The US women's soccer team just danced their way on stage at New York City Hall

The US women's soccer team made about $50.8 million in revenue between 2016 and 2018. That's more than the $49.9 million the men's team made.

The host of CBS Sports HQ Julie Stewart-Binks explained on CNN Tuesday that when it comes to revenue, the women have caught up.

"So the markers that US Soccer had said why they don't pay the women the same was ratings and revenue — both of which we can prove the women make more of than the men," Stewart- Binks said.

But despite this shrinking gap in revenue, the women's team still makes significantly less per game.

The women's team would earn $4,950 if they played 20 games and won them all, for a maximum total of $99,000. The men, however, would earn $13,166 if they won the same amount of games, for a total of $263,320.

These numbers are from a lawsuit that was filed by the USWNT players, claiming the US Soccer Federation is discriminating against the women's team by paying them less than members of the men's team.

Here's a look at the overall revenue of the 2018 and 2019 World Cups: