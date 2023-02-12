Rihanna performed a medley of her greatest hits in a dazzling solo halftime show

Rihanna performs during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Rihanna performed a medley of her greatest hits during the Super Bowl halftime show on a stage that took up nearly the entire length of the field.

She began the show on a suspended platform and performed her song "B**** Better Have My Money" off her album "Anti."

She then descended on to the larger stage below, where she was surrounded by dozens of dancers and an impressive firework show happening throughout the performance.

Crowd favorites like, "We Found Love" and "Umbrella" were also performed.

The singer then ended her show by performing her song "Diamonds" as the entire stadium lit up.

Unfortunately for fans who were hoping for the singer to finally release some new music — that did not happen.

Here's a list of the songs she performed: