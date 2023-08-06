Sports
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The US looks for place in the Women's World Cup quarters against Sweden

By Ben Church, Issy Ronald and Patrick Sung, CNN

Updated 4:13 a.m. ET, August 6, 2023
9 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Inspired by Serena Williams, US soccer star Naomi Girma wants to spur on the next generation

From CNN's Matt Foster

United States defender Naomi Girma answers questions from journalists during a press conference on July 24.
United States defender Naomi Girma answers questions from journalists during a press conference on July 24. Jenna Watson/USA Today Network/Reuters

One positive for the US this tournament has been the form of defender Naomi Girma, who has been pivotal to the defending champion conceding just one goal in three matches even as it has endured an underwhelming group stage.

Despite only turning 23 in June, Girma’s list of accolades is already impressive, having picked up the 2022 NWSL rookie of the year award as well as NWSL defender of the year for her exploits with the San Diego Wave.

Girma juggled her soccer career with studying at Stanford, where she majored in management science and engineering. She was also a three-time team captain (2019-21) for Stanford’s soccer team.

Speaking to CNN Sport ahead of the tournament, Girma noted the influence that Black women in traditionally less diverse sports had on her growing up and explained her ambition to do the same for the next generation.

“I can remember watching Simone Manuel, Simone Biles, Serena Williams just dominate their sports, and being Black women in sports that typically didn’t see a lot of women of color competing was always super inspirational to me,” the San Jose native said.

“I feel very grateful to be in the position where young girls can look up to me and feel represented, feel like they can see themselves in this space where maybe they couldn’t see themselves before.”

You can read Girma's full interview with CNN here.

20 min ago

US coach Vlatko Andonovski says it’s ‘not the right time’ to question team’s mindset

From CNN's Issy Ronald

US head coach Vlatko Andonovski speaks at a press conference at Eden Park on July 31 in Auckland, New Zealand.
US head coach Vlatko Andonovski speaks at a press conference at Eden Park on July 31 in Auckland, New Zealand. Robin Alam/USSF/Getty Images

US coach Vlatko Andonovski defended his team from criticism ahead of the round-of-16 Women’s World Cup knockout clash against Sweden, telling reporters on Saturday that he didn’t think “it’s the right time” to question their mindset.

“For someone again to question the standards, the mentality, the mindset of this team after everything that they do, first, I don’t think it’s the right time for that and, second, I don’t think it’s the right thing as well,” he said before Sunday’s crunch match in Melbourne, Australia.

“They keep raising the standards from day to day, and in terms of the competition and what everything is happening, I mean we want to blow every team out [by] five goals, who doesn’t want to do that, right? But those results are gone. I mean they’re not going to happen.”

Former players and pundits have criticized the US following its underwhelming performances so far in this year’s Women’s World Cup. A defeat to Portugal, which would have resulted in a calamitous exit in the group stage, was narrowly avoided only when a late Iberian attempt on goal ricocheted off the post in a match that ended in a draw, securing the defending champion’s progress to the knockout stages.

“We accept the fact that we could have been out if the ball hit the crossbar, hit the post on the other side too, right?” Andnovski added. “The fact that we’re in, OK, we were lucky at the moment and we’re moving on. So now we do everything possible so that same situation doesn’t happen.”

You can read everything that Andonovski and captain Lindsey Horan had to say here.

27 min ago

Why is this US team struggling at the World Cup?

From CNN's Tara Subramaniam and Matt Foster

US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher makes a save during the match against Portugal at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, on August 1.
US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher makes a save during the match against Portugal at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, on August 1. Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

It's been a bumpy start for the US in its mission to become the first soccer team — men's or women's — to win three consecutive World Cup titles.

It only scraped through the group stage by the skin of its teeth and has failed to impress in any of its three games in Australia and New Zealand so far.

Striker Alex Morgan listed the lack of clinical finishing at the tournament as the main cause of the team’s woes.

“You know, I feel like it’s taking advantage of the chances that we have,” Morgan told reporters after the dour 0-0 draw to Portugal in its last game.

“We created enough to put the ball in the back of the net.”

At the 2019 World Cup, the US scored 18 goals in its three group stage matches, compared to just four at this year’s edition, though 13 of them came in a famous win over Thailand. 

This US squad also contains 14 World Cup debutants and blending them in seems to have taken a toll on the usual ruthless efficiency of the team.

TNT soccer analyst and the US soccer great Julie Foudy told CNN that the players "just haven’t been clicking."

"The thing I keep coming back to is it doesn’t feel like there is a lot of chemistry," she added.

Read more on the US' struggles here.

37 min ago

Unlucky US fans caught out by the team's poor performance so far

From CNN's Tara Subramaniam

Chris Woolf (left) and Susie Quesada rock their US pride at the Netherlands game earlier on Sunday.
Chris Woolf (left) and Susie Quesada rock their US pride at the Netherlands game earlier on Sunday. Tara Subramaniam/CNN

Earlier on Sunday, the Netherlands beat South Africa 2-0 to reach the World Cup quarterfinals.

Among the crowd were many US fans who had booked tickets for the game on the assumption that the two-time reigning champion would win its group.

The US squad would have been playing South Africa in Sydney if it had done so — instead, it's playing Sweden in Melbourne.

Some who made the mistake, like Sheila Mersin from New Mexico, are “happy to watch good soccer,” regardless of who is playing.

Others, like Susie Quesada and Chris Woolf from San Francisco, contemplated going to see the US play in Melbourne, but it became a question of cost. 

“The juice wasn’t worth the squeeze,” Woolf said. “We wanted to check out Sydney anyways." 

While they weren’t able to support the US in person, the duo came to the other last 16 match decked out head-to-toe in matching USA gear.

They plan to cheer the team on while watching on television from Sydney.

41 min ago

US fans optimistic despite early scares

From CNN's Tara Subramaniam

Sophia Smith (2nd R) of the US celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the match against Vietnam at Eden Park on July 22 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Sophia Smith (2nd R) of the US celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the match against Vietnam at Eden Park on July 22 in Auckland, New Zealand. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

All eyes are on the reigning World Cup champion this Sunday as it faces Sweden in the knockout round.

While the US was heavily favored ahead of the tournament, the team came within inches of being eliminated during the group stages.

But Justin Brunken, co-founder of the non-profit US soccer supporter group American Outlaws, has faith the team will bounce back better than before.

“The knockout stage of a World Cup is an all new tournament,” Brunken said Friday.

“This team can defend with the best teams in the world, and if they can start clicking up top, then our chances are good.

“It's one game at a time!”

One concern many fans have going into Sunday’s game is the team’s lack of goals.

During the 2019 World Cup, the US exited the group stage with 18 goals under its belt.

This year, the squad has scored only four.

But Brunken does not think that should deter the US women.

“This will be won on few goals, so if we can keep them scoreless, then we got this,” he said. 

49 min ago

Midfielder Lindsey Horan labels criticism of US soccer team as "noise"

From CNN's Jill Martin and Amy Woodyatt

US midfielder Lindsey Horan warms up pre-match against Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, on July 22.
US midfielder Lindsey Horan warms up pre-match against Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, on July 22. Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

Lindsey Horan has rejected criticism of how the US has been performing at the Women’s World Cup, labeling it as “noise.”

The US Women’s National Team (USWNT) played to a 0-0 draw with Portugal on Tuesday, a result that helped the four-time world champion finish as runner-up in Group E and advance to the Group of 16.

But the Americans came painfully close to exiting the tournament when Portugal substitute Ana Capeta hit the goalpost in the dying moments of the game — the only thing separating them from a shocking exit.

“It’s noise. Sometimes, you know, you hear it, you see it... and sometimes, it’s hard to get away from it,” USWNT co-captain Horan told a media conference on Thursday, in response to a question about criticism from pundits and fans.

One of those pundits was two-time World Cup winner and former USWNT player Carli Lloyd, who quipped on the FOX broadcast that “the player of the match was that post” – a reference to Portugal's near-miss. Her former teammates were “lucky to not be going home right now,” Lloyd said.

“You guys are all watching us. Everyone in the world gets to have their opinion. And it’s the World Cup, you know, it’s the biggest stage,” added Horan, as she looked ahead to the team’s knockout match against Sweden on Sunday.

Read more from her comments here.

49 min ago

'U-S-A!': On the road with thousands of American soccer fans at the World Cup

From CNN's Tara Subramaniam

US fans react during the group stage match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 27.
US fans react during the group stage match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 27. Andrew Cornaga/AP

In the shadow of Auckland’s Eden Park stadium, a neighborhood watering hole has become a home away from home for the hordes of American fans who have traveled thousands of miles to cheer on the US team at the Women’s World Cup.

The Morningside Tavern, a cavernous bar with a sprawling outdoor patio, hosted more than a thousand US supporters Tuesday for a pregame gathering held by the American Outlaws, according to the non-profit supporter group, which has more than 200 chapters across the United States.

“To see this turnout is really fantastic,” said St. Paul, Minnesota, native Mike Householder, as he waited in line to get into the packed bar. “It’s a long way [to travel]. When we went to Canada [for the 2015 World Cup], of course, there were a lot of Yanks there, but this is New Zealand.”

Standing beside him, wearing a foam Statue of Liberty crown, US supporter Suzanne Rivera agreed.

“It’s just wonderful to see our women have such devoted fans,” she said.
Mike Householder and Suzanne Rivera outside the Morningside Tavern in Auckland, New Zealand, on August 1.
Mike Householder and Suzanne Rivera outside the Morningside Tavern in Auckland, New Zealand, on August 1. Tara Subramaniam/CNN

Ahead of kick-off for the big game against Portugal, the atmosphere builds.

Fans cycle in and out of the bar as US classics like “Life is a Highway” and “Cotton-eyed Joe” blare over the loudspeakers. The line of fans decked out in their best red, white and blue outfits extends more than halfway down the block.

It all adds up to what bar manager Dave Gunn calls the “authentic” American atmosphere.

“It felt pretty hair-raising. Lots of stars and stripes memorabilia around the place as well. Really felt like you were walking into a bar that you see in the movies in America,” he said.

“It was great for us … to feel part of that carnival tournament atmosphere and be also like the home of the USA during the pregame.”

About 15,000 US fans were expected to travel to New Zealand for the World Cup, CNN affiliate Radio New Zealand reported in July, citing the country’s government.

Read more here: On the road with thousands of American soccer fans at the World Cup.

49 min ago

What to know about Sweden, the last team to beat the US in regulation at the World Cup

From CNN's Matt Foster

Elin Rubensson of Sweden celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the against Argentina at Waikato Stadium on August 2, 2023, in Hamilton, New Zealand.
Elin Rubensson of Sweden celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the against Argentina at Waikato Stadium on August 2, 2023, in Hamilton, New Zealand. Phil Walter/Getty Images

While a 2-0 victory over Argentina last Wednesday was not the Swedish women's national team's most scintillating performance, the world No. 3 in FIFA’s rankings exercised considerable control, dominating possession throughout.

Four of Sweden’s nine goals at the tournament have come from headers, including one against the South American team, but a coolly executed penalty kick from substitute Elin Rubensson is what wrapped up the Scandinavian team’s victory.

Sweden knew before the game that its date with destiny against the US was all but sealed: it would have required a 10-goal swing between themselves and Italy to surrender top spot in the group. But the team looked determined to finish as smoothly as possible ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the four-time World Cup champion.

This will be the seventh World Cup meeting between the two teams and the first in the knockout stages, according to FIFA.

The US has won four of the previous six World Cup meetings, but Sweden won the last meeting between the two teams in July 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics – a 3-0 win in the group stage.

Sweden also played to a draw with the US in 2015 and beat the Americans in 2011 – the last time any team defeated the the US inside regulation time (as opposed to by penalty kicks) at a World Cup.

The US defeated the Scandinavian side in the group stage in 2019.

49 min ago

How to watch the US Women's National Team take on Sweden

Diehard US soccer fans are going to start their Sunday early, with a 5 a.m. ET kickoff for the must-win matchup between Sweden and the US women.

Brew a cup of coffee — here's how to tune in:

The match kicks off at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, at 5 a.m. ET.

In the US, the match will air on your local Fox channel. You can also stream the contest by signing in with your TV provider at foxsports.com or on the Fox Sports app.

Telemundo and Peacock are providing Spanish-language coverage.

Watching abroad? ViaPlay will air the match in Sweden, and you can find a full breakdown of media rights holders in each country is available on the FIFA website.