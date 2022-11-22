Sports
November 22, 2022 coverage of the World Cup

By Ben Church, Patrick Sung, Matias Grez, Alasdair Howorth, Aditi Sangal and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 5:01 p.m. ET, November 22, 2022
1 hr 41 min ago

Lionel Messi says Argentina has "no excuses" for shock World Cup defeat to Saudi Arabia

From CNN’s Matt Foster

Argentina's Lionel Messi is seen during the match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia on November 22.
Argentina's Lionel Messi is seen during the match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia on November 22. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Argentina star Lionel Messi said his team has “no excuses” after they were defeated 2-1 by relative footballing minnows Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium in Group C of the FIFA World Cup.

“There are no excuses. We are going to be more united than ever. This group is strong, and we have shown it. It is a situation that we haven't gone through in a long time. Now we have to show that this is a real group," Messi told reporters after the match while speaking to Argentinian media.

Messi was asked about morale in the group after the chastening defeat. "The truth? Dead,” he admitted. “It's a very hard blow because we did not expect to start in this way."

“We expected to get the three points that would have given us calmness.”

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner urged calmness from his team and fans alike in the wake of the upset.

“Things happen for a reason. We have to prepare for what is coming,” Messi said. “We have to win, and it depends on us."

“My message to the supporters is to have faith. We won't leave them stranded," the player added.

Argentina faces Mexico on Saturday, while Saudi Arabia meets Poland. Poland and Mexico drew 0-0 on Tuesday to leave Saudi Arabia atop the group after one match each.

 

1 hr 51 min ago

Reality hits Aussie fans as France begins to purr

From CNN's Ben Church in Doha

Australia fans are seen in the stands during a match between Australia and France on November 22.
Australia fans are seen in the stands during a match between Australia and France on November 22. (Issei Kato/Reuters)

With Saudi Arabia beating Argentina earlier in the day, it felt like something could be in the waters at this World Cup when Australia went up 1-0 in the ninth minute against the reigning world champion.

Aussie fans inside the stadium were starting to believe in miracles. But after France responded with two goals to take the half-time lead, they’ve since slumped back in their seats as reality hits them hard.

Since falling behind, France looked every bit the dominant side that many expected here in Qatar.

Kylian Mbappé has been particularly sharp and Australia’s defense can’t seem to get close to him.

The French superstar should have put his side up 3-1 in the closing minutes – but despite all the skills he possesses, he managed to skew an effort over the bar when it looked easier to score on a pass from Antoine Griezmann.

The French fans have been quiet so far tonight but pockets are beginning to wave those iconic red, white and blue flags.

2 hr 9 min ago

France leads Australia 2-1 at halftime

It was an exciting first 45 minutes in the France vs Australia match.

Australia struck first as Craig Goodwin opened the scoring for the Socceroos with a goal in the 9th minute to take a 1-0 lead.

After going down early, France picked up the pace and began to pressure the Aussies. Adrien Rabiot restored French hopes in the 26th minute with an equalizing goal for Les Bleus.

Just five minutes later, France took the lead when Rabiot threaded a ball to striker Oliver Giroud who found the back of the net.

France 2, Australia 1 at the half.

2 hr 15 min ago

That's another one for France!!!

France's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring a goal with their teammate Ousmane Dembele during a match against Australia on November 22.
France's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring a goal with their teammate Ousmane Dembele during a match against Australia on November 22. (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

After falling behind in the ninth minute, France responded with two goals to take the lead in the first half.

Adrien Rabiot, who scored the first goal, provided the assist for goalscorer Olivier Giroud.

Australia 1, France 2

2 hr 30 min ago

And that's a goal for France!!

France's Adrien Rabiot scores their team's first goal during a match against Australia on November 22.
France's Adrien Rabiot scores their team's first goal during a match against Australia on November 22. (Molly Darlington/Reuters)

Les Bleus scored an equalizing goal in the 26th minute! Juventus player Adrien Rabiot restored French hopes during this exciting first half.

Australia 1-1 France

2 hr 42 min ago

Australian fans celebrate opening goal with a familiar song

From CNN's Ben Church in Doha

What a treat for the ears!

As Australian fans celebrate scoring the opening goal against France, the familiar tune of Men at Work’s “Down Under” gets blasted around the stadium.

It only whips up the crowd more, with the small group of Aussie fans sitting behind the goal singing and dancing along.

The same fans then boo France forward Kylian Mbappé who is looking sharp in the early stages. The Aussies might regret riling up one of the best-attacking talents on the planet.

2 hr 49 min ago

Australia scores!!!!

Australia's Craig Goodwin celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a match against France on November 22.
Australia's Craig Goodwin celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a match against France on November 22. (Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Socceroo Craig Goodwin just opened the account for Australia with a goal in the 9th minute of the match.

Australia 1, France 0.

3 hr 1 min ago

France and Australia kick off

The final match of the day between defending World Cup champs France and Australia has begun.

3 hr 7 min ago

Saudi fans take over Doha after huge World Cup upset

From CNN's Ben Church in Doha

Hours after many had left the Lusail Stadium, Saudi Arabia fans were still celebrating their most unlikely win over Argentina.

The result was one of the biggest – if not the biggest – shocks in World Cup history, and supporters were rightly making the most of it.

While leaving the venue, CNN heard fans joking with volunteers and FIFA officials, asking them if they had seen Lionel Messi “after he went missing all game.”

Supporters then took the Metro back into downtown Doha and kept up the singing until their voices started to break.

Others on the Metro were reliving the experience on their phones, watching highlights of the goals and looking at footage of celebrations from back home in Saudi Arabia.