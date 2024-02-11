Sports
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Israel-Hamas war

live news

Live

Super Bowl LVIII

Live Updates

Chiefs take on 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII

By Ben Morse, Maureen Chowdhury, Antoinette Radford and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 5:39 p.m. ET, February 11, 2024
18 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

The designer of Taylor Swift's viral Chiefs puffer coat now has a deal with the NFL

From CNN's Taylor Nicioli

Taylor Swift arrives at the Chiefs game in Kansas City on January 13.
Taylor Swift arrives at the Chiefs game in Kansas City on January 13. Ed Zurga/AP

Taylor Swift turned heads earlier this season when she sported custom-made pieces courtesy of sportswear designer Kristin Juszczyk.

The 29-year-old designer — who will also be in the crowd tonight rooting on her husband, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk — has just landed a licensing agreement with NFL, a spokesperson confirmed to CNN, allowing her to officially use NFL logos in men’s and women’s apparel.

Juszczyk, who describes herself as a “completely self-taught” designer, has built a following on social media re-working traditional sports jerseys, T-shirts and other merchandise (blankets, pillows and even footballs themselves) into trendy tailored pieces, from knee-length coats to corsets and miniskirts. Her designs emphasize sportswear iconography like logos and jersey numbers, taking a fashion-forward approach to football fandom.

On her Instagram feed, Juszczyk frequently shares videos contrasting the before and after appearance of her pieces, as well as her design process.

The deal was first reported by Sportico; CNN has reached out to Juszczyk for further comment.

9 min ago

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl "Nipplegate" was 20 years ago. People are still mad

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake perform at halftime of the Super Bowl in 2004.
Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake perform at halftime of the Super Bowl in 2004. Jeff Haynes/AFP via Getty Images

On February 1, 2004, the now-infamous “Nipplegate” incident occurred at the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show as Janet Jackson performed with Justin Timberlake, crescendoing to a costume malfunction/reveal that begot the aforementioned name.

Since then, Timberlake has bore the brunt of anger from many who blame him for not supporting Jackson in the aftermath, which included her reportedly being cut from the Grammys that year along with other professional opportunities.

Here’s a refresher as to what happened: The pair were performing Timberlake’s hit “Rock Your Body,” and at the lyric “Bet I’ll have you naked by the end of this song,” he was to rip Jackson’s top to reveal a red bustier beneath.

Instead, the estimated 100 million+ viewers tuned in along with the Super Bowl attendees saw a flash of Jackson’s bare breast with what appeared to be a nipple piercing. She quickly moved to cover herself, but the damage was already done.

The fallout was instant, and stunning: Hundreds of thousands of complaints flooded into the Federal Communications Commission, CBS (which aired the Super Bowl) was fined and Jackson’s career suffered.

The pair of pop stars were accused of staging the whole thing for publicity – something both Jackson and Timberlake have denied – and Jackson was initially mocked by everyone from comedians to some fans.

While both artists apologized for the incident, Timberlake was viewed as having abandoned Jackson after the mishap, after building his career largely by appropriating Black culture when it suited him with his R&B sound.

For years #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay trended every Super Bowl Sunday, driven by her supporters who were seeking “Justice for Janet.”

For her part, Jackson has said the incident “was blown way out of proportion,” saying in 2022 that the two are good friends, that it was an accident and that they have both moved in.

27 min ago

From "Mr. Irrelevant" to the verge of Super Bowl history, Brock Purdy has made a remarkable rise

From CNN's Ben Morse

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy drops back to pass the ball during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on November 19.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy drops back to pass the ball during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on November 19. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy waited for the better part of three days to hear his name called dead last in the 2022 NFL Draft. It earned him the less-than-flattering designation of "Mr. Irrelevant" — the nickname playfully assigned to the last player taken in each year’s draft.

The names on that list are often forgotten, but now Purdy belongs to a new one that will redefine his legacy: Joe Montana, Steve Young, Colin Kaepernick, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy — the quarterbacks who have led the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

Coached and molded by a top-flight offensive mind in coach Kyle Shanahan, the 24-year-old Purdy is walking a journey the likes of which has never been seen before. His final step to football immortality comes in Las Vegas at Super Bowl LVIII

Facing one of the most talented quarterbacks of all time, Purdy’s list of achievements pales in comparison to that of his Kansas City Chiefs counterpart, Patrick Mahomes. But to underestimate him wouldn’t be wise.

After all, Purdy has made a habit of upsetting the odds. No one expected him to be named starter for the storied franchise, and yet here he is, after a brilliant regular season in which he threw for 31 touchdowns and over 4,000 yards, leading a 49ers offense on the biggest stage of them all.

33 min ago

Taylor Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium

Taylor Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs and beau Travis Kelce in tonight's Super Bowl.

The NFL and CBS, which is airing tonight's game, shared video of the music mega-star arriving and chatting with rapper Ice Spice and actor Blake Lively. Swift's parents, Scott and Andrea, were also present.

Swift fans were concerned if the multi-Grammy award winning artist would make it to the big game given her tight touring schedule.

Swift played the Tokyo Dome in the Japanese capital from February 7 to 10, leaving her little time — given the long-haul flight and large time difference — to get back for the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

The Japanese Embassy put out a statement last week to ease the concerns of fans.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” the Japanese mission said, in an apparent reference to the singer’s third studio album.

CNN's Chris Lau contributed to this report.

27 min ago

Team Ruff has won Puppy Bowl XX. Meet the dogs from the competition

From CNN Digital’s Photo Team

Whistle, Poodle mix
Whistle, Poodle mix John Nowak/Animal Planet

Team Ruff is the winner of this year's Puppy Bowl — the biggest yet.

The event featured 131 puppies from 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states and territories in a televised "competition" on Animal Planet, which, like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The MVP (Most Valuable Pup) award this year went to Moosh, who "did the impossible and helped win his team the game," Animal Planet posted to X.

Photographer John Nowak spent three days in upstate New York and came away with these portraits.

See more photos here.

Cronut, Shar Pei
Cronut, Shar Pei John Nowak/Animal Planet
Patrick Mabones, Hound mix
Patrick Mabones, Hound mix John Nowak/Animal Planet
Peanut Pretzel, Pug
Peanut Pretzel, Pug John Nowak/Animal Planet

1 hr ago

Dynamic running back Christian McCaffery could be the key to a 49ers victory at Super Bowl LVIII

From CNN's Ben Morse

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs with the ball during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on October 1.
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs with the ball during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on October 1. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have a plethora of offensive options against the Kansas City Chiefs tonight: From wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk to tight end George Kittle, quarterback Brock Purdy is spoiled for choice when it comes to who he should give the ball to.

But perhaps their most important player is jack-of-all-trades running back Christian McCaffrey.

Since being traded to the Niners from the Carolina Panthers in 2022, McCaffrey has developed into the driving force of head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense, both with his explosive running ability, elusiveness with the ball in his hands and precision as a receiver.

McCaffrey enjoyed an excellent personal season and was rightly rewarded for it. On Thursday, he was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year, marking the first time he’s won the award.

McCaffrey looks for space to run the ball during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on September 10.
McCaffrey looks for space to run the ball during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on September 10. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

In what was his first full season since joining the 49ers from the Panthers, McCaffrey led the NFL in rushing yards (1,459), yards from scrimmage (2,023) and touchdowns (21). And that’s even more remarkable given he sat out the team’s final game of the regular season.

From the final few games of the 2022 season until Week 10 of this campaign, McCaffrey scored at least one touchdown in 17 straight games, matching the all-time record set by Lenny Moore.

He was the bellwether for the offense, touching the ball 17 times or more in every game except for a loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

1 hr 6 min ago

What to know about Las Vegas’ state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium, the "Death Star"

From CNN's Ben Morse

Allegiant Stadium is seen on January 30.
Allegiant Stadium is seen on January 30. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tonight's game will be played in Las Vegas at the Raiders’ state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium, aka the “Death Star.”

Opened in 2020, the venue was a key component of Raiders owner Mark Davis' mission to relocate the organization – which had been historically located in Oakland, California – to the Silver State.

The Raiders’ new 65,000-capacity stadium was built next to the Las Vegas Strip to accommodate the team. It was built with a domed roof and, according to Sports Illustrated, cost $1.9 billion to construct.

The stadium is said to bring in around $620 million annually to the local area, while also creating 6,000 permanent jobs in Southern Nevada.

The turf field can be moved depending on the event being hosted in the stadium — beyond Raiders home games, that includes everything from concerts to college football bowl games. The sliding field tray weighs 19 million pounds — which is a similar weight to the Eiffel Tower, per the official website — and is moved by 72 individual motors.

Roughly 105,000 cubic yards of concrete – akin to 257 miles of sidewalk from Las Vegas to Los Angeles – were used in construction and 425 trees were planted around the stadium. A total of 28,000 tons of structural steel were used, too — which is heavier than the Statue of Liberty.

The stadium includes 75,000 square feet of video boards to keep fans up to date with what’s happening on the field — fans don't need to worry about craning their necks for a replay.

1 hr 13 min ago

The game is in Sin City, but don't expect to hear about players gambling on the Vegas Strip

From CNN's Ben Morse

The Las Vegas Strip shines brightly after dark in February 2023.
The Las Vegas Strip shines brightly after dark in February 2023. George Rose/Getty Images/FILE

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers on February 11 in what is perceived as the gambling capital of the US, but despite the myriad of opportunities for players to partake in betting, the NFL stressed on Tuesday that they would face the “normal course of discipline” if they were found to have done so.

“The rules are no different for the participating teams’ players and other personnel as they would be for any other game: when on business, there is no gambling, whether it be sports gambling or otherwise,” Jeff Miller – the NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy – told reporters on a conference call.

“And any player, coach, personnel, yours truly, who would be caught or identified gambling at a casino would be eligible for the disciplinary process, and that would be addressed in the normal course of discipline as we would any player or other personnel who there was evidence that was violating the rules around gambling.”

Some context: The last 12 months have seen a recent spate of gambling policy violations by NFL players; indeed, on Tuesday’s call, Miller said New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is under investigation for gambling-related issues.

Players across the league received suspensions of varying degrees in the past year, with the NFL releasing a memo in June stressing the six “key rules” of its gambling policy.

1 hr 24 min ago

These are the year's top-selling NFL jerseys, in charts

From CNN's Alex Leeds Matthews and Matt Meyer

The San Francisco 49ers' star running back Christian McCaffrey, who is likely to feature prominently in tonight's game, was one of three players whose jersey was a bestseller for 20 weeks of the NFL season.

As of the conference finals, his jersey was in the highest demand in the league.

McCaffery isn't just beloved by San Francisco fans — he's also a darling of fantasy football. The veteran RB is considered a true difference-maker and, for many players, the number one overall pick. No doubt he led a few proud jersey owners to their fantasy championship.

As for other top jersey sales: Glancing at these charts helps tell the story of the season, with fans deciding to spring for a jersey as their confidence grew in ascendant young quarterbacks like the Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud and Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love.

Seeing Joe Flacco on this list in 2024 would also likely come as a shock to NFL fans before the season, but his resurgent run with the Cleveland Browns clearly inspired a mini-sales boon.

And the Kelce brothers — Travis, of the Chiefs, and Jason, of the Eagles — have always been stars, but its hard not to credit spikes in their jersey sales at least in part to Travis' Taylor Swift romance and the boost it provided to their podcast and other media appearances.

While there are other fun narratives to explore, the names at the very top of the list are fairly straightforward — premiere talents at a variety of positions, especially quarterbacks and those playing for huge fanbases: