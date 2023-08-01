Hundreds of US fans gather at the Morningside Tavern before kick off. Tara Subramaniam/CNN

Just blocks away from Auckland's Eden Park, popular watering hole the Morningside Tavern is packed with US fans.

Inside, the crowd sings along to US hits such as "Life is a Highway" and chants "sub Lynn in," referring to forward Lynn Williams — the fan favorite with 15 international goals who is yet to make an appearance at this World Cup.

And those fans will get their wish: Williams has been named in the US starting lineup against Portugal today.

Williams has two goals and four assists in her last four starts for the US, dating back to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, according to US Soccer.

From left: Allie Miller, Carly Andler, Darya Soofi, Michelle Perong, Juliet Rubio and Tiffany Worthy said they’ve felt “the best of energy” during this tournament. Tara Subramaniam/CNN

Outside the tavern, hundreds of US supporters wait in line, including Allie Miller, Carly Andler, Darya Soofi, Michelle Perong, Juliet Rubio and Tiffany Worthy, who say they all used to play soccer together in California.

The group previously attended the 2019 Women's World Cup in France and now "it's a tradition," to cheer on the US at the tournament, Soofi said.

Also in line are Quinn and Desmond Reilly, who have been following Team USA with their family throughout the tournament.

“It’s been super fun,” Quinn said, adding: “we hope they will win their group.”“

"We gotta win,” said fellow US fan Ann St. Clair. “Hope they score a lot of goals.”