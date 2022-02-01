Tom Brady looks on before Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers in 2004. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In a lengthy goodbye note posted to his social media, Tom Brady wrote: "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

In the message, which filled nine photo grid frames on Instagram, Brady thanked his wife, kids and parents; his trainer Alex Guerrer; and his agents, Don Yee and Dubin. The seven-time Super Bowl winner also sent thanks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans, the city of Tampa and the Tampa-St. Petersburg region, team owners the Glazer family, his coach Bruce Arians and "every single Bucs staffer and employee."

"To my Bucs teammates the past two years, I love you guys, and I have loved going to battle with you," Brady wrote.

Missing from the list of mentions in Brady's note, however, was anyone affiliated with the New England Patriots organization, like his former coach Bill Belichick and the team owner that drafted Brady, Robert Kraft.

Here's a breakdown of Tom Brady's 20 seasons with the Patriots: Brady was selected by the Patriots with the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL Draft. He wasn't meant to be the starting quarterback; the Patriots already had three-time Pro Bowl selection Drew Bledsoe.

The Boston Herald reported Belichick said the team took Brady because he was the highest-rated player still available in the sixth round.

"He's a good, tough quarterback who played at a high level of competition,'' Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. "We'll put him out there with everyone else and let him compete and see what happens.''

After Brady had a good training camp and preseason, the Patriots made the rare move of keeping him as a fourth-string quarterback.

He moved up the depth chart and in the second game of Brady's second season Bledsoe suffered a severe injury when he was slammed to the ground.

When Brady took over, the Patriots were coming off a losing season and had struggled in two losses to open the 2001 season.

But the young quarterback led them to 11 wins in their last 14 regular-season games and on to Super Bowl XXXVI. There the Patriots beat the St. Louis Rams on a last-second field goal after Brady completed five passes on the game-winning drive. It was the first of five times he would be selected as most valuable player in the game.

The Patriots collected more Vince Lombardi trophies in 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

His best season might have been in 2007, when the Patriots went undefeated in the regular season as Brady threw for a then-record 50 touchdowns and completed a league-high 68.9% of his passes. But the New York Giants upset the Patriots in one of the most exciting Super Bowls ever.