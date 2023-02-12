Report: Rihanna is pregnant — as the internet suspected, according to the singer's rep
"Pregnant" was trending on Twitter before Rihanna had even stepped off stage at the Super Bowl halftime show, with fans wondering if the singer, who had her first child last year, was expecting again.
Following her performance, a representative for Rihanna confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she is pregnant.
CNN has reached out to Rihanna's publicist for comment.
50 min ago
In photos: Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII
From CNN Digital's Photo Team
For the second time in four years, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions.
The Chiefs, led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday. Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left to all but cinch the victory.
Mahomes, who threw for three touchdowns and 182 yards, was named the game's Most Valuable Player. He was also named the league's MVP on Thursday.
Mahomes threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.
Despite going into halftime trailing in the game, Mahomes led his team on a furious comeback during a second half where they put up 24 points.
The Chiefs scored on all four of their possessions in the second half.
The victory was the franchise’s third championship and second title in four seasons.
The comeback was even more remarkable considering Mahomes' situation at the end of the first half. He appeared to hurt his right ankle late in the second quarter. On a third-down scramble, Mahomes was tackled around both of his ankles by Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards. The Chiefs signal-caller was in visible distress while he limped off the field and seen in agony while sitting on the Chiefs bench.
Mahomes originally injured his ankle against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs.
During the trophy presentation, Mahomes said there was nothing that could have kept him off the football field tonight, and he made good on that promise.
1 hr 16 min ago
Chiefs defeat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. The final score was Chiefs 38, Eagles 35.
The Chiefs victory was marked by 24 points during a truly epic second half.
After being down 10 at halftime, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to a furious second-half comeback. With the score tied at 35, Mahomes led a time-consuming drive that culminated in the winning score.
The Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker hit the game-winning 27-yard field goal with seconds remaining in the game.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was brilliant in a losing effort. Hurts threw for a score and ran for three touchdowns - tying a Super Bowl record (Denver Broncos' Terrell Davis - Super Bowl XXXII).
1 hr 33 min ago
Chiefs get the lead back with just seconds left in the game
Philly had just tied it back up, but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have their squad back on top deep in the 4th quarter.
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicked a field goal with just 11 seconds left on the clock, going up 38-35.
The drive featured a 26-yard scramble by Mahomes to get the Chiefs inside the Philly red zone.
1 hr 14 min ago
John Travolta recreates iconic "Grease" routine with "Scrubs" duo
From CNN's Dan Heching
Some classics never go out of style, especially when it comes to John Travolta and “Grease.”
The actor and singer appears in a new Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile, which dropped Thursday, in which he performs a new rendition of hit song “Summer Nights,” alongside Zach Braff and Donald Faison of “Scrubs” fame.
The track was immortalized by Travolta and his late co-star Olivia Newton-John in the beloved 1978 musical film “Grease,” the movie for which the pair is most known.
In the new spot, the lyrics are changed to plug the wireless service provider.