Sports
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Uruguay vs South Korea and other World Cup news and highlights

By Ben Church, Issy Ronald, Amy Woodyatt, Ben Morse and Patrick Sung, CNN

Updated 8:54 a.m. ET, November 24, 2022
10 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

‘The greatest sporting upset of all time’: When the US beat the ‘giants’ of England at the 1950 World Cup

From CNN's Ben Morse

On one side of the pitch was a team made up some of the biggest names in world soccer. On the other was a grave digger, a dishwasher and a postman. The result seemed a formality.

However, in front of approximately 10,000 fans – and one intrepid US reporter – in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, one of soccer’s biggest ever upsets took place.

Described as a “real bunch of ragamuffins” by the author Geoffrey Douglas, the US beat a star-studded England side 1-0 at the 1950 World Cup.

Joe Gaetjens’ glancing header near the end of the first half was enough to secure the famous win for the US, a team made up of semi-professional players. But, given the lack of interest in the sport in the country at the time, it barely made a blip on people’s radar.

And for US soccer historian Steve Holroyd, the result was akin to the ‘Miracle on Ice’ from the 1980 Winter Olympics when the American team stunned the mighty Soviet Union in Lake Placid.

“With the exception of the politics, this was that. I mean, a plucky group of underdogs just beat what was generally universally recognized as the best team in the world,” Holroyd told CNN Sport.

To read more about this historic match, click below.

'The greatest sporting upset of all time': When the US beat the 'giants' of England at the 1950 World Cup | CNN
RELATED

'The greatest sporting upset of all time': When the US beat the 'giants' of England at the 1950 World Cup | CNN

1 min ago

Half-time: Uruguay and South Korea tied 0-0

South Korea's Hwang Ui-jo, center, reacts to a missed chance in the first half.
South Korea's Hwang Ui-jo, center, reacts to a missed chance in the first half. (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

It is somehow still scoreless in the game between South Korea and Uruguay after both sides spurned chances to take the lead.

On 36 minutes, Hwang Ui-jo was unmarked but failed to put the ball in the net for South Korea while Diego Godín hit the post with his effort for Uruguay.

10 min ago

Seven European teams consider legal options in FIFA armband dispute, confirms Dutch football association

From CNN's Zayn Nabbi and Sammy Mngqosini

Georginio Wijnaldum wore the "OneLove" armband for the Netherlands during Euro 2020.
Georginio Wijnaldum wore the "OneLove" armband for the Netherlands during Euro 2020. (Alex Livesey/UEFA/Getty Images)

The European teams that were banned by FIFA from wearing the "OneLove" armbands at the Qatar World Cup "have together decided not to go to CAS [The Court of Arbitration for Sport]" but are still considering their "legal" options, the Dutch football association (KNVB) confirmed on Thursday.

The captains of England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark had planned to wear the armbands in an effort to promote diversity and inclusion at the World Cup but, after FIFA made it clear on Monday that players would be yellow carded if they did so, the teams all backed out of the protest.

"All 7 countries whose captains were planning on playing with the "OneLove" captain's armbands have together decided not to go to CAS now. We are considering our legal position, though," the KNVB said in a statement to CNN.

"We will continue with the "OneLove" campaign. The captains of the Netherlands and 9 other countries have previously played with the "OneLove" armband during the Nations League. This competition falls under UEFA and did not cause any problems," the KNVB said.

CAS confirmed to CNN via a spokesperson that "the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has not been approached in relation to the matter."

The KNVB added: "We are 100% behind the "OneLove" campaign and its message... We've received a lot of support for "OneLove" from, among others, Amnesty International, COC, FIFPRO, Nike and many people domestically and internationally. The "OneLove" captain's armband is currently being bought en masse."

CNN has contacted the national associations of England, Wales, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark for comment.

39 min ago

FIFA investigates Mexico FA over derogatory chants

From CNN's Sammy Mngqosini

FIFA said it will be investigating the Mexico Football Association after there were reports of derogatory chants by fans in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw against Poland at the World Cup in Qatar.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association due to chants by Mexican supporters during the Mexico v. Poland FIFA World Cup match played on 22 November,” FIFA said in a statement on Wednesday.
“The proceedings were opened on the basis of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code,” the statement read.

FIFA did not elaborate on the chants, but according to Reuters, Poland striker Robert Lewandowski was the subject of abusive chants by Mexican fans after his second-half penalty was saved by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

CNN has reached out to Mexico Football Association for comment.

38 min ago

Uruguay and South Korea kick off

South Korean star Son Heung-min is wearing a mask for Thursday's match against Uruguay.
South Korean star Son Heung-min is wearing a mask for Thursday's match against Uruguay. (Matthew Childs/Reuters)

We are underway at the Education City Stadium!

Uruguay and South Korea have kicked off in this Group H match with Son Heung-Min, South Korea's talisman, wearing a protective eye mask after he suffered a fractured eye socket earlier this month.

Already, live pictures have picked out fans in the crowd wearing similar masks.

38 min ago

What can we expect from Uruguay vs South Korea?

Players from South Korea and Uruguay walk onto the pitch before Thursday's match at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Players from South Korea and Uruguay walk onto the pitch before Thursday's match at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Uruguay is the favorite and will benefit from the experience of Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez. Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez will also feature in the attack, while midfielders Rodrigo Bentancur and Federico Valverde have been in excellent form of late.

The positive news for South Korea is that star player Son Heung-Min has recovered from a damaged eye socket and has been training in a protective face mask this week.

"Son can play," coach Paulo Bento said in a press conference. "Yes, he will be able to play. I think the fact that he will be wearing a mask is not an inconvenience for him. It is rather natural for him."

Son suffered a fractured eye socket earlier this month playing for Tottenham during Spurs' Champions League match against Marseille. 

"Our hope is he will feel comfortable to the greatest extent possible and we’ll use the best strategy so he will feel at ease during the game," Bento said.

"But he knows and we know that we cannot rule out any risks."

Uruguay and South Korea have met each other twice during World Cups: at the group stage in Italy in 1990, and the last 16 in South Africa in 2010 – with Uruguay emerging victorious both times.

In three other friendlies – in 2002, 2003 and 2007 – the Uruguayans emerged victorious, but the teams' first ever meeting in 1982 at the Nehru Cup ended in a 2-2 draw.

1 hr 16 min ago

Cristiano Ronaldo makes his tournament debut later today

From CNN's George Ramsay

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks relaxed during a training session at the Al Shahaniya Sports Club, Al Shahaniya, on November 23.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks relaxed during a training session at the Al Shahaniya Sports Club, Al Shahaniya, on November 23. (Peter Byrne/PA Images/Getty Images)

Two days after his turbulent departure from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo will begin his World Cup campaign with Portugal later today and look to put events from the last week-and-a-half behind him.

Portugal faces Ghana at 11 a.m. ET today, kicking off what will likely be the 37-year-old Ronaldo’s final World Cup – a trophy that has so far eluded him over the course of his decorated career.

A successful tournament in Qatar would also allow Ronaldo to move on from his messy divorce with United having ended his second spell at the club on Tuesday.

It came after the forward gave an explosive interview to Talk TV in which he said he felt betrayed by United and launched a scathing attack on manager Erik ten Hag.

And as the World Cup gets underway, Ronaldo has offered assurances that the focus of his Portuguese teammates won’t be shaken by the timing of his bombshell interview.

“In my life, the best timing is always my timing,” he told reporters on Monday. “I don’t have to think about what other people think. I speak when I want. The players know me really well for many years and know the type of person I am.”

1 hr 25 min ago

These are the Uruguay and South Korea squads for today's Group H clash

Uruguay

Manager: Diego Alonso

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Serge Rochet, Sebastián Sosa

Defenders: Ronald Araújo, Martín Cáceres, Sebastián Coates, José María Giménez, Diego Godín, Mathías Olivera, José Luis Rodríguez, Guillermo Varela, Matías Viña

Midfielders: Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Agustín Canobbio, Nicolás de la Cruz, Facundo Pellistri, Lucas Torreira, Manuel Ugarte, Federico Valverde, Matías Vecino

Forwards: Edinson Cavani, Maxi Gómez, Darwin Núñez, Luis Suárez, Facundo Torres

South Korea

Manager: Paulo Bento

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu, Jo Hyeon-woo, Song Bum-keun

Defenders: Kim Min-jae, Kim Jin-su, Hong Chul, Kim Moon-hwan, Yoon Jong-gyu, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Tae-hwan, Kwon Kyung-won, Cho Yu-min

Midfielders: Jung Woo-young, Na Sang-ho, Paik Seung-ho, Son Jun-ho, Song Min-kyu, Kwon Chang-hoon, Son Heung-min, Lee Jae-sung (Mainz), Hwang Hee-chan, Hwang In-beom, Jeong Woo-yeong, Lee Kang-in

Forwards: Hwang Ui-jo, Cho Gue-sung

1 hr 22 min ago

Switzerland defeats Cameroon 1-0 in Group G

Breel Embolo of Switzerland scores their team's first goal past Andre Onana of Cameroon during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Switzerland and Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium on November 24, in Al Wakrah, Qatar.
Breel Embolo of Switzerland scores their team's first goal past Andre Onana of Cameroon during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Switzerland and Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium on November 24, in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Switzerland squeaked past Cameroon 1-0 in the first match of the day at the Al Janoub Stadium, thanks to a goal from Breel Embolo against the country of his birth.

Cameroon engineered several chances of its own, particularly in the first half, but ultimately could not finish them off.

It was the first ever meeting between the two countries, both of whom have never advanced further than the quarterfinals at a World Cup, and Switzerland began its 2022 campaign with a key win to keep its hopes alive of progressing from a tough group that also includes Serbia and Brazil.

It looks likely to be an uphill battle for Cameroon now, but as we have already seen at this World Cup, you never know…