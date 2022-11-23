Japan fans stay after match celebrations to clean up the stadium

Well, that was pretty one-sided.

Spain leads Costa Rica 3-0 at the half.

La Furia Roja opened the scoring account with Dani Olmo delivering the first goal in the 10th minute of the match.

In the 21st minute, Marco Asensio doubled Spain's advantage when he blasted a Jordi Alba cross past Costa Rican goalie Keylor Navas' hands.

Next up, Ferran Torres made it 3-0 in the 31st minute when Spain was awarded a penalty after Alba was taken down in the box by Oscar Duarte.

Costa Rica managed to stop the bleeding for the final quarter-hour of the half but they go into the break with a huge hole to climb out of. And with goal differential a consideration here, no reason to believe that Spain plans to let up against Los Ticos in the second half.

Earlier in the day in Group E, Japan pulled off the upset over Germany, 2-1, to go atop the group.