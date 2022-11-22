Sports
November 22, 2022 coverage of the World Cup

By Ben Church, Patrick Sung, Matias Grez, Alasdair Howorth, Aditi Sangal and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 5:30 PM ET, Tue November 22, 2022
1 hr 13 min ago

France defeats Australia 4-1

France teammates celebrate after the match against Australia on November 22. (Issei Kato/Reuters)

After a slow start, France delivered a dominating performance as Les Bleus dispatched the Socceroos 4-1.

Australia struck first as Craig Goodwin scored in the 9th minute to give the underdogs a surprise 1-0 lead. 

In the 26th minute, France responded. Adrien Rabiot found the back of the net with an equalizer. And five minutes later, Les Bleus took the lead as Rabiot threaded a ball to striker Oliver Giroud who made it 2-1 France. 

In the second half, it was all France.

After getting close on several occasions, French forward Kylian Mbappé finally scored in the 67th minute to give his team a 3-1 lead.

Just three minutes later, Giroud found the net again to give France a commanding 4-1 lead. After being held scoreless in World Cup 2018, the French forward put away two in France's opening match of the tournament.

Giroud now ties Thierry Henry to become France's joint all-time goalscorer at 51.

With three points after the win, France sits atop Group D.

Next up for France is Denmark on Saturday. Australia will face Tunisia.

1 hr 35 min ago

French superstar Kylian Mbappé provides the spark in second half

From CNN's Ben Church in Doha

France's forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Australia on November 22. (Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

We needed a spark to liven up this match and we got it through Kylian Mbappé.

The superstar looks like he means business at Qatar 2022 and has been unstoppable all night.

He finally got his name on the scoresheet and then added a wonderful assist for Olivier Giroud’s second goal of the night.

The 23-year-old took on the Australian defense with ease before teeing up his strike partner with a perfectly weighted cross.

Mbappe knew how good that assist was. Afterward, he stood with his arms aloft in front of the French fans.

It also helped Giroud pull level with Thierry Henry as France’s joint all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

1 hr 48 min ago

Giroud gives France a 4-1 lead

France's Olivier Giroud scores their fourth goal during a match against Australia on November 22. (Molly Darlington/Reuters)

Olivier Giroud finds the net again in the 70th minute to give France a commanding 4-1 lead.

After being held scoreless in World Cup 2018, the Les Bleus forward now has two in France's opening match of the tournament.

Giroud now ties Thierry Henry to become France's joint all-time goalscorer at 51.

1 hr 53 min ago

Mbappe scores France's third goal

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates after scoring their team's third goal during the match against Australia on November 22. (Elsa/Getty Images)

After getting close on several occasions, Kylian Mbappe finally scored for France with a goal in the 67th minute of the match against Australia.

Ousmane Dembélé gave Mbpappé the chance after the relentless French attack did not let up in the second half of the game.

France leads Australia 3-1.

2 hr 2 min ago

A tepid atmosphere inside Doha's Al Janoub Stadium

From CNN's Ben Church in Doha

You know the atmosphere isn’t great when you can hear the players talking to themselves on the pitch.

France’s dominance since going ahead in the first half has all but silenced the Aussie supporters, who seem a bit shell-shocked.

Maybe it's the late kickoff time or the colder temperatures, but this match hasn’t really got going for the neutral fans.

There were fears that fewer fans would travel to this World Cup given the issues off the pitch, and tonight’s atmosphere appears to have suffered.

A small pocket of fans on the French end is trying to galvanize the crowd – but they get nothing more than a quick round of applause in response.

We need something or someone to ignite the atmosphere in this stadium.

2 hr 22 min ago

Play resumes between France and Australia

Les Bleus and the Socceroos are back on the field for the second half of their match, with Australia looking to equalize the goal score. Fans perhaps will see Kylian Mbappé get the goal that's eluded him so far in the match.

France leads Australia 2-1.

2 hr 10 min ago

Lionel Messi says Argentina has "no excuses" for shock World Cup defeat to Saudi Arabia

From CNN’s Matt Foster

Argentina's Lionel Messi is seen during the match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia on November 22. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Argentina star Lionel Messi said his team has “no excuses” after they were defeated 2-1 by relative footballing minnows Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium in Group C of the FIFA World Cup.

“There are no excuses. We are going to be more united than ever. This group is strong, and we have shown it. It is a situation that we haven't gone through in a long time. Now we have to show that this is a real group," Messi told reporters after the match while speaking to Argentinian media.

Messi was asked about morale in the group after the chastening defeat. "The truth? Dead,” he admitted. “It's a very hard blow because we did not expect to start in this way."

“We expected to get the three points that would have given us calmness.”

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner urged calmness from his team and fans alike in the wake of the upset.

“Things happen for a reason. We have to prepare for what is coming,” Messi said. “We have to win, and it depends on us."

“My message to the supporters is to have faith. We won't leave them stranded," the player added.

Argentina faces Mexico on Saturday, while Saudi Arabia meets Poland. Poland and Mexico drew 0-0 on Tuesday to leave Saudi Arabia atop the group after one match each.

 

2 hr 20 min ago

Reality hits Aussie fans as France begins to purr

From CNN's Ben Church in Doha

Australia fans are seen in the stands during a match between Australia and France on November 22. (Issei Kato/Reuters)

With Saudi Arabia beating Argentina earlier in the day, it felt like something could be in the waters at this World Cup when Australia went up 1-0 in the ninth minute against the reigning world champion.

Aussie fans inside the stadium were starting to believe in miracles. But after France responded with two goals to take the half-time lead, they’ve since slumped back in their seats as reality hits them hard.

Since falling behind, France looked every bit the dominant side that many expected here in Qatar.

Kylian Mbappé has been particularly sharp and Australia’s defense can’t seem to get close to him.

The French superstar should have put his side up 3-1 in the closing minutes – but despite all the skills he possesses, he managed to skew an effort over the bar when it looked easier to score on a pass from Antoine Griezmann.

The French fans have been quiet so far tonight but pockets are beginning to wave those iconic red, white and blue flags.

2 hr 39 min ago

France leads Australia 2-1 at halftime

It was an exciting first 45 minutes in the France vs Australia match.

Australia struck first as Craig Goodwin opened the scoring for the Socceroos with a goal in the 9th minute to take a 1-0 lead.

After going down early, France picked up the pace and began to pressure the Aussies. Adrien Rabiot restored French hopes in the 26th minute with an equalizing goal for Les Bleus.

Just five minutes later, France took the lead when Rabiot threaded a ball to striker Oliver Giroud who found the back of the net.

France 2, Australia 1 at the half.