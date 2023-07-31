And breathe...

It's been a frantic first half in Melbourne but what a spectacle to watch.

Australia started and ended the first period brilliantly and now take a 2-0 lead into the break.

Canada had looked to use its experience to wrestle back control of the game at one point but has failed to cope with Australia's intensity in attack.

Canada is currently heading out of the Women's World Cup unless it can stage a second-half comeback.

As it stands, Australia will qualify for the last 16 as the Group B winner.