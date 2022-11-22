FIFA's "OneLove" armband ban is a "big mistake," German minister says 

FIFA’s decision to ban European captains from wearing the "OneLove" armbands at the Qatar World Cup is “a big mistake that tears the heart of fans," German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said Tuesday.

"I believe that it must be possible to stand up for openness and diversity, and to do so openly, and that's why I also very much regret the decision of the European associations to bow to FIFA's decision," Faeser told reporters.

The minister said that she will travel to Doha to discuss the issue.

“I think it is important for us to discuss human rights with the decision-makers there,” she said.

German sporting goods manufacturer Adidas said Tuesday that it will continue to sponsor the German national football team.

“Sport provides a stage for important issues. It is essential to continue the discussion,” Adidas spokesperson Stefan Pursche told CNN.

The captains of several European teams canceled plans to wear the rainbow armbands at the World Cup due to the danger of receiving yellow cards.

England, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and Wales were set to participate in the “OneLove” campaign to promote inclusion and oppose discrimination.