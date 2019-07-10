Women's World Cup champions celebrate with NYC parade
New York governor signs equal pay legislation during the parade
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo just announced he has signed equity pay legislation in New York state.
He tweeted a photo of himself at today's parade.
"The women's soccer team plays the same game that the men’s soccer players play — only better. If anything, the men should get paid less," he tweeted.
About the team's fight for equal pay: Months before the World Cup kicked off, women's team stars Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn filed a lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation, claiming they deserve to be paid what the American men are paid for their international performances.
The federation denied the claim in May, saying the disparities were the product of business decisions rather than any efforts to discriminate, Sports Illustrated and other media outlets reported. The USSF also said the men and women are subject to different collective bargaining agreements, which are not made public.
Soccer stars share their behind-the-scenes photos
The US Women's soccer team is celebrating their fourth World Cup championship with a ticker-tape parade.
Several of the stars documented the celebration on social media, starting even before the floats took off down the streets of New York.
Check it out:
Megan Rapinoe
Morgan Brian
Jessica McDonald
Emily Sonnett with Rose Lavelle and Mallory Pugh
Former World Cup Champion: "No excuse" to not have equal pay
Former US goalkeeper Briana Scurry said it's time for equal pay.
Scurry played on the 1999 Women's World Cup championship team and said on CNN that she thinks there's "no excuse" to not pay women the same as the men's team.
Scurry said her 1999 team used their platform and championships to advocate for equal resources like promotions and publicity, as well as hotels and travel amenities.
“So that began the fight,” she said.
Scurry said she appreciates Megan Rapinoe speaking out and continuing the fight for equality that was started in 1999.
“I think the social environment now for these women to get change is very different than it was 20 years ago to get change," she added.
This 5-year-old soccer player came to root on the team: "That was awesome"
CNN's Brooke Baldwin is at the parade in downtown Manhattan. She spoke to a group of young soccer players who came to celebrate the US women's team's victory.
"That was awesome," a 5-year-old soccer player told her.
When Baldwin asked the girl why she loves the sport, she responded: "You just can't give up on your team."
Here's the moment:
Mayor Bill de Blasio is on the float with the champs
At this moment, the US women's soccer team is riding on floats in lower Manhattan during their World Cup victory parade.
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, who is also a 2020 presidential candidate, was spotted riding one of the floats. He's wearing a soccer scarf and waving an American flag.
De Blasio announced the New York City parade on Twitter shortly after the team's win.
NYC mayor on equal pay: If I were president, I would insist Congress act or use executive order
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat and a 2020 presidential candidate, said he would require equal pay for men and women on national sports teams.
"If I were president of the United States, I would insist that Congress pass an amendment to the Amateur Sports Act requiring — requiring — equal pay for men and women in all of our national sports teams," de Blasio said.
He continued: "And if they didn’t do it, I’d use an executive order to have the Treasury Department enforce on the US Soccer Federation, because they’re Tax Exempt, and they’re discriminating, in effect, against women in pay."
A bunch of people at the parade want Megan Rapinoe for president
Soccer fans are packing Lower Manhattan for today's ticker tape parade. Many of them have brought posters and signs to cheer on the team.
Some of those signs are encouraging Megan Rapinoe to run for president.
Rapinoe — who has described herself as a "walking protest" — has skyrocketed to national prominence for leading her team's undefeated run to win the World Cup on Sunday and championing the lawsuit demanding pay equal to the men's team.
She's outspoken, too: Earlier this year, she asserted that she would not be "going to the f*****g White House" if the women's team won the World Cup. Last night, she also shared her message to President Trump.
Here's a look at some of the Rapinoe supporters: