAL! Ecuador ties it against the Netherlands

Ecuador striker Enner Valencia, center, celebrates after scoring the tying goal against the Netherlands.
Ecuador striker Enner Valencia, center, celebrates after scoring the tying goal against the Netherlands.

Ecuador is back in it, and this time the goal counts as captain Enner Valencia strokes home.

The Netherlands are caught in possession and the ball falls to Pervis Estupinan on the edge of the area.

His strike is saved by Andries Noppert but he palmed the ball straight into Valencia's path, who easily taps in.

The goal takes Valencia to three in the tournament and his total tally to six goals in five World Cup matches.

3 hr 23 min ago

The Netherlands vs Ecuador is back underway

Halftime is over, and Ecuador is looking to make up for that goal denial as the Netherlands leads 1-0.

3 hr 26 min ago

Neymar suffers ligament injury to right ankle and will miss next game

 From CNN's Issy Ronald and Matias Grez

Neymar's ankle is swollen after the Serbia match Thursday.
Neymar's ankle is swollen after the Serbia match Thursday.

Five-time World Cup champion Brazil will be without stars Neymar and Danilo for their next match due to injury, the team announced on Friday.

Brazilian team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirmed both players will miss the team's next match against Switzerland on Monday, but remained hopeful they would play again in the tournament.

"We thought it was important to do an image exam, an MRI so that we had more data on the evolution of the two players," Lasmar said.

"The scans showed a lateral ligament injury to Neymar's right ankle along with a small bone swelling. And a medial ligament injury to Danilo's left ankle," he said.

"Players remain in treatment. It is very important for us to be very calm, peaceful; this assessment will be carried out daily so that we have information and make the best decisions based on that," he said.

"We can already say that we will not have the two players for our next game, but they remain in treatment with our objective of trying to recover in time for this competition," Lasmar added.

Neymar sprained his right ankle in his side's opening World Cup match — a 2-0 win over Serbia — on Thursday.

3 hr 36 min ago

At halftime in Doha, it's 1-0 to the Netherlands against Ecuador!

Wow! It was a quick start for the Netherlands as Cody Gakpo scored the fastest goal yet this tournament to open the scoring.

Ecuador had a couple of great chances to come back and scored an apparent goal in the third minute of injury time, but VAR ruled it out on a goal check.

We head into the break with the Dutch leading, but things could quickly turn in the second half!

3 hr 27 min ago

VAR denies apparent Ecuador goal

Ecuador players dispute a disallowed goal that happened at the end of the first half.
Ecuador players dispute a disallowed goal that happened at the end of the first half.

Ecuador thought they had brought things level just on the stroke of halftime, but were denied by the referee's whistle.

The Netherlands cleared the initial corner from the South Americans before Angelo Preciado rifled in a strike from the edge of the area that was flicked in by Pervis Estupiñán.

The Brighton fullback wheeled away in celebration, but was stopped short by the linesman's flag. On review, it was clear that Jackson Porozo was obstructing keeper Andries Noppert's vision and the goal was rightly disallowed.

3 hr 55 min ago

Qatar World Cup ticket sales surpass 3 million mark, according to FIFA

From CNN's Zayn Nabbi in London 

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar has surpassed 3 million ticket sales, with attendance figures sitting "at 94% after the first round," the world football's governing body said Friday. 

"Official figures show that the average overall match attendance stands at an impressive 94% compared to stadium capacities for the event," FIFA said in a press release. 

The highest match attendance of the tournament so far was the Brazil vs Serbia game at Lusail Stadium on Nov. 24 with 88,103 fans, according to FIFA.  

4 hr 15 min ago

GOAL! Netherlands take a 1-0 lead through Cody Gakpo

Daley Blind, right, celebrates with Dutch teammate Cody Gakpo, who opened the scoring against Ecuador on Friday.
Daley Blind, right, celebrates with Dutch teammate Cody Gakpo, who opened the scoring against Ecuador on Friday.

It took just five minutes and four seconds for golden boy Cody Gakpo to give the Dutch the lead, and what a goal it was!

After a mix up in the Ecuadorian defense, Davy Klassen laid the ball off for Gakpo. The young winger took a touch before rifling the ball into the top corner at the near post.

It is Gakpo's second of the tournament and the fastest goal scored so far.