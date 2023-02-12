Report: Rihanna is pregnant — as the internet suspected, according to the singer's rep

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LVII. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — already named the league's season-long Most Valuable Player — has been crowned Super Bowl MVP, too.

Mahomes threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Despite going into halftime trailing in the game, Mahomes led his team on a furious comeback during a second half where they put up 24 points.

The Chiefs scored on all four of their possessions in the second half.

The victory was the franchise’s third championship and second title in four seasons.

The comeback was even more remarkable considering Mahomes' situation at the end of the first half. He appeared to hurt his right ankle late in the second quarter. On a third-down scramble, Mahomes was tackled around both of his ankles by Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards. The Chiefs signal-caller was in visible distress while he limped off the field and seen in agony while sitting on the Chiefs bench.

Mahomes originally injured his ankle against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs.

During the trophy presentation, Mahomes said there was nothing that could have kept him off the football field tonight, and he made good on that promise.