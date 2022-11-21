And it's turning into an England rout with Raheem Sterling finishing superbly from a Harry Kane cross to make it 3-0.
World Cup news and highlights
By Aditi Sangal and Mike Hayes, CNN
Sterling makes it three for England!
Another goal for England!
It's a second goal for England against Iran — this time from Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, who finishes off a half-volley off the roof of the net.
The score is now 2-0.
FIFA acknowledges technical issue as some fans struggle to access their World Cup tickets
From CNN's Sammy Mngqosini in London
FIFA has confirmed that some fans are struggling to access their World Cup tickets.
“Some spectators are currently experiencing an issue with accessing their tickets via the FIFA ticketing app. FIFA is working on solving the issue. In the meantime, fans who are not able to access their mobile tickets should check the email accounts they used to register with the Ticket app for further instructions,” it said in a statement on Monday.
“In case fans cannot access their email accounts, the stadium’s Ticket Resolution Point will be able to support. We thank fans for their resolution as we work to fix the issue as soon as possible.”
England scores!
England just scored their first World Cup goal. Teenage sensation Jude Bellingham delivered the goal for the team.
For Iranians, this World Cup is about more than football
From CNN's Issy Ronald
Protesting at the World Cup, on the biggest stage of all for football, carries potentially huge risks for the current players in the national team.
“The players are under a lot of pressure by the government. It affects their livelihood, their future, their earnings,” Omid Namazi – the Iranian national team’s assistant coach from 2011 to 2014 – told CNN Sport. Nonetheless, players will be free to protest at the World Cup so long as they do not break FIFA rules, their manager Carlos Queiroz has said.
What would the players be protesting?
Soccer, like everything else in Iran, has been affected by the widespread protests, chaos and violence convulsing the country and threatening the very nature of the regime that has been in power for more than 40 years.
It is amid this turmoil that the Iranian national team has traveled across the Persian Gulf to Qatar where it will face two of the country’s fiercest geopolitical rivals, England and the United States, in its group – the ‘Old Fox’ and the ‘Great Satan’ as they are referred to colloquially by some in Iran.
In the buildup to the World Cup in Qatar, there were calls for Iran to be thrown out of the tournament. As the team prepared to play England in its opening World Cup match, all eyes were focused on its players for more than soccer.
The protests, referred to by experts as the most significant since the establishment of clerical rule following the 1979 Iranian Revolution, were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died after being detained by Iran’s morality police allegedly for not abiding by the country’s conservative dress code.
What began as a clamor for women’s rights has morphed into a movement, still driven by women, demanding the end of a regime that “people no longer believe…is reformable,” Abbas Milani, director of Iranian studies at Stanford University, told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour earlier this month. “They want a different social contract without the clergy claiming divine right.”
Iran goalkeeper substituted after head injury
From CNN's Alasdair Howorth
There has been some controversy around a head injury in the opening minutes of England’s clash with Iran.
Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was eventually substituted after spending eight minutes receiving treatment for a head injury.
The keeper collided with a teammate while punching away an England cross in the 8th minute. Beiranvand received medical attention before waving away Iran’s staff and attempting to play on. He appeared to be in state of confusion and pain but was desperate to continue on.
But after a couple minutes, he collapsed once again in distress and was eventually replaced by Hossein Hosseini.
Iranian players did not sing the national anthem before their first World Cup game
From CNN's Zayn Nabbi in London and Don Riddell in Doha
Iran's players did not sing their national anthem before their opening game of the World Cup in Qatar against England on Monday.
Defender Ehsan Hajsafi became on Sunday the first member of Iran’s national team to speak out from the World Cup in Qatar in apparent support of anti-government protests at home, saying players should be the voice of those suffering.
And we have kickoff!
The match between Iran and England has begun. Not a single Iranian player sang the national anthem.
Iran and England fans unify as issues off the pitch continue to make headlines
From CNN's Ben Church
While off-field topics continue to dominate the headlines, many supporters in Doha, Qatar, are looking forward to watching some soccer.
Both sets of fans mingle on the Metro as they make their way to the Khalifa International Stadium where England will play Iran.
With both nations wearing either red or white shirts, it's not immediately obvious who is supporting who as excitement builds ahead of the second match of the tournament.
Supporters pose for pictures together and chant their national songs in tandem as the carriages get increasingly packed at every stop.
Let's see who'll still be singing full-time.