One positive for the US this tournament has been the form of defender Naomi Girma, who has been pivotal to the defending champion conceding just one goal in three matches even as it has endured an underwhelming group stage.

Despite only turning 23 in June, Girma’s list of accolades is already impressive, having picked up the 2022 NWSL rookie of the year award as well as NWSL defender of the year for her exploits with the San Diego Wave.

Girma juggled her soccer career with studying at Stanford, where she majored in management science and engineering. She was also a three-time team captain (2019-21) for Stanford’s soccer team.

Speaking to CNN Sport ahead of the tournament, Girma noted the influence that Black women in traditionally less diverse sports had on her growing up and explained her ambition to do the same for the next generation.

“I can remember watching Simone Manuel, Simone Biles, Serena Williams just dominate their sports, and being Black women in sports that typically didn’t see a lot of women of color competing was always super inspirational to me,” the San Jose native said.

“I feel very grateful to be in the position where young girls can look up to me and feel represented, feel like they can see themselves in this space where maybe they couldn’t see themselves before.”

