Japan fans stay after match celebrations to clean up the stadium

Nothing like the awesome sense of collective responsibility.
Team Japan's fans stayed to clean up their surroundings after the match ended with their team pulling a stunning victory over Germany, a four-time World Cup champion.
By Ben Church, Patrick Sung, Issy Ronald, Matias Grez, Aditi Sangal and Mike Hayes, CNN
After Japan shocked four-time World Cup champion Germany to win their opening match, pulling another big upset, players and fans were seen celebrating on and off the pitch. Here are some photos from Qatar 2022.
Well, that was pretty one-sided.
Spain leads Costa Rica 3-0 at the half.
La Furia Roja opened the scoring account with Dani Olmo delivering the first goal in the 10th minute of the match.
In the 21st minute, Marco Asensio doubled Spain's advantage when he blasted a Jordi Alba cross past Costa Rican goalie Keylor Navas' hands.
Next up, Ferran Torres made it 3-0 in the 31st minute when Spain was awarded a penalty after Alba was taken down in the box by Oscar Duarte.
Costa Rica managed to stop the bleeding for the final quarter-hour of the half but they go into the break with a huge hole to climb out of. And with goal differential a consideration here, no reason to believe that Spain plans to let up against Los Ticos in the second half.
Earlier in the day in Group E, Japan pulled off the upset over Germany, 2-1, to go atop the group.
Spain is blowing Costa Rica out of the water.
Ferran Torres scored for La Furia Roja. Spain was rewarded a penalty kick after Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte took Jordi Alba down with 30 minutes still to go in this first half.
Where things stand: Spain 3, Costa Rica 0
This post has been updated to reflect that Ferran Torres took the penalty kick.
A cross from Jordi Alba allowed Marco Asensio to deliver a second goal for La Furia Roja. It went right through Costa Rican goalie Keylor Navas' hands.
Spain now leads Costa Rica 2-0.
Spain just opened their account with Dani Olmo delivering the first goal in the 10th minute of the match.
Where things stand: Spain 1, Costa Rica 0
Spain and Costa Rica have kicked off in their opening World Cup match.
Costa Rica's Los Ticos should have their hands full against Spain's La Furia Roja who many have pegged as a team with real potential to go far in the tournament.
Like Germany, Spain has also undergone some lean years since its World Cup triumph in South Africa in 2010, and will be relying on a mix of a young generation and the old guard for success in Qatar.
The team’s likely starting midfield will consist of 19-year-old Pedri, 18-year-old Gavi and 34-year-old Sergio Busquets as Head Coach Luis Enrique’s men seek to go one further than last year’s semifinal exit at the European Championships.
For Costa Rica, it is a last hurrah for some of the country’s legendary players. Captain Bryan Ruiz, 37, will lead the team, while the experienced Celso Borges and Keylor Navas could be appearing in their final World Cup.
Spain
Manager: Luis Enrique
Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, Róbert Sánchez, David Raya
Defenders: Dani Carvajal, César Azpilicueta, Eric García, Hugo Guillamón, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, José Gayà
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo Hernández, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente, Pedri, Koke Resurrección
Forwards: Ferrán Torres, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Álvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo, Ansu Fati
Starting XI: Simon; Azpilicueta, Rodri, Laporte, Albi; Busquets; Gavi, Pedri; Torres, Asensio, Olmo
Costa Rica
Manager: Luis Fernando Suárez
Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Esteban Alvarado, Patrick Sequeira
Defenders: Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo, Daniel Chacón, Óscar Duarte, Kendall Watson, Rónald Matarrita, Keysher Fuller, Juan Pablo Vargas, Carlos Martínez
Midfielders: Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz, Yeltsin Tejeda, Gerson Torres, Jewison Bennette, Youstin Salas, Roan Wilson, Brandon Aguilera, Douglas López, Anthony Hernández, Álvaro Zamora
Forwards: Joel Campbell, Johan Venegas, Anthony Contreras
Starting XI: Navas; Martinez, Fuller, Duarte, Calvo, Oviedo; Campbell, Borges, Tejeda, Bennette; Contreras