World Cup fever is gripping Auckland as the US prepares to take on Vietnam at the city's Eden Park stadium.

Hours before the game, fans gathered outside the USWNT's hotel, hoping to catch a glimpse of the players.

Fans wait for the US players at their hotel in Auckland. Tara Subramaniam/CNN

"It’s like waiting for pop stars, like Taylor Swift," said one woman in the crowd.

Expectations are always high for the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) when the Women’s World Cup comes around, and this year is no different as the all-conquering team bids for an historic third consecutive title.

World Cup fever comes to Auckland. Tara Subramaniam/CNN

Saturday sees the US juggernaut open its campaign against World Cup debutant Vietnam, with a squad blending elite experience with exciting young talent.

Five members of the team – including stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe – were part of the successful campaigns in 2015 and 2019, while Alyssa Thompson and Trinity Rodman, already established stars in the NWSL, are making their first appearance at the sport’s showpiece event.

US and Vietnam fans head to the stadium. Tara Subramaniam/CNN

The burden of history could weigh heavily upon the US players, having won four of the eight official versions of the tournament to date as well as its previous 12 World Cup games, dating back to the 2015 group stage.

No country has ever won three straight titles in either men’s or women’s World Cup history.

Fans get their faces painted in team colors. Tara Subramaniam/CNN

Given Vietnam’s relative paucity of resources and experience compared to its Group E competitors — the US, Netherlands and Portugal — its chances of advancing from the opening stage are slim.