Taylor Swift turned heads earlier this season when she sported custom-made pieces courtesy of sportswear designer Kristin Juszczyk.
The 29-year-old designer — who will also be in the crowd tonight rooting on her husband, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk — has just landed a licensing agreement with NFL, a spokesperson confirmed to CNN, allowing her to officially use NFL logos in men’s and women’s apparel.
Juszczyk, who describes herself as a “completely self-taught” designer, has built a following on social media re-working traditional sports jerseys, T-shirts and other merchandise (blankets, pillows and even footballs themselves) into trendy tailored pieces, from knee-length coats to corsets and miniskirts. Her designs emphasize sportswear iconography like logos and jersey numbers, taking a fashion-forward approach to football fandom.
On her Instagram feed, Juszczyk frequently shares videos contrasting the before and after appearance of her pieces, as well as her design process.
The deal was first reported by Sportico; CNN has reached out to Juszczyk for further comment.