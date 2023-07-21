Vietnam’s Mai Duc Chung, who turned 73 last month, is set to become the oldest coach in World Cup history today.
23 min ago
In the countdown to kick-off, spirits are high at Eden Park
From CNN's Tara Subramaniam in Auckland, New Zealand
As kick-off approaches, the atmosphere is building at Eden Park in Auckland.
A band welcomed fans as they streamed toward the stadium from the train station across the street for USA vs Vietnam game on Day 3 of the World Cup.
Energy levels are high and supporters of both teams, decked out in their respective colors, are chanting as the clock ticks down to the big game.
Fans of the reigning champions, who sport crowns, scarves, jerseys and shirts proclaiming their love for Team USA appear confident going into the match.
At one gate, the crowd is awash in both America’s red, white and blue, and clothing bearing Vietnam’s flag.
While Vietnam faces a steep challenge today, its fans are looking forward to the match nonetheless.
Bao Nguyen, who flew here from Vietnam for the game, told CNN he was “pretty excited.”
He said he’s just hoping for at least one goal against what he says is “the best team”.
“We try to get the best result we can,” he said.
32 min ago
USWNT stars play down talk of historic "3-peat"
From CNN’s Matias Grez and Amanda Davies
Much of the talk surrounding the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) heading into this World Cup has been of a potential "three-peat."
Should the USWNT lift the trophy in Australia and New Zealand, it would be the first time in history that a team — men’s or women’s — has won three consecutive World Cup titles.
However, star forward Alex Morgan insists the team isn’t thinking about the unprecedented feat.
“As much as the rest of the world is looking at it like a potential ‘three-peat,’ we’re looking at it as this tournament we have in front of us in 2023,” she told CNN Sport’s Amanda Davies.
While Morgan and fellow superstar Megan Rapinoe were in the squad for both the 2015 and 2019 World Cup triumphs, this year’s new-look team has 14 players making their World Cup debuts.
“You can’t really say ‘three-peat’ because it’s such a new group,” Emily Sonnett, a winner from four years ago, told CNN. “It’s a new World Cup and we’re attacking that as a new group.”
In 2019, the USWNT got its World Cup campaign off to a flying start with a headline-making 13-0 win over Thailand.
This year, the team begins its quest for another title against Vietnam on Saturday and Rapinoe says the team’s mentality is the same as it has always been.
“The goal is just always winning,” Rapinoe told CNN. “That’s all that matters. That’s like our secret sauce, just an insatiable desire to win and everything else comes after that.”
WATCH:
42 min ago
"Ground hopper" Jessica Malone is "rooting for all women" at her fourth World Cup
From CNN's Tara Subramaniam in Auckland, New Zealand
New Zealand is the 19th country geologist Jessica Malone has visited for a soccer game.
Malone, a Philadelphia resident, told CNN her hobby is "ground hopping", which she describes as "going to as many games all over the world as possible."
But, Malone says, she's often one of few women at these matches.
"This is a hobby that's very popular among European men because they can get to so many games," she said. "It hasn't been normalized that women might want to go watch men's or women's or travel for sport. So it's always interesting seeing people's reactions."
Malone says she loves attending women's soccer tournaments because it isn't seen as "weird" for her to attend.
"When I was in Russia [for the 2018 men's World Cup], I traveled by myself and got asked a lot why I was there, which is a funny question," she told CNN. "It's just a totally different vibe at women's tournaments because everyone knows like, 'oh, obviously you're here for this.'"
In Auckland, Malone said she's "here rooting for all women."
This is Malone's fourth time at a soccer World Cup. Her first was the 1999 Women's World Cup in the US, which she calls a "very formative event" in her life. She also attended the 2018 Men's World Cup in Russia and the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
Her love of the "beautiful game" started with the 1998 World Cup, which she recalls watching with her family as a kid.
"I made my family name our dog 'Zizou' after that tournament," Malone told CNN, referencing star player Zinedine Zidane, who helped guide the French men to World Cup glory that year.
After attending the Women's World Cup the following year, Malone said: "Since then, I just I've always known this was my sport."
"Coming from the US where we're pretty America-centric, it really allowed me to learn a lot about the rest of the world and about other countries and other nations and the history of colonialism and all that stuff," Malone added. "I've always just looked forward to learning more and more about the rest of the world through the sport."
43 min ago
Trinity Rodman among US youngsters looking to make an impact at this World Cup
From CNN’s Ben Church and Travis Caldwell
Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, is all set to make her Women’s World Cup debut.
The 21-year-old is one of the many young stars being introduced to the squad which is bidding for its third consecutive title on the world stage.
It comes as many older players are coming to the end of their careers. Megan Rapinoe, for example, confirmed she would retire from the sport at the end of the season.
In 2021, Rodman made history after becoming the youngest woman ever selected in the NWSL draft. The then 18-year-old was drafted to the Washington Spirit as the No. 2 pick.
She was named Rookie of the Year later that year as she helped her team lift the NWSL title.
Rodman made her highly-anticipated debut for the national team in 2022 and looks set for an exciting international career.
The youngster scored twice in her team’s last friendly match before traveling to Australia and New Zealand, so she’ll be confident of shining on the biggest stage of them all.
Fans have come from across America to support Team USA at the World Cup
From CNN's Tara Subramaniam in Auckland, New Zealand
Americans from coast to coast have made the trek to Auckland to support the reigning Women's World Cup champions as they seek a record third title.
The Moreland family, from Bethesda, Maryland, said they're excited to see how the team plays, given the dynamic between veteran players and many who are competing in their first World Cup.
"We love that the USA team has some of the old school teammates and the new roster. So we're really looking forward to seeing that transition," Laurenne Moreland told CNN.
Her family, which includes her two daughters, are among many such families in town for the tournament.
At the FIFA Fan Festival in Auckland, Adam from Austin, Texas, who asked to only be referenced by his first name, told CNN he's "looking forward to seeing the [US] women win."He's here with his wife and two daughters, including 12-year-old Cate, who thinks she's seen at least 50 professional soccer games in her lifetime.
Her mom Stephanie says soccer really wasn't on the family's radar until Cate started playing eight years ago.
Now, the family is at their second Women's World Cup. In 2019, they attended the US Women's National Team's famous 13-0 victory against Thailand in Reims, France.
"You would see Cate sort of just light up each time and then when we started thinking, OK, where's it gonna be four years from now? And Australia and New Zealand's just an awesome place to visit and a really fun adventure for our family," Stephanie said.
Elanor Espey and her mom Katrina from Sacramento, were also in France during the 2019 Women's World Cup and watched games from the fan zone in Paris.
Elanor Espey told CNN she's looking forward to seeing "how the teams have developed in the past four years since the last World Cup."
"It's a lot more competitive this year, which is how it should be, because you know, in the men's World Cup, everybody is like anyone can win and I love that it's getting to a point in women's soccer where that's happening too," she said.
57 min ago
"I'd do anything to be on that bus," US fan says
From CNN's Tara Subramaniam in Auckland, New Zealand
Hours before the US Women’s National Team face Vietnam in their first match of the 2023 World Cup, fans gathered outside the players' hotel, hoping to catch a glimpse.
Pressed against the rope at the front of the crowd, a group of kids from Colorado, including John Nels Froelich, trained their eyes on the door, getting more eager every time someone walked out.
“I’d do anything to be on that bus,” Froelich said.
Froelich and his family are staying in the same hotel as New Zealand’s Football Ferns and he said many of them signed a jersey for him.
His father, John, said last night he was at the hotel bar and several members of the team were sitting nearby just watching the Costa Rica game on TV.
“It was crazy,” he told CNN.
1 hr 19 min ago
Excitement is building in Auckland ahead of the game
From CNN's Tara Subramaniam in Auckland, New Zealand
World Cup fever is gripping Auckland as the US prepares to take on Vietnam at the city's Eden Park stadium.
Hours before the game, fans gathered outside the USWNT's hotel, hoping to catch a glimpse of the players.
"It’s like waiting for pop stars, like Taylor Swift," said one woman in the crowd.
Expectations are always high for the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) when the Women’s World Cup comes around, and this year is no different as the all-conquering team bids for an historic third consecutive title.
Saturday sees the US juggernaut open its campaign against World Cup debutant Vietnam, with a squad blending elite experience with exciting young talent.
Five members of the team – including stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe – were part of the successful campaigns in 2015 and 2019, while Alyssa Thompson and Trinity Rodman, already established stars in the NWSL, are making their first appearance at the sport’s showpiece event.
The burden of history could weigh heavily upon the US players, having won four of the eight official versions of the tournament to date as well as its previous 12 World Cup games, dating back to the 2015 group stage.
No country has ever won three straight titles in either men’s or women’s World Cup history.
Given Vietnam’s relative paucity of resources and experience compared to its Group E competitors — the US, Netherlands and Portugal — its chances of advancing from the opening stage are slim.