World Cup news and highlights

By Ben Church, Patrick Sung, Issy Ronald, Matias Grez, Aditi Sangal and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 5:49 PM ET, Wed November 23, 2022
10 hr 53 min ago

Japan fans stay after match celebrations to clean up the stadium

Nothing like the awesome sense of collective responsibility.

Team Japan's fans stayed to clean up their surroundings after the match ended with their team pulling a stunning victory over Germany, a four-time World Cup champion.

Japanese fans clear garbage from the stands after the Germany and Japan match at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday.
Japanese fans clear garbage from the stands after the Germany and Japan match at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday. (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

11 hr 4 min ago

In photos: Players and fans celebrate as Japan upsets Germany in the World Cup

After Japan shocked four-time World Cup champion Germany to win their opening match, pulling another big upset, players and fans were seen celebrating on and off the pitch. Here are some photos from Qatar 2022.

Ko Itakura of Japan celebrates winning against Germany at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday.
Ko Itakura of Japan celebrates winning against Germany at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday. (Tom Weller/dpa/Getty Images)

Japan's players celebrate their win against Germany at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday.
Japan's players celebrate their win against Germany at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday. (Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images)

Japan fans celebrate their team's 2-1 victory against Germany at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday.
Japan fans celebrate their team's 2-1 victory against Germany at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday. (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Japan fans celebrate outside the Khalifa International Stadium after the match in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday.
Japan fans celebrate outside the Khalifa International Stadium after the match in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday. (Issei Kato/Reuters)

11 hr 9 min ago

Spain takes a commanding 3-0 lead into the half

Well, that was pretty one-sided.

Spain leads Costa Rica 3-0 at the half.

La Furia Roja opened the scoring account with Dani Olmo delivering the first goal in the 10th minute of the match.

In the 21st minute, Marco Asensio doubled Spain's advantage when he blasted a Jordi Alba cross past Costa Rican goalie Keylor Navas' hands.

Next up, Ferran Torres made it 3-0 in the 31st minute when Spain was awarded a penalty after Alba was taken down in the box by Oscar Duarte.

Costa Rica managed to stop the bleeding for the final quarter-hour of the half but they go into the break with a huge hole to climb out of. And with goal differential a consideration here, no reason to believe that Spain plans to let up against Los Ticos in the second half.

Earlier in the day in Group E, Japan pulled off the upset over Germany, 2-1, to go atop the group.

11 hr 17 min ago

Spain up 3-0 after penalty kick

Ferran Torres of Spain converts the penalty to score his side's third goal during the match against Costa Rica on November 23.
Ferran Torres of Spain converts the penalty to score his side's third goal during the match against Costa Rica on November 23. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Spain is blowing Costa Rica out of the water.

Ferran Torres scored for La Furia Roja. Spain was rewarded a penalty kick after Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte took Jordi Alba down with 30 minutes still to go in this first half.

Where things stand: Spain 3, Costa Rica 0

This post has been updated to reflect that Ferran Torres took the penalty kick.

11 hr 32 min ago

Another goal for Spain

Spain's Marco Asensio, left, celebrates scoring their second goal with Dani Olmo during a match against Costa Rica on November 23.
Spain's Marco Asensio, left, celebrates scoring their second goal with Dani Olmo during a match against Costa Rica on November 23. (Carl Recine/Reuters)

A cross from Jordi Alba allowed Marco Asensio to deliver a second goal for La Furia Roja. It went right through Costa Rican goalie Keylor Navas' hands.

Spain now leads Costa Rica 2-0.

11 hr 46 min ago

Spain delivers first goal of the match

Dani Olmo of Spain scores their team's first goal during the match against Costa Rica on November 23.
Dani Olmo of Spain scores their team's first goal during the match against Costa Rica on November 23. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Spain just opened their account with Dani Olmo delivering the first goal in the 10th minute of the match.

Where things stand: Spain 1, Costa Rica 0

11 hr 48 min ago

Spain and Costa Rica match underway

Spain's Dani Olmo controls the ball against Costa Rica's Carlos Martinez during a match on November 23.
Spain's Dani Olmo controls the ball against Costa Rica's Carlos Martinez during a match on November 23. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Spain and Costa Rica have kicked off in their opening World Cup match.

Costa Rica's Los Ticos should have their hands full against Spain's La Furia Roja who many have pegged as a team with real potential to go far in the tournament.

11 hr 58 min ago

Spain is banking on a mixed team of young and old

From CNN Sports

Spain players prepare for their match against Costa Rica on November 23.
Spain players prepare for their match against Costa Rica on November 23. (Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images)

Like Germany, Spain has also undergone some lean years since its World Cup triumph in South Africa in 2010, and will be relying on a mix of a young generation and the old guard for success in Qatar.

The team’s likely starting midfield will consist of 19-year-old Pedri, 18-year-old Gavi and 34-year-old Sergio Busquets as Head Coach Luis Enrique’s men seek to go one further than last year’s semifinal exit at the European Championships.

For Costa Rica, it is a last hurrah for some of the country’s legendary players. Captain Bryan Ruiz, 37, will lead the team, while the experienced Celso Borges and Keylor Navas could be appearing in their final World Cup.

12 hr 26 min ago

Here are the Spain and Costa Rica teams ahead of their Group E clash

Spain

Manager: Luis Enrique

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón, Róbert Sánchez, David Raya

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, César Azpilicueta, Eric García, Hugo Guillamón, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, José Gayà

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo Hernández, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente, Pedri, Koke Resurrección

Forwards: Ferrán Torres, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Álvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Pablo Sarabia, Dani Olmo, Ansu Fati

Starting XI: Simon; Azpilicueta, Rodri, Laporte, Albi; Busquets; Gavi, Pedri; Torres, Asensio, Olmo

Costa Rica

Manager: Luis Fernando Suárez

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Esteban Alvarado, Patrick Sequeira

Defenders: Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo, Daniel Chacón, Óscar Duarte, Kendall Watson, Rónald Matarrita, Keysher Fuller, Juan Pablo Vargas, Carlos Martínez

Midfielders: Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz, Yeltsin Tejeda, Gerson Torres, Jewison Bennette, Youstin Salas, Roan Wilson, Brandon Aguilera, Douglas López, Anthony Hernández, Álvaro Zamora

Forwards: Joel Campbell, Johan Venegas, Anthony Contreras

Starting XI: Navas; Martinez, Fuller, Duarte, Calvo, Oviedo; Campbell, Borges, Tejeda, Bennette; Contreras