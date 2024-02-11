Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake perform at halftime of the Super Bowl in 2004. Jeff Haynes/AFP via Getty Images

On February 1, 2004, the now-infamous “Nipplegate” incident occurred at the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show as Janet Jackson performed with Justin Timberlake, crescendoing to a costume malfunction/reveal that begot the aforementioned name.

Since then, Timberlake has bore the brunt of anger from many who blame him for not supporting Jackson in the aftermath, which included her reportedly being cut from the Grammys that year along with other professional opportunities.

Here’s a refresher as to what happened: The pair were performing Timberlake’s hit “Rock Your Body,” and at the lyric “Bet I’ll have you naked by the end of this song,” he was to rip Jackson’s top to reveal a red bustier beneath.

Instead, the estimated 100 million+ viewers tuned in along with the Super Bowl attendees saw a flash of Jackson’s bare breast with what appeared to be a nipple piercing. She quickly moved to cover herself, but the damage was already done.

The fallout was instant, and stunning: Hundreds of thousands of complaints flooded into the Federal Communications Commission, CBS (which aired the Super Bowl) was fined and Jackson’s career suffered.

The pair of pop stars were accused of staging the whole thing for publicity – something both Jackson and Timberlake have denied – and Jackson was initially mocked by everyone from comedians to some fans.

While both artists apologized for the incident, Timberlake was viewed as having abandoned Jackson after the mishap, after building his career largely by appropriating Black culture when it suited him with his R&B sound.

For years #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay trended every Super Bowl Sunday, driven by her supporters who were seeking “Justice for Janet.”

For her part, Jackson has said the incident “was blown way out of proportion,” saying in 2022 that the two are good friends, that it was an accident and that they have both moved in.