Super Bowl LVII

Turkey-Syria quake

Live Updates

Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

By Matt Meyer, Maureen Chowdhury and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 11:46 p.m. ET, February 12, 2023
50 min ago

Report: Rihanna is pregnant — as the internet suspected, according to the singer's rep

Rihanna performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII. (Matt Slocum/AP)

"Pregnant" was trending on Twitter before Rihanna had even stepped off stage at the Super Bowl halftime show, with fans wondering if the singer, who had her first child last year, was expecting again.

Following her performance, a representative for Rihanna confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she is pregnant.

CNN has reached out to Rihanna's publicist for comment.

50 min ago

In photos: Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII

From CNN Digital's Photo Team

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LVII. (Matt Slocum/AP)

For the second time in four years, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs, led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday. Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left to all but cinch the victory.

Mahomes, who threw for three touchdowns and 182 yards, was named the game's Most Valuable Player. He was also named the league's MVP on Thursday.

Check out some of the best images from the game with our Super Bowl photo gallery.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates with Mahomes. (Ashley Landis/AP)

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is dunked with Gatorade after winning the Super Bowl LVII. (Matt Slocum/AP)

Deon Bush, left, and Joshua Williams celebrate. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walks off the field as confetti rains down. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Mahomes fakes a pass during the third quarter. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore celebrates his touchdown. (Ashley Landis/AP)

Hurts scores a 2-point conversion during the second half. (Abbie Parr/AP)

Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles reaches for a catch. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

47 min ago

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl MVP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LVII. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — already named the league's season-long Most Valuable Player — has been crowned Super Bowl MVP, too.

Mahomes threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Despite going into halftime trailing in the game, Mahomes led his team on a furious comeback during a second half where they put up 24 points.

The Chiefs scored on all four of their possessions in the second half.

The victory was the franchise’s third championship and second title in four seasons.

The comeback was even more remarkable considering Mahomes' situation at the end of the first half. He appeared to hurt his right ankle late in the second quarter. On a third-down scramble, Mahomes was tackled around both of his ankles by Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards. The Chiefs signal-caller was in visible distress while he limped off the field and seen in agony while sitting on the Chiefs bench.

Mahomes originally injured his ankle against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs.

During the trophy presentation, Mahomes said there was nothing that could have kept him off the football field tonight, and he made good on that promise.

1 hr 16 min ago

Chiefs defeat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

Patrick Mahomes celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. The final score was Chiefs 38, Eagles 35.

The Chiefs victory was marked by 24 points during a truly epic second half.

After being down 10 at halftime, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to a furious second-half comeback. With the score tied at 35, Mahomes led a time-consuming drive that culminated in the winning score.

The Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker hit the game-winning 27-yard field goal with seconds remaining in the game.

The comeback was even more remarkable considering Mahomes' situation at the end of the first half. He appeared to hurt his right ankle late in the second quarter. On a third down scramble, Mahomes was tackled around both of his ankles by Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards. The Chiefs signal-caller was in visible distress while he limped off the field and seen in agony while sitting on the Chiefs bench.

Mahomes finished the game with three passing touchdowns.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was brilliant in a losing effort. Hurts threw for a score and ran for three touchdowns - tying a Super Bowl record (Denver Broncos' Terrell Davis - Super Bowl XXXII).

1 hr 33 min ago

Chiefs get the lead back with just seconds left in the game

Philly had just tied it back up, but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have their squad back on top deep in the 4th quarter.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicked a field goal with just 11 seconds left on the clock, going up 38-35.

The drive featured a 26-yard scramble by Mahomes to get the Chiefs inside the Philly red zone.

1 hr 14 min ago

John Travolta recreates iconic "Grease" routine with "Scrubs" duo

From CNN's Dan Heching

(from T-Mobile)

Some classics never go out of style, especially when it comes to John Travolta and “Grease.”

The actor and singer appears in a new Super Bowl ad for T-Mobile, which dropped Thursday, in which he performs a new rendition of hit song “Summer Nights,” alongside Zach Braff and Donald Faison of “Scrubs” fame.

The track was immortalized by Travolta and his late co-star Olivia Newton-John in the beloved 1978 musical film “Grease,” the movie for which the pair is most known.

In the new spot, the lyrics are changed to plug the wireless service provider.

The ad comes roughly six months after Newton-John’s death at the age of 73 in August 2022.

Upon learning of her passing at the time, Travolta wrote a message to his late co-star on Instagram, saying, “you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible.”

He signed the message: “Your Danny, your John!”

Danny is a nod to his character Danny Zuko in “Grease,” the love interest of Newton-John’s Sandy Olsson.

In 2019, the pair spent one night recreating their iconic “Grease” personas, when they attended a sing-along of the movie and a Q&A session at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida.

It was the first time the two actors had been in costume as Danny and Sandy since they first made the hit movie over 40 years ago, Newton-John wrote on her Instagram at the time.

1 hr 49 min ago

Eagles tie it up!

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs the with ball in the fourth quarter. (Godofredo A. Vasquez/AP)

Jalen Hurts has his third rushing touchdown of the night. After rushing it in, the Eagles quarterback took it himself again, scoring on the two-point conversion to tie it.

Just before the score, Hurts connected with receiver Devonta Smith on a 46-yard bomb down the field.

Chiefs 35-35 Eagles. What a game!

1 hr 59 min ago

Chiefs cash in on the huge return and extend their lead

Skyy Moore of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring on a 4-yard touchdown pass. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes gets another one! The Chiefs quarterback connected with receiver Skyy Moore to extend the lead. What a turnaround.

The touchdown came after an epic 65-yard punt return by Kadarius Toney put the Chiefs deep in the red zone.

Chiefs 35-27 Eagles

1 hr 58 min ago

The Chiefs have all the momentum after an explosive punt return

Kadarius Toney of the Chiefds returns a punt. (Patrick Breen/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)

What a run! Chiefs returner Kadarius Toney looked dead to rights after fielding the Philadelphia punt around the 30-yard line, but he turned it into the longest punt return in Super Bowl history.

Toney reversed field, got behind his blockers and rumbled 65 yards to the 5-yard line. Roars of approval rained down from the Chiefs fans in Glendale.

It was just Philly's second punt of the night. Kansas City made it count.