USA vs Portugal at the World Cup

Live Updates

USA takes on Portugal at the Women's World Cup

By Ben Church, Ben Morse, Patrick Sung and Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 2:50 a.m. ET, August 1, 2023
15 min ago

Outside the stadium, US fans gather in big numbers

From CNN's Tara Subramaniam in Auckland, New Zealand

Hundreds of US fans gather at the Morningside Tavern before kick off.
Hundreds of US fans gather at the Morningside Tavern before kick off.

Just blocks away from Auckland's Eden Park, popular watering hole the Morningside Tavern is packed with US fans.

Inside, the crowd sings along to US hits such as "Life is a Highway" and chants "sub Lynn in," referring to forward Lynn Williams — the fan favorite with 15 international goals who is yet to make an appearance at this World Cup.

And those fans will get their wish: Williams has been named in the US starting lineup against Portugal today.

Williams has two goals and four assists in her last four starts for the US, dating back to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, according to US Soccer.

From left: Allie Miller, Carly Andler, Darya Soofi, Michelle Perong, Juliet Rubio and Tiffany Worthy said they’ve felt “the best of energy” during this tournament.
From left: Allie Miller, Carly Andler, Darya Soofi, Michelle Perong, Juliet Rubio and Tiffany Worthy said they've felt "the best of energy" during this tournament.

Outside the tavern, hundreds of US supporters wait in line, including Allie Miller, Carly Andler, Darya Soofi, Michelle Perong, Juliet Rubio and Tiffany Worthy, who say they all used to play soccer together in California.

The group previously attended the 2019 Women's World Cup in France and now "it's a tradition," to cheer on the US at the tournament, Soofi said.

Also in line are Quinn and Desmond Reilly, who have been following Team USA with their family throughout the tournament.

“It’s been super fun,” Quinn said, adding: “we hope they will win their group.”“

"We gotta win,” said fellow US fan Ann St. Clair. “Hope they score a lot of goals.”

From left: Quinn Reilly, Desmond Reilly, Ellie Sterrett and Trevor Sterrett have been to all the US group stage games this World Cup.
From left: Quinn Reilly, Desmond Reilly, Ellie Sterrett and Trevor Sterrett have been to all the US group stage games this World Cup.

29 min ago

US fans are hoping for a high-scoring game against Portugal

From CNN's Tara Subramaniam in Auckland, New Zealand

From left: US fans Julie Kuilder, Kristen Pariseau and Alex Branscome are hoping to see plenty of goals against Portugal.
From left: US fans Julie Kuilder, Kristen Pariseau and Alex Branscome are hoping to see plenty of goals against Portugal.

The stakes are high for Team USA’s final group stage game Tuesday.

The US needs to win or draw against Portugal to advance to the Round of 16 — and fans are feeling the pressure.

After co-hosts Australia beat Canada 4-0 Monday night, US fan Kristen Pariseau from Atlanta, Georgia said she is “hoping they pull out an Australia.”

“We already are the stronger team, we already should be winning, so let’s rally,” she said. “I don’t need to see a 13-0 but a 4 or 5-0 would be good.”

The US put three past Vietnam in its opening game but only managed to score once in its tie with the Netherlands last time out.

Pariseau's friend Alex Branscome from Ohio said he hopes Team USA can “show that they can actually score some goals,” today.

A high-scoring match against Portugal would “create some momentum” for the team going into the knockout rounds, she said.

33 min ago

Here's the starting lineups for the US vs Portugal

From CNN staff

USWNT starting XI:

Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher

Defense: Naomi Girma, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox

Midfield: Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan (captain), Rose Lavelle, Andi Sullivan

Forwards: Lynn Williams, Sophia Smith, Alex Morgan

Portugal starting XI:

Goalkeeper: Ines Pereira

Defense: Catarina Amado, Ana Borges, Carole Costa, Diana Gomes

Midfield: Andreia Norton, Dolores Silva (captain), Tatiana Pinto

Forwards: Kika Nazareth, Jessica Silva, Diana Silva

45 min ago

What the USWNT must do against Portugal to advance to the knockout stages

From CNN's Matias Grez and Ben Morse

With Women’s World Cup Group E balanced on a knife edge, the US Women’s National Team knows what results it needs against Portugal to go through to the Round of 16..

The USWNT will qualify with a win or a draw and need to either match or better the Netherlands’ result to guarantee top spot in Group E.

The Netherlands can also qualify with a win or draw, but need to win and hope the US either loses or draws — or wins but scores two or more goals fewer than the Dutch — to finish top.

Portugal can still qualify, but the odds are heavily stacked against it. The team either needs to beat the US or draw and hope for another miracle in the form of a Vietnam victory over the Netherlands.

Vietnam is already eliminated.

Bottom line: At the very least, the US must avoid defeat today to advance.

1 hr 1 min ago

In Group E's other match, the Netherlands plays Vietnam

From CNN's George Ramsay

Netherlands' Jill Roord celebrates after scoring against the US in Wellington, New Zealand on July 27.
Netherlands' Jill Roord celebrates after scoring against the US in Wellington, New Zealand on July 27.

Vietnam is already out of the tournament but will face a Netherlands side looking to secure its place in the last 16.

The Dutch gave a great account of themselves against the USWNT in their last fixture, which ended in a 1-1 draw, and the team needs to equal or better Portugal’s result to qualify for the knockout round.

The Oranje will come up against tournament debutant Vietnam which is still waiting for its first goal at the Women’s World Cup.

Getting out of the group stage was always going to be tough for the Asian side given the competition, but Vietnam has not rolled over against its far more experienced opposition so far this tournament.

1 hr 6 min ago

How the US became the dominant force in women's soccer

From CNN's Aimee Lewis

US players celebrate scoring during the group E match against Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand on July 22.
US players celebrate scoring during the group E match against Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand on July 22.

The United States women’s national team kicked off their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with a comfortable 3-0 victory against Vietnam in the Group E match at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. 

Should the USWNT lift the trophy next month, it would be the first time in history that a team — men’s or women’s — has won three consecutive World Cup titles.

But how did they become so dominant? Every dynasty has a beginning, that someone or something which sets in motion the line of succession; the visionary with the ambitious plan, aiming for a future others think fanciful; the iron-willed followers bringing it to fruition, leaving unshakable foundations from which others can build.

Anson Dorrance knew he was a pioneer during his eight years as head coach of the US Women’s National Team (USWNT). It was obvious, he says. “You’re trying to do things that have never been done,” he tells CNN Sport.

Any understanding of how and why the USWNT is women’s soccer’s dominant force, a four-time Women’s World Cup winner and favorite to win the next edition currently taking place in Australia and New Zealand, must start with Dorrance, the groundbreaker and the bricklayer.

Read all about the US history makers and the groundbreakers here.

1 hr 21 min ago

US soccer legend Kristine Lilly says the pre-game atmosphere is "awesome"

From CNN's Tara Subramaniam in Auckland, New Zealand

US soccer legends Mia Hamm, Kristine Lilly and Julie Foudy meet fans Elena, Clara and Liliana Wright.
US soccer legends Mia Hamm, Kristine Lilly and Julie Foudy meet fans Elena, Clara and Liliana Wright.

Some all-time stars of US soccer are in New Zealand today to cheer the USWNT on against Portugal.

Two-time World Cup winner Kristine Lilly, the most capped international in the history of the sport, is enjoying the pre-match festivities alongside fellow USWNT legends Mia Hamm and Julie Foudy.

"The atmosphere today with all these American fans is awesome," Lilly said.

One of those fans is 13-year-old Elena Wright from Maryland, who is in Auckland with her family to cheer the US on — and was surprised to bump into the legends near the fan festival in the city.

“We just walked over to get a picture with Julie Foudy, and then Kristine Lilly and Mia Hamm came up behind us," Wright said. "And I didn't even know who was next to us, I was facing the camera. And then I looked and that was like, the best moment of my life.”
Kristine Lilly stars for the US against Germany in Landover, Maryland on July 1,1999.
Kristine Lilly stars for the US against Germany in Landover, Maryland on July 1,1999.

Crucial match: The USWNT is the strong favorite ahead of today's game — though progression from the group is by no means guaranteed for the four-time champion.

The US will reach the knockout rounds with a win or a draw today, though a defeat — along with a win or a draw for the Netherlands against Vietnam — would see the team eliminated from the competition at the group stage for the first time ever.

"They gotta make it happen," Lilly said.
1 hr 39 min ago

USWNT looking to seal qualification vs Portugal

From CNN's George Ramsay

United States' captain Lindsey Horan celebrates scoring against the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand on July 27.
United States' captain Lindsey Horan celebrates scoring against the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand on July 27.

With Portugal making its first-ever appearance at the Women’s World Cup, the USWNT is the strong favorite ahead of today's game — though progression from the group is by no means guaranteed for the four-time champion.

A 1-1 draw against the Netherlands last week thanks to Lindsey Horan’s second-half equalizer means that Vlatko Andonovski’s side will reach the knockout rounds with a win or a draw against Portugal.

A defeat, along with a win or a draw for the Netherlands against Vietnam, would see the USWNT eliminated from the competition at the group stage for the first time ever.

The Americans could still progress with a defeat against Portugal, a scenario that would require Vietnam to beat the Netherlands and the US to retain its advantageous goal difference over the Netherlands.

The head-to-head between the USWNT and Portugal makes for positive reading for the defending champion, which has won all 10 of the previous meetings without ever conceding a goal.

“When you’re at the top, you’re always looking to get better,” US forward Megan Rapinoe said ahead of the final group stage game.
“There are always things we can work on — tactical things, technical mistakes, game plan or scout areas where we can be better.”
1 hr 52 min ago

How to watch the USWNT's clash with Portugal

From CNN's George Ramsay

A FIFA Women's World Cup soccer ball lays on the field prior to a game.
A FIFA Women's World Cup soccer ball lays on the field prior to a game.

The US Women’s National Team (USWNT) will be looking to book its place in the knockout stages of the Women’s World Cup against Portugal on Tuesday.

The team’s final group stage game takes place at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, and kicks off at 3 a.m. Eastern Time (7 p.m. local time).

How to watch: In the US, matches will air on your local Fox channel. You can also stream matches by signing in with your TV provider at foxsports.com or on the Fox Sports app. Telemundo and Peacock are providing Spanish-language coverage.

Seven Network and Optus Sport are broadcasting matches in Australia and the BBC and ITV have the rights in the United Kingdom.

A full breakdown of media rights holders in each country is available on the FIFA website.