The US Women's soccer team hasn't received an invitation from President Trump to visit the White House after winning the Women's World Cup.

This White House visit has been a point of tension between players and the President.

A few weeks ago, a reporter from Eight by Eight, a soccer magazine that looks at the sport and its place in culture, asked Megan Rapinoe if she was excited about going to the White House if her team wins the Women's World Cup.

"Psssh, I'm not going to the f*****g White House," she fired back before the reporter finished the question. "No. I'm not going to the White House. We're not gonna be invited. I doubt it."

Trump responded by tweeting "Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!"

He continued, "We haven't yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team."

Rapinoe made no excuses for the willingness of her team to engage in issues beyond wins and losses at a news conference following the World Cup final.

"We say what we feel. All of us really, I know that my voice sometimes is louder, but in meal rooms, in conversations, everybody is in this together," Rapinoe said, with her medal around her neck. "We are such a proud and strong and defiant group of women."

Player Rose Lavelle told Poppy Harlow on CNN that she felt like the team was "all on the same page" about if they would go to the White House if Trump extended the invitation, but didn't specify what that meant.

Another player Kelly O' Hara continued, "I think that's a conversation we'll have as a team and I think that, like she said, deal with it after we enjoy this time together."

Watch the clip: