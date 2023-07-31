Sports
By Ben Morse, George Ramsay, Ben Church, Jessie Yeung, Tara Subramaniam and Patrick Sung, CNN

Updated 7:15 a.m. ET, July 31, 2023
7 min ago

Australia and Canada kick off the second half

From CNN's Ben Church

Back underway in Melbourne and Canada has it all to do.

Australia 2-0 up and currently heading through to the last 16. Canada needs at least two goals here.

9 min ago

Ireland and Nigeria get back underway in second half

From CNN's Ben Morse

The Republic of Ireland and Nigeria are back on the pitch and the second half is underway with Nigeria knowing it will qualify for the last 16 if results stay as they are.

9 min ago

With the 1,000th goal in the Women's World Cup being scored, a look back at some of the tournament's other milestone goals

From CNN's Ben Morse

When Barbra Banda slotted home from the penalty spot against Costa Rica at the Women's World Cup on Monday, it held particular significance.

Not only did it help propel Zambia to its first ever World Cup victory, but it was also the competition's 1,000th ever goal.

To commemorate the landmark score, let's look back at some of the other milestones:

  • The first ever Women's World Cup goal came 11,580 days ago when Ma Li opened the scoring for China against Norway in 1991.
  • Silvia Neid scored the 100th in 1995 for Germany against Japan.
  • The goals began flying in four years later, with both the 200th and the 300th being scored at the same tournament in 1999; the USWNT's Julie Foudy hitting the first milestone before Norway's Marianne Pettersen scored the 300th.
  • The tournament's 500th goal was scored by Norway's Ragnhild Gulbrandsen in 2007.
  • Similar to 1999, both the 800th and 900th Women's World Cup goals were scored in 2019, with US player Sam Mewis scoring the 800th and England's Lucy Bronze scoring the 900th.
23 min ago

Half-time: Australia 2-0 ahead in crunch game

From CNN's Ben Church

And breathe...

It's been a frantic first half in Melbourne but what a spectacle to watch.

Australia started and ended the first period brilliantly and now take a 2-0 lead into the break.

Canada had looked to use its experience to wrestle back control of the game at one point but has failed to cope with Australia's intensity in attack.

Canada is currently heading out of the Women's World Cup unless it can stage a second-half comeback.

As it stands, Australia will qualify for the last 16 as the Group B winner.

28 min ago

(Almost) all eyes on hometown Matildas

From CNN's Hilary Whiteman in Brisbane

While the vast majority of eyes in Australia are on the co-host's game against Canada, a few have chosen to watch the other match happening at the same time.

With a packed fanzone just meters away cheering on the Matildas, three men have their choice of seats to watch the Republic of Ireland take on Nigeria.

Fans watch the Republic of Ireland's game against Nigeria at the Women's World Cup.
Fans watch the Republic of Ireland's game against Nigeria at the Women's World Cup. Hilary Whiteman/CNN

Unfortunately for these three, while the venue might be a more comfortable viewing experience, the goalless match certainly isn't as thrilling as Australia's 2-0 first-half performance.

26 min ago

Goal! Australia 2-0 Canada

From CNN's Ben Church

Hayley Raso, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring Australia's second goal during the match against Canada at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, on July 31.
Hayley Raso, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring Australia's second goal during the match against Canada at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, on July 31. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Hayley Raso with the brace to put the co-host up 2-0!

Just minutes after Australia had a second goal disallowed, it goes and scores again in the 39th!

Raso was on hand again to supply the finish. Canada in real trouble now.

35 min ago

Australia goal disallowed for offside

From CNN's Ben Church

A confusing one, this.

Mary Fowler looked to have given Australia a 2-0 lead, but VAR spotted an apparent offside in the build-up.

It was very tight.

52 min ago

Nigeria misses golden opportunity to open scoring

From CNN's Ben Morse

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala misses a chance at a goal against Ireland during the match at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, on July 31.
Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala misses a chance at a goal against Ireland during the match at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, on July 31. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

After a cagey first 10 minutes, Asisat Oshoala had an excellent chance to open the scoring for Nigeria but has put it just wide.

Capitalizing on some sloppy passing from Republic of Ireland defender Louise Quinn, Oshoala was played through on goal with just the goalkeeper to beat.

But just when it looked like ball was going to nestle in the far corner, the Barcelona star's effort flashed past the post. A big let off for the Republic of Ireland.

58 min ago

Hayley Raso almost doubles Australia's lead

From CNN's Ben Church

Australia has been electric at the start of this game and almost has a second.

This time, Hayley Raso's effort is brilliantly stopped by Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.

Canada is all over the place at the moment and its players need to settle down. As it stands, The Canucks are heading out of the Women's World Cup.