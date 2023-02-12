In media appearances leading up to the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts have recognized the significance of being the first two Black quarterbacks to start in the same Super Bowl.
The matchup comes 35 years after Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback to start and win in the big game.
For 27-year-old Chiefs quarterback Mahomes — who is looking for his second Super Bowl ring when the two teams face off in Arizona Sunday — the moment of history is “special.”
“I’ve learned more and more about the history of the Black quarterback since I’ve been in this league,” he told reporters.
“The guys that came before me and Jalen set the stage for this, and now I’m just glad we can set the stage for kids that are coming up now," Mahomes said.
Eagles quarterback Hurts — in just his second full season as a starter — is just the eighth Black quarterback to start in the Super Bowl. The short list includes a fellow Philadelphia player: Donovan McNabb, who started Super Bowl XXXIX.
“I think it’s something that’s worthy of being noted and it is history," Hurts said. "It’s come a long way."
