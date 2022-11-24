On one side of the pitch was a team made up some of the biggest names in world soccer. On the other was a grave digger, a dishwasher and a postman. The result seemed a formality.

However, in front of approximately 10,000 fans – and one intrepid US reporter – in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, one of soccer’s biggest ever upsets took place.

Described as a “real bunch of ragamuffins” by the author Geoffrey Douglas, the US beat a star-studded England side 1-0 at the 1950 World Cup.

Joe Gaetjens’ glancing header near the end of the first half was enough to secure the famous win for the US, a team made up of semi-professional players. But, given the lack of interest in the sport in the country at the time, it barely made a blip on people’s radar.

And for US soccer historian Steve Holroyd, the result was akin to the ‘Miracle on Ice’ from the 1980 Winter Olympics when the American team stunned the mighty Soviet Union in Lake Placid.

“With the exception of the politics, this was that. I mean, a plucky group of underdogs just beat what was generally universally recognized as the best team in the world,” Holroyd told CNN Sport.

