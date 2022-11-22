Lionel Messi says Argentina has "no excuses" for shock World Cup defeat to Saudi Arabia

Argentina's Lionel Messi is seen during the match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia on November 22. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Argentina star Lionel Messi said his team has “no excuses” after they were defeated 2-1 by relative footballing minnows Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium in Group C of the FIFA World Cup.

“There are no excuses. We are going to be more united than ever. This group is strong, and we have shown it. It is a situation that we haven't gone through in a long time. Now we have to show that this is a real group," Messi told reporters after the match while speaking to Argentinian media.

Messi was asked about morale in the group after the chastening defeat. "The truth? Dead,” he admitted. “It's a very hard blow because we did not expect to start in this way."

“We expected to get the three points that would have given us calmness.”

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner urged calmness from his team and fans alike in the wake of the upset.

“Things happen for a reason. We have to prepare for what is coming,” Messi said. “We have to win, and it depends on us."

“My message to the supporters is to have faith. We won't leave them stranded," the player added.

Argentina faces Mexico on Saturday, while Saudi Arabia meets Poland. Poland and Mexico drew 0-0 on Tuesday to leave Saudi Arabia atop the group after one match each.