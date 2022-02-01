Tampa Bay Bucs owners on Brady: "Saying goodbye to a legend is never easy"
From CNN's Mike Hayes
Owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Glazer family, posted on Twitter following Tom Brady's retirement announcement: "Saying goodbye to a legend is never easy, but we wish him continued success in retirement."
"Tom's remarkable NFL journey has come to an end, but we will continue to celebrate his legendary career as the greatest quarterback of all time and are appreciative and grateful for the time he spent as a Buccaneer," the Glazer family wrote.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady won his final ring with the Bucs last season. Brady and the Bucs defeated the Chiefs, 31-9. Brady was also named Super Bowl MVP.
Read the tweet:
25 min ago
Tom Brady didn't mention the New England Patriots in his retirement announcement
From CNN's Mike Hayes & Homero De La Fuente
In a lengthy goodbye note posted to his social media, Tom Brady wrote: "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."
In the message, which filled nine photo grid frames on Instagram, Brady thanked his wife, kids and parents; his trainer Alex Guerrer; and his agents, Don Yee and Dubin. The seven-time Super Bowl winner also sent thanks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans, the city of Tampa and the Tampa-St. Petersburg region, team owners the Glazer family, his coach Bruce Arians and "every single Bucs staffer and employee."
"To my Bucs teammates the past two years, I love you guys, and I have loved going to battle with you," Brady wrote.
Missing from the list of mentions in Brady's note, however, was anyone affiliated with the New England Patriots organization, like his former coach Bill Belichick and the team owner that drafted Brady, Robert Kraft.
Here's a breakdown of Tom Brady's 20 seasons with the Patriots: Brady was selected by the Patriots with the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL Draft. He wasn't meant to be the starting quarterback; the Patriots already had three-time Pro Bowl selection Drew Bledsoe.
The Boston Herald reported Belichick said the team took Brady because he was the highest-rated player still available in the sixth round.
"He's a good, tough quarterback who played at a high level of competition,'' Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. "We'll put him out there with everyone else and let him compete and see what happens.''
After Brady had a good training camp and preseason, the Patriots made the rare move of keeping him as a fourth-string quarterback.
He moved up the depth chart and in the second game of Brady's second season Bledsoe suffered a severe injury when he was slammed to the ground.
When Brady took over, the Patriots were coming off a losing season and had struggled in two losses to open the 2001 season.
But the young quarterback led them to 11 wins in their last 14 regular-season games and on to Super Bowl XXXVI. There the Patriots beat the St. Louis Rams on a last-second field goal after Brady completed five passes on the game-winning drive. It was the first of five times he would be selected as most valuable player in the game.
The Patriots collected more Vince Lombardi trophies in 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017 and 2019.
His best season might have been in 2007, when the Patriots went undefeated in the regular season as Brady threw for a then-record 50 touchdowns and completed a league-high 68.9% of his passes. But the New York Giants upset the Patriots in one of the most exciting Super Bowls ever.
34 min ago
NFL commissioner on Brady's retirement: "He inspired fans in New England, Tampa and around the world"
The National Football League’s commissioner Roger Goodell reacted to news of Tom Brady's official retirement announcement, saying he'll be remembered as "as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL."
"Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments," Goodell wrote.
Here's his full statement:
“Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL. An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year. Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. His record five Super Bowl MVP awards and seven Super Bowl championships set a standard that players will chase for years. He inspired fans in New England, Tampa and around the world with one of the greatest careers in NFL history. It has been a privilege to watch him compete and have him in the NFL. We thank him for his many contributions to our game and wish Tom and his family all the best in the future.”
44 min ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers say Tom Brady will be a part of their history forever
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tweeted a video montage of Tom Brady's time with the team following news that he would be retiring from the NFL.
Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He helped the Tampa team helped win the Super Bowl last year.
"Forever a part of Buccaneers history," the team tweeted.
40 min ago
Here's what happened over the weekend when reports of Brady's retirement started to circulate
Some of you might be saying right now: Wait, didn't Tom Brady already retire over the weekend?
Here's what happened a few days ago:
On Saturday, Jan. 30, ESPN first reported that Brady was retiring, citing unnamed sources. The Boston Globe reported that an NFL source confirmed the news.
But as the reports continued to spread on Saturday, some close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told media outlets that his future is still undecided.
Brady’s father Tom Brady Sr. told NFL Network’s Mike Giardi that the reports of Brady’s retirement are “total conjecture.”
“Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong,” Giardi quoted Brady Sr. as saying.
On Saturday, multiple reports said Brady hadn't yet told the Buccaneers about his retirement, and Bucs coach Bruce Arians said he also hadn't been informed that Brady was ready to hang up his cleats.
ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported that when she asked if Brady has informed the team he’s retiring, Arians told her, “He hasn’t. Not even close to making up his mind yet. He told us.”
Now, three days later, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has officially confirmed that he's walking away from football.
57 min ago
46 min ago
Tom Brady officially announces his retirement from the NFL
I have always believed the sport of football is an “all-in” proposition - if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game. There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts on the field or in life. This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.
Brady also added that he "loved" working with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates and coaches, and he thanked Bucs fans along with the whole city.
"I want to be invited to our next boat parade!" he wrote, cheekily referring to when he tossed the Vince Lombardi Trophy from his boat to another during February 2021's championship boat parade.
He also thanked his family, calling his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and their children his "inspiration" and "great achievement."
He called his career a "thrilling ride," closing out his post by stating "I feel like the luckiest person in the world" and saying he will take his future "day by day."
Brady just wrapped up his 22nd season in the NFL and second with the Bucs. On Jan. 23, when Tampa Bay, the defending Super Bowl champion, lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, Brady said he would take the decision on his professional football future “day-by-day.”
Brady is considered by many NFL observers to be the greatest quarterback of all time, having led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and the Bucs to one. No quarterback has thrown for more touchdowns, more yards or won more playoff games than Brady. He has also played in and won more regular-season games in his career than any other quarterback.
More background: Brady is a 44-year-old father of three who has been married to Bündchen since 2009.
They have two children, a 12-year-old son and a 9-year-old daughter. Brady has a 14-year-old son from a prior relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.
Brady told the SiriusXM “Let's Go!” podcast Jan. 24 that Bündchen and his children would be at the heart of any choice he made.