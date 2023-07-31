Back underway in Melbourne and Canada has it all to do.
Australia 2-0 up and currently heading through to the last 16. Canada needs at least two goals here.
By Ben Morse, George Ramsay, Ben Church, Jessie Yeung, Tara Subramaniam and Patrick Sung, CNN
From CNN's Ben Church
From CNN's Ben Morse
The Republic of Ireland and Nigeria are back on the pitch and the second half is underway with Nigeria knowing it will qualify for the last 16 if results stay as they are.
From CNN's Ben Morse
When Barbra Banda slotted home from the penalty spot against Costa Rica at the Women's World Cup on Monday, it held particular significance.
Not only did it help propel Zambia to its first ever World Cup victory, but it was also the competition's 1,000th ever goal.
To commemorate the landmark score, let's look back at some of the other milestones:
From CNN's Ben Church
And breathe...
It's been a frantic first half in Melbourne but what a spectacle to watch.
Australia started and ended the first period brilliantly and now take a 2-0 lead into the break.
Canada had looked to use its experience to wrestle back control of the game at one point but has failed to cope with Australia's intensity in attack.
Canada is currently heading out of the Women's World Cup unless it can stage a second-half comeback.
As it stands, Australia will qualify for the last 16 as the Group B winner.
From CNN's Hilary Whiteman in Brisbane
While the vast majority of eyes in Australia are on the co-host's game against Canada, a few have chosen to watch the other match happening at the same time.
With a packed fanzone just meters away cheering on the Matildas, three men have their choice of seats to watch the Republic of Ireland take on Nigeria.
Unfortunately for these three, while the venue might be a more comfortable viewing experience, the goalless match certainly isn't as thrilling as Australia's 2-0 first-half performance.
From CNN's Ben Church
Hayley Raso with the brace to put the co-host up 2-0!
Just minutes after Australia had a second goal disallowed, it goes and scores again in the 39th!
Raso was on hand again to supply the finish. Canada in real trouble now.
From CNN's Ben Church
A confusing one, this.
Mary Fowler looked to have given Australia a 2-0 lead, but VAR spotted an apparent offside in the build-up.
It was very tight.
From CNN's Ben Morse
After a cagey first 10 minutes, Asisat Oshoala had an excellent chance to open the scoring for Nigeria but has put it just wide.
Capitalizing on some sloppy passing from Republic of Ireland defender Louise Quinn, Oshoala was played through on goal with just the goalkeeper to beat.
But just when it looked like ball was going to nestle in the far corner, the Barcelona star's effort flashed past the post. A big let off for the Republic of Ireland.
From CNN's Ben Church
Australia has been electric at the start of this game and almost has a second.
This time, Hayley Raso's effort is brilliantly stopped by Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.
Canada is all over the place at the moment and its players need to settle down. As it stands, The Canucks are heading out of the Women's World Cup.