The Lusail Stadium is the largest stadium at Qatar 2022. (Ben Church/CNN)

The Lusail Stadium is one of the most striking stadiums at Qatar 2022.

It’s located just out of Doha city center and its design was inspired by the region’s iconic lantern.

It’s also the biggest at the tournament, able to accommodate 80,000 people and will play host to the final on December 18.

All four sides are very steep and very close to the pitch, creating a cauldron of noise as players finish their warmup.

It’s a perfect day in Doha, as well. Not a cloud in the sky and the temperatures have dropped slightly to a more manageable level.

The stage is certainly set and seats are being filled as we approach kickoff.