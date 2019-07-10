Women's World Cup champions celebrate with NYC parade
The US women's soccer team just danced their way on stage at New York City Hall
The US women's soccer team just finished their victory in parade in Manhattan. Now they're at New York City Hall for a ceremony with Mayor Bill de Blasio where they will be presented keys to the city.
The team danced out on stage while "All I Do Is Win" played. Watch the moment in the video below:
The US women's soccer champs are getting keys to New York City
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio just announced that each member of the US women's soccer team will get a key to New York City. It;'s the highest honor the city gives, he said.
Here's what it looks like to be on the float with Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan
Members of the US women's soccer team celebrated their World Cup championship win by popping champagne on parade floats.
The US Women's National Team tweeted videos of stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan during the parade.
One video showed Rapinoe and her teammates waving to the crowd. Another showed Morgan spraying parade-goers with champagne.
Check them out:
This picture pretty much sums up the parade so far — and it's amazing
The US women's team makes more in revenue than the men
The US women's soccer team made about $50.8 million in revenue between 2016 and 2018. That's more than the $49.9 million the men's team made.
The host of CBS Sports HQ Julie Stewart-Binks explained on CNN Tuesday that when it comes to revenue, the women have caught up.
But despite this shrinking gap in revenue, the women's team still makes significantly less per game.
The women's team would earn $4,950 if they played 20 games and won them all, for a maximum total of $99,000. The men, however, would earn $13,166 if they won the same amount of games, for a total of $263,320.
These numbers are from a lawsuit that was filed by the USWNT players, claiming the US Soccer Federation is discriminating against the women's team by paying them less than members of the men's team.
Here's a look at the overall revenue of the 2018 and 2019 World Cups:
Yes, there is ticker tape at today's parade
The New York City parade celebrating the US women's soccer team was billed as a "ticker tape parade" — and it delivered on that promise.
Masses of confetti rained down down on lower Manhattan as the championship team rode floats.
So what is ticker tape, anyway? Printed from stock tickers, a machine that that tracked stock information, ticker tape became a source for scrap paper thousands used to celebrate the homecoming of national heroes.
But today's confetti probably didn't come from tickers. As the stock exchange upgraded to using electronic devices, ticker tape became harder to come by, and parade attendees began using shredded paper.
Regardless of the paper's source, many children who attended today's parade had fun playing in it:
New York governor signs equal pay legislation during the parade
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo just announced he has signed equity pay legislation in New York state.
He tweeted a photo of himself at today's parade.
"The women's soccer team plays the same game that the men’s soccer players play — only better. If anything, the men should get paid less," he tweeted.
About the team's fight for equal pay: Months before the World Cup kicked off, women's team stars Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn filed a lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation, claiming they deserve to be paid what the American men are paid for their international performances.
The federation denied the claim in May, saying the disparities were the product of business decisions rather than any efforts to discriminate, Sports Illustrated and other media outlets reported. The USSF also said the men and women are subject to different collective bargaining agreements, which are not made public.