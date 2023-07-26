USWNT fan Nicole Stouffer is following the team in New Zealand. Tara Subramaniam/CNN

For USWNT fan Nicole Stouffer, this Women’s World Cup has been a trip years in the making.

Stouffer, a teacher from Altoona, Pennsylvania, cheered from the bleachers as the US beat Vietnam in Auckland and in Wellington, where she watched the Philippines upset co-hosts New Zealand.

But the highlight, Stouffer said, was running into US legend Megan Rapinoe and her partner, former WNBA star Sue Bird, at a restaurant in Auckland.

“That topped out all of our expectations,” she told CNN.

Stouffer and her friends chose the restaurant based off a recommendation from their Airbnb host and when they showed up, they saw Rapinoe in the window.

“Obviously her blue hair’s like super easy to spot,” Stouffer said. “We ended up sitting basically right next to them at the table and we got a picture with her which was super cool.”

Rapinoe, who is playing in her fourth World Cup, came off the bench against Vietnam to make her 200th national team appearance.

And Stouffer said meeting the two-time World Cup winner was a dream come true.

“I think that, like, topped out all of our hopes and dreams for anything we wanted to do on this trip. It was always like a pipe dream, but then it happened, so that was crazy,” Stouffer said.