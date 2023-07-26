Sports
USA takes on the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup

By Tara Subramaniam, Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 8:16 p.m. ET, July 26, 2023
1 min ago

Fan's surprise encounter with US star makes World Cup dream come true

From CNN's Tara Subramaniam in Wellington, New Zealand

USWNT fan Nicole Stouffer is following the team in New Zealand.
USWNT fan Nicole Stouffer is following the team in New Zealand. Tara Subramaniam/CNN

For USWNT fan Nicole Stouffer, this Women’s World Cup has been a trip years in the making. 

Stouffer, a teacher from Altoona, Pennsylvania, cheered from the bleachers as the US beat Vietnam in Auckland and in Wellington, where she watched the Philippines upset co-hosts New Zealand.

But the highlight, Stouffer said, was running into US legend Megan Rapinoe and her partner, former WNBA star Sue Bird, at a restaurant in Auckland.

“That topped out all of our expectations,” she told CNN.

Stouffer and her friends chose the restaurant based off a recommendation from their Airbnb host and when they showed up, they saw Rapinoe in the window. 

“Obviously her blue hair’s like super easy to spot,” Stouffer said. “We ended up sitting basically right next to them at the table and we got a picture with her which was super cool.” 

Rapinoe, who is playing in her fourth World Cup, came off the bench against Vietnam to make her 200th national team appearance.

And Stouffer said meeting the two-time World Cup winner was a dream come true. 

“I think that, like, topped out all of our hopes and dreams for anything we wanted to do on this trip. It was always like a pipe dream, but then it happened, so that was crazy,” Stouffer said.

1 min ago

Antipodean leaders celebrate local art outside fan zone in Wellington

From CNN's Tara Subramaniam in Wellington, New Zealand

Albanese, Te Waiotu, Hoete and Hipkins pose with Tazuni, the 2023 Women's World Cup mascot, in front of the mural.
Albanese, Te Waiotu, Hoete and Hipkins pose with Tazuni, the 2023 Women's World Cup mascot, in front of the mural. Tara Subramaniam/CNN

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese swung by the FIFA fan zone Wednesday to meet with the artists behind a new mural celebrating Maori and Pasifika members of the Football Ferns, New Zealand's Women's National Team.

The mural is part of a series of six, large-scale permanent art installations across Dunedin, Wellington, Hamilton and Auckland by New Zealand artist Graham Hoete, more commonly known as Mr G. Hoete has been collaborating with young female artists to create these murals.

The mural outside the fan zone in Wellington, located at Shed 6 along the city's waterfront, features Football Ferns forward Paige Satchell, who is of Maori and Irish descent. Hoete painted the mural with local artist Te Waiotu.

Hoete said it took him and Te Waiotu just a day to paint the mural. He shared on his Instagram that Satchell's parents met the artists and saw the artwork ahead of the New Zealand match against the Philippines Tuesday.

4 min ago

USWNT stars are playing down talk of historic "3-peat"

From CNN’s Matias Grez and Amanda Davies

Much of the talk surrounding the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) heading into this World Cup has been of a potential "three-peat."

Should the USWNT lift the trophy in Australia and New Zealand, it would be the first time in history that a team — men’s or women’s — has won three consecutive World Cup titles.

However, star forward Alex Morgan insists the team isn’t thinking about the unprecedented feat.

“As much as the rest of the world is looking at it like a potential ‘three-peat,’ we’re looking at it as this tournament we have in front of us in 2023,” she told CNN Sport’s Amanda Davies.

While Morgan and fellow superstar Megan Rapinoe were in the squad for both the 2015 and 2019 World Cup triumphs, this year’s new-look team has 14 players making their World Cup debuts.

“You can’t really say ‘three-peat’ because it’s such a new group,” Emily Sonnett, a winner from four years ago, told CNN. “It’s a new World Cup and we’re attacking that as a new group.”

The US kicked off their 2023 World Cup campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory against Vietnam with Rapinoe coming on as a substitute to make her 200th national team appearance.

Rapinoe, who is playing in her fourth World Cup ahead of her retirement at the end of the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season, says the team’s mentality is the same as it has always been.

“The goal is just always winning,” the veteran star told CNN. “That’s all that matters. That’s like our secret sauce, just an insatiable desire to win and everything else comes after that.”
6 min ago

Team USA fans are confident going into the game

From CNN's Tara Subramaniam in Wellington, New Zealand

Amber Mahoney (right) and her wife, Natasha, are ready to roar the US team on in Wellington.
Amber Mahoney (right) and her wife, Natasha, are ready to roar the US team on in Wellington. Tara Subramaniam/CNN

In 2019, Team USA beat the Netherlands in the final to clinch a second Women’s World Cup in succession. On Thursday, the two teams meet again, but this time, much earlier in the tournament.

US fan Amber Mahoney, from Wisconsin, who has followed the team to New Zealand, said while she isn’t feeling overly optimistic, she still thinks the USWNT will do enough to prevent their Dutch opponents from achieving revenge for that defeat four years ago. 

“I feel like we have the grit, determination and stamina to pull this off, plus I think we have the heart,” Mahoney told CNN. “So I think we are gonna win this.”
12 min ago

The USWNT squad is relying on youth and experience in its bid for a third straight World Cup

From CNN's Ben Morse

The 23-player US Women’s National Team (USWNT) squad for the 2023 Women’s World Cup squad features a mix of new faces combined with some familiar ones.

Forwards Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, midfielder Julie Ertz, defender Kelley O’Hara and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher all have two Women’s World Cup titles to their names, while four others were part of the team’s 2019 success in France.

Alongside the experienced core — Morgan, Rapinoe and O’Hara become the 10th, 11th and 12th USWNT players to be selected for four or more tournaments — is a selection of players making their World Cup debuts.

Chief among those 14 first timers selected by head coach Vlatko Andonovski are 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson, who was recently the No. 1 overall pick in the NWSL draft, and Trinity Rodman, daughter of basketball great Dennis.

A selection of famous faces helped to announce the squad in June as the USWNT bids to win its third consecutive World Cup title.

From US President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden to singer Taylor Swift and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, a plethora of star-studded names appeared in a video on the USWNT Twitter page, accompanied with their own congratulatory message.

“For nearly 40 years, the US Women’s National Soccer Team has epitomized what it means to be a champion. From lifting trophies, to fighting for gender equity, these women have been a source of inspiration to Americans of all ages – our family included,” President Biden began the announcement video by saying.

The first lady added: “Joe and I can’t wait to watch this team soar at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Now, we’re so excited to help unveil the 23 players who will represent the USA in Australia and New Zealand.”

16 min ago

Here's the starting lineups for the US vs the Netherlands

From CNN staff

22 min ago

USWNT faces the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 Women’s World Cup final

From CNN's Matias Grez

Tournament favorite the USWNT takes on 2019 runner-up the Netherlands in what is without a doubt the most hotly-anticipated match-up of the group stages in Australia and New Zealand.

Off the back of a comfortable 3-0 win over Vietnam in its Group E opener, the USWNT will now face a much sterner test against a Netherlands team and squad that boasts many of the same players that reached the final four years ago.

The Oranje got its campaign at this World Cup off to a winning start thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Portugal. Despite missing star forward Vivianne Miedema through injury, the Dutch can still rely on the dangerous attacking trio of Daniëlle van de Donk, Lieke Martens and Jill Roord.

“We approach every game like it’s the biggest game, and this game is no different,” USWNT star Alex Morgan told reporters. “But we have played Netherlands historically in very important matches: 2019, Olympics, even before then.
“So this is going to be an incredibly difficult match-up. Very challenging. We watched the Netherlands the other night, and they have a lot of the same players as we played them in the World Cup four years ago.
“A little bit different of a formation, but still same personnel, and that’s important for kind of team chemistry. So just knowing that we know that we have to be at our best, and we’re doing everything we can at the training field, in the meetings, watching video, doing everything we can. It’s going to be a very good match-up.”

How to watch: In the US, the match will air on your local Fox channel. You can also stream the match by signing in with your TV provider at foxsports.com or on the Fox Sports app. Telemundo and Peacock are providing Spanish-language coverage.

A full breakdown of media rights holders in each country is available on the FIFA website.

26 min ago

This year's World Cup is the latest meetup for these "soccer friends" from 4 different states

From CNN's Tara Subramaniam in Wellington, New Zealand

From left: Melissa Limato, Claire Milan, Lauren Stratton and Kim Harper have been traveling together to watch soccer for about three years.
From left: Melissa Limato, Claire Milan, Lauren Stratton and Kim Harper have been traveling together to watch soccer for about three years. Tara Subramaniam/CNN

After attending the 2019 Women's World Cup finals in France, Melissa Limato from Chicago decided to go to as many of the future tournaments as she could.

When the 2023 location was announced she texted her "soccer friends": Claire Milan from Charleston, North Carolina, Lauren Stratton from Atlanta, Georgia and Kim Harper from Nashville, Tennessee.

Milan and Limato are cousins, while Limato and Stratton met through work and Stratton and Harper were college roommates.

Prior to this year's World Cup, some combination of the four have been to at least three tournaments together: the SheBelieves Cup, the Women's International Champions Cup and the 2022 UEFA European Women's Football Championship.

As for what their next "soccer adventure" will be, they aren't sure, but Limato told CNN, "I think on my mind the first one is 2028, LA. Going to go for the Olympics."
26 min ago

Female soccer players earn 25 cents to the dollar of men at World Cup, CNN analysis finds

From CNN's Issy Ronald, Antonio Jarne and Krystina Shveda

Soccer players at the 2023 Women’s World Cup will on average earn just 25 cents for every dollar earned by men at their World Cup last year, a new CNN analysis found.

Still, that is an improvement: last time, in 2019, it was less than 8 cents per dollar, according to data provided by world governing body FIFA and global players’ union FIFPRO.

The gender pay gap is very much alive and kicking at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

FIFA announced in June that, for the first time, about $49 million of the record $110 million Women’s World Cup prize money would go directly to individual players — at least $30,000 each for participating and $270,000 to each player on the winning squad.

The rest of the pot is going to be split between participating federations who will decide what share of this money to allocate to teams and players — if any at all. In addition to prize money, FIFA committed to paying $42 million to the federations and players’ clubs for Women’s World Cup preparations.

When asked for comment, soccer’s world governing body referred CNN to what FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in March when the organization announced details of the prize money on offer at this year’s tournament.

Read more the pay gap here.